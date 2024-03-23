Sports
No. 2 Badgers march past No. 3 Raiders, 3-1
DURHAM, NH The No. 2 Wisconsin women's hockey team returns to the national championship game after defeating Colgate 3-1 in the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA Women's Frozen Four on Friday evening at Whittemore Center Arena.
Sophomore Kirsten Simms, Vivian Jungles And Then Edwards each found the back of the net as the Badgers (35-5-0) triumphed over the Raiders (32-7-1) to earn a spot in the national championship game.
It should come as no surprise that top-3 Patty Kazmaier Award finalist Simms started the scoring for the Badgers with a top-shelf shot 11 minutes into the first period.
The Badgers' penalty shot shined in the second frame, as UW killed two minutes of a 5-on-3 Colgate power play.
Wisconsin's second goal came in the bottom of the third period when sophomore Jungels got her fifth goal of the season to double the lead.
The Raiders scored with an extra attacker late in the third period, but Edwards sealed the Wisconsin victory with an empty-netter.
Ava McNaughton stopped 25 of the shots she faced for her 20th win of the season.
Notes about the game
– With two assists in Friday's game, senior Casey O'Brien broke the Badgers' program record for most assists in a season with 50, surpassing Daryl Watts, who posted 49 helpers during the 2019-20 season.
– The Badgers advance to their 11th national championship game and third in the last four years. UW owns an NCAA-leading seven national championship titles and looks to clinch the program's eighth on Sunday.
– UW earned its 35th NCAA tournament victory and 18th NCAA Frozen Four victory, both of which keep the nation on pace.
– Sophomore Kirsten Simms reached the 75-point mark with her goal on Friday night, moving her into seventh place in the program record book for single-season points.
Straight from the ice rink
Head coach Mark Johnson
About the general game:
“We're excited to win the game and move on, and get the opportunity to play the last game of the season. We are looking forward to Sunday and the challenges it will bring us, and the whole team and staff are excited. chance.”
On the strong defense in Friday's game:
“I like the way we defended. We call it the house, and then you try to protect it. Being active, blocking shots, having strong sticks, doing some of the little things that can go a long way in these types of games When you're challenged you're going to be the best you can be and do some of those things. For a lot of the game we were able to do that, especially when we were down five-on-three for two minutes.”
Sophomore Kirsten Simms
About the team working together for victory:
“Our defense was super solid from start to finish, from blocking shots to getting the puck out, just little chips. The energy that came into the third period and how our team collectively came into that third was huge, and just knowing that we're going to finish it today.”
Sophomore Vivian Jungles
On winning her fifth match of the season in a moment:
“It started in the defensive zone and got everyone doing their job to get on the ice. Britta Curls passing it to me was a great look from her. (Scoring goals) is not normally my role in the team, but as a team player I want to take on every role to the best of my ability.”
Next one: The Badgers advance to the NCAA Frozen Four championship game, where they will face WCHA rival and top-ranked Ohio State. Puck drop on Sunday is scheduled for 3:00 PM CT, and the game will be televised on ESPNU. National Championship tickets are still available and can be purchased here or in person at the Whittemore Center Box Office.

