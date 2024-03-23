UE athletics earns seven podium finishes on the first day of the Margaret Simmons Invitational





MURRAY, Ky. The University of Evansville track and field team opened the 2024 outdoor season with multiple podium finishes on Friday afternoon. The Purple Aces pitchers had a big day at the Margaret Simmons Invitational. UE's field athletes achieved five podium finishes, including two graduate throwers who took first place in the men's discus and hammer throw. Zach Dove (Princeton, Ind. / Princeton Community HS) earned Evansville's first top finish of the evening in the men's discus with a throw of 47.44 meters. Jaden Hayes (Huntingberg, Ind. / Southridge HS) also earned a podium finish in the discus with a throw of 44.12 meters for third place. Hayes earned a 1st he finished in his own place in the men's hammer throw, falling just short of the program record with a throw of 50.68 meters. Dove was just behind Hayes in the event with a throw of 48.99 metres, while he also finished second in the men's shot put at 14.52 metres. On the women's side, sophomore Gwen Darrah (Cleveland, Ohio / Orange HS) finished eighth in the women's hammer throw at 41.67 meters. She was followed by seniors Hannah Bryan (Evansville, Ind. / Reitz HS) and Brooke Springer (Henderson, Ky. / Henderson Community HS) with throws of 30.96 and 25.30 meters, respectively. Springer led the Aces in the women's discus throw at 29.18 meters, while freshman Jillian Miller (Boonville, Ind. / Boonville HS) had a throw of 24.29 meters. UE also had a big night in the 4×800 meter relay races. Evansville placed first in both the men's and women's events, setting program records on both sides. The men's team of Alvaro Monfort (Castile and León, Spain), Adam Oulgout (St. Paul, Minnesota / Central HS), Tommaso Losma (Lombardy, Italy) and Rafael Rodriguez (Segovia, Spain) broke a 44-year anniversary old record with a time of 7:42.29. The women's team was the first to run the 4×800 relay in program history, finishing in 9:10.84 behind Eilen Brenne (Skien, Norway), Kalina Urbaniak (Suchy Las, Poland), Nayla Martin (Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec, Canada) and Nicole Prauchner (Neuhofen an der Ybbs, Austria). In individual track performance, freshman sprinter Woody Burrel (Cedarburg, Wis. / Cedarburg HS) had the best finish, placing fourth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 57.73 seconds. Evansville had four runners in the men's 200 meter race, with freshman Raymond Felton III (Houston/Clear Brook HS) finishing in 10th placee with a time of 22.30 seconds. Sophomore Kate Walke also broke a program record in the women's 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.60 seconds for 11e place. After the first day of the Margaret Simmons Invitational, the Aces men are in second place with 62 points, just behind Purdue Fort Wayne with 66 points. The UE women are currently tied for fifth place, with Olivet (NAIA) on 12 points. Evansville begins Day 2 of the invitational on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. with field events. The running events for the Aces start at noon.

