After winning the state football title last fall, Aliquippa adds the PIAA boys basketball championship
Friday March 22, 2024
HERSHEY – Aliquippa completed a rare PIAA double-double on Friday by winning state football and basketball titles in the same school year. But with a roster full of two-sport athletes, this latest celebration was thanks in large part to a sophomore who focused on just one sport.
Josh Pratt scored a game-high 36 points and Aliquippa avoided another state runner-up finish with a 74-52 win over Holy Cross in the PIAA Class 2A boys basketball final at Giant Center. The Quips lost here the past two years, but this time they walked away with a title.
What was the difference?
“We have a scorer,” said senior Quentin Goode, a point guard and quarterback, who was quick to credit Pratt. “As you can see from the last two years, we couldn't really take pictures.”
The Quips only scored 44 points in the final last year and only 58 the year before. That offense got a big boost when Pratt, a talented 6-foot-1 guard, transferred to Aliquippa after spending his freshman year in Lincoln Park.
Pratt alone had 20 points in Friday's first half, sparking a 21-2 run that helped the Quips pull away. Overall, he went 14 for 19 shooting with three three-pointers.
“We know when Josh plays in games, especially the big games, he's a big scorer,” Aliquippa coach Nick Lackovich said. “He can score in different ways. He keeps us upright. If we need a big chance, he will get it.
It was crucial that we had a player who prioritized basketball.
Four of Aliquippa's five starters and virtually everyone on the bench also played football. But while they were on the lawn, Pratt was in the gym preparing for basketball season.
“They've definitely done business in football,” Pratt said. “After they won, they wanted to make history by winning football and basketball. … I was just here to help them get the job done.”
Aliquippa (25-5) became the second WPIAL school to achieve the PIAA double-double, joining the Terrelle Pryor-led Jeannette football and basketball teams of 2007-08. Only three other PIAA schools have achieved this feat: General McLane (2006-07), Steelton-Highspire (2007-08) and Archbishop Wood (2016-17).
The Quips have come close before, most recently two years ago when they won the state football title but lost in the state basketball final. In 1988-89 and 2015-16, they won state in basketball but lost in football.
“This has been a long time coming,” said senior Cameron Lindsey, who tallied 10 points and eight rebounds. “It took three tough years, but this year we were locked in from the moment we won on Tuesday (the semi-final). It paid off in the end.”
The PIAA basketball title was the team's sixth, following titles the team won in 1949, '98, '94, '97 and 2016.
District 2 champion Holy Cross (24-4) made only its second appearance in the finals. The Scranton-area school lost to Beaver Falls, 69-63, in the 2013 Class 3A finals.
Mike Hughes led the Crusaders with 13 points, Mario Matrone had 11 and CJ Thompson and Adam Badyrka added 10 each. But the team committed 21 turnovers, including 13 steals by Aliquippa's defense.
The Quips' speed and power caused problems.
“They were extremely fast, and the film doesn't show that,” Holy Cross coach Al Callejas Jr. said. “Where some of our guards can get past guys, we couldn't get by today. And if we did, one little push would take us off our path.”
That was most apparent in an eight-minute first half, when the Crusaders were outscored 21-2. The Aliquippa run turned a 7-7 tie into a 28-9 lead. The run included 10 points from Pratt.
The Quips said they played some of their best basketball of the season in the first half. They outscored Holy Cross 15-5, forced eight turnovers and made more than twice as many shots (19 to 8) as their opponents.
All in all, this led to a halftime score of 41-21.
“The way we switched (on defense) was everything,” Goode said. “When they got an open shot, someone was there.”
Aliquippa's lead grew to 61-36 after three quarters.
Holy Cross deployed a box-and-one defense early in Friday's game, but instead of shadowing Pratt, Callejas opted to chase Lindsey. The idea, he said, was to limit Lindsey's rebounds and points in the paint.
“We tried to confuse them and give them something they hadn't seen yet,” Callejas said. “I know the last game, Fort Cherry played a box on Pratt. I know he had nine threes in the district championship game, but we were willing to match them outside the box. We actually lost everyone.”
Aliquippa shot 63% from the field in the first half, boosted by a 9-for-13 effort from Pratt. Pratt made 14 of 19 total shots, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and added a team-high five steals.
Pratt was on the bench a year ago for a Lincoln Park team that won the Class 4A title. He attended the charter school for only a year before returning to Aliquippa.
“He's one of us,” Lackovich said. “He had no business being in Lincoln Park for a variety of reasons.”
This was the second time Pratt topped 30 points this postseason. He had 33 in the WPIAL final. He likes to stay focused solely on basketball, even if his teammates have other ideas.
“They want me to come play football,” Pratt said. “I don't know if I'm going to do it. I will think about it.”
