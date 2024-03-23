WTTD 2024 Leipzig event: registration for TTBelongsToYou Teams tournament is open!





March 23, 2024

With just one month to go until World Table Tennis Day (WTTD) 2024, the excitement is palpable as preparations are in full swing worldwide. It's time to get ready for festivities around the world and the epicenter event in Leipzig, Germany! Among the many activities planned for the event in Leipzig on April 23, the ITTF Foundation is pleased to announce that registration for the event TTTBelongsToYou Teams Tournament is now open! Work together for a tournament of diversity and inclusion

This year's WTTD celebrations embrace the theme of Diversity and Inclusion and aim to promote an inclusive environment, welcoming individuals of all races, gender identities, religions and cultural backgrounds to come together and experience the unifying power of table tennis. As Leipzig takes center stage in the global festivities, a range of unique activities are organized to spread the joy and passion for the sport to everyone. On April 23 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, live events, diversity and inclusion sessions and fun sessions with table tennis stars will be organized in the East Hall of the Promenaden Leipzig train station. Among these activities, the TTBelongsToYou Teams Tournament stands out as the highlight of the day. The TTTBelongsToYou Teams tournament: an event like no other

This tournament offers a unique experience where participants can win points before even stepping onto the table! Additional rules and prizes have been added to promote diversity and inclusivity. Teams earn points in four categories, including 'Support', 'Creative Outfit', 'Diverse and Inclusive Team', judged by the ITTF Foundation team, and the competition results of the games. Winners in the four point-earning categories receive special prizes, adding to the excitement of the tournament. Participation is open to individuals of all levels and backgrounds, encouraging diverse teams to come together and celebrate their love of table tennis.

Gather your teammates, build a diverse and creative team and secure your spot in the TTTBelongsToYou Teams tournament now! Registration is free. So be quick, because team spots are limited to 16. Click here to complete the tournament registration form. Let's amplify the global celebrations!

In addition to the Leipzig event, registered global WTTD celebration events have exceeded 140, spanning 5 continents and more than 60 countries and territories. With 32 ​​WTTD Promoters, Continental Federations, Member Associations and table tennis enthusiasts actively involved in the preparation, now is the time to join forces and amplify the noise by registering your event! Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a global movement. Get involved in organizing your own event today and let's make World Table Tennis Day 2024 an unforgettable celebration of diversity and inclusivity! Click here to join hands with the world by registering your event.

