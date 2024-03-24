Women's basketball meets California in second round of WBIT

BERKELEY, California. The Saint Joseph's women's basketball team heads west Sunday afternoon to face California in the second round of the WBIT.

GAME INFORMATION: St. Joe's in California

DATE TIME: Sunday March 24 | 4:00 PM ET, 1:00 PM PT

PLACE: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California.

LIVE STREAM: ESPN+

LAST TIMEOUT

St. Joe's opened the inaugural WBIT with a first-round win and survived in a physical contest as the Hawks defeated Seton Hall in a 54-47 match to get revenge on the Pirates, who knocked SJU out in the WNIT a year ago struck out.

The Hawks fell into an early 9-0 hole and overcame the deficit to take the lead into the second quarter and into halftime with a 28-26 lead. St. Joe's built the lead to as many as eight points before Seton Hall roared back in the final frame. The Hawk defense kept the Pirates in check, allowing just two points in the final five minutes to cruise to a seven-point win.

The Hawks were led by a 15-point effort from junior Mackenzie Smith who also tied team highs with eight rebounds and three assists. Talya Brugler added 11 points and a career-high five blocks, while Chloe Welch was the third Hawk to reach double figures with 10 points.

ALL CONFERENCE HONORS

For the second time in as many years, the Hawks placed three players on the Atlantic 10 All-Conference Teams. Laura Ziegler (1st), Talya Brugler (2nd) and Mackenzie Smith (2nd) made the team in back-to-back seasons after becoming the first trio in nearly 20 years for St. Joe's to earn all-conference nods.

Ziegler joined Brugler and Natasha Cloud as the only other Hawks in the past decade to make the First Team.

Ziegler was also named to the All-Defensive Team, while Brugler earned All-Academic honors.

WRITING HISTORY

With the win over Dayton, the Hawks moved to 23-2 on the season, the first time in its more than 50-year history that St. Joe's suffered just two losses through 25 games.

The Hawks are guaranteed fewer than ten losses on the season, for the third time in 23 years under Coach Griffin and only the fifteenth time since 1981-82.

The 2023-2024 squad surpassed the 1996-1997 team that set the program record for wins in a season, and hoped to earn their 28th win of the season in the second round of the WBIT.

Since 1981-82, the Hawks' best season came via the 1996-97 team, which finished with an 83.9% winning percentage after a 26-5 season.

TWO HAWKS THAT DESERVE NATIONAL ATTENTION

Talya Brugler And Laura Ziegler were named to the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and All-America Watch List, two of 40 to be selected and one of 11 teammates to earn the honors.

SERIES HISTORY

The two teams will meet for the first time in program history on Sunday afternoon.

The Hawks are 6-8 all-time against the Pac-12 entering the 15e game against the conference. All six wins have come in Philadelphia, with St. Joe's looking for its first road victory.

SAINT JOSEPH

St. Joe's is entering its 26th postseason appearance, 14th under its head coach Cindy Griffioen . Griffin has two NCAA appearances and 11 WNIT appearances during her tenure at Hawk Hill.

The Hawks are 16-25 all-time in the postseason, with nine of their 16 wins coming during the Griffin era.

Talya Brugler leads the conference with a 54.3% shooting percentage among qualified players and enters the matchup with the Golden Bears at 15.7 points per game.

Brugler (79) and Ziegler (79) lead the Hawks in assists and combine for 18 games with at least four assists.

St. Joe's is one of the stingiest defenses in the country, competing against the nation's fifth-best scoring defense by allowing just 53.9 points per game.

The Hawks have one of the highest percentages from the free throw line. SJU has rejected 81.3% of its attempts (343-422), good for third in the NCAA. St. Joe's ranks first among Atlantic 10 teams in FT%.

CALIFORNIA

California enters the game with a 19-14 record, the most wins under head coach Charmin Smith and the most for Cal since the 2018-19 season. The key to the success lies on defense, an unblemished 16-0 record in holding opponents to under 60 points per game. On the other hand, the Golden Bears set a program record with 275 three-pointers this season.

The Golden Bears are led by graduate guard Ioanna Krimili, who was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention. Krimili averages 13.1 points per game and is a danger from deep, making 39.3% of attempts from distance. The Greek guard is just one of three players over the past three seasons to average 17.0 points and shoot 39.9% from three in that span. McIntosh adds a variety of ways to hurt the opponent, including 162 assists per year to lead the team (2NL in the Pac-12). McIntosh is one of four players in the country averaging at least 10.0 points, 4.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 40% shooting, compared to three in the country. Cal has also gotten a big boost from Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honorable mention Lulu Laditan-Twidale, who comes off the bench for the Golden Bears for 6.3 points per game.