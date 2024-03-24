Mumbai Cricket Association will pay the match fees for the Ranji Trophy cricketers in addition to the BCCI's | Cricket news





From next season, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will pay the match fees for the Ranji Trophy cricketers, similar to what they get from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The match fees paid by BCCI range between Rs 40,000 and Rs 60,000 per day depending on the number of matches a cricketer has played. The MCA will match this, which means a player from Mumbai will get compensation from both the BCCI and the state association. State associations pay players a daily allowance only for domestic matches, so the MCA's decision is a game changer in terms of money a state-level cricketer will earn from the Ranji Trophy. The decision was taken at the MCA's Apex Council meeting on Saturday, MCA president Amol Kale told The Indian Express. “MCA will pay additional match fees per Ranji Trophy match to each player from next season. For example, if a new player earns Rs 40,000 per day from the BCCI, then MCA will also pay him Rs 40,000. We felt players should earn more, especially those who play Ranji Trophy cricket. For us, red ball cricket is the most important as the Ranji Trophy holds a special place for everyone in Mumbai,” said Kale. The BCCI has revised the match fees after Covid-19. Players who have played between 1 and 20 Ranji Trophy matches will now be paid 40,000 per day. Those who have played 21 to 40 matches will get Rs 50,000 per day and those with 41 or more matches under their belt will get Rs 60,000 per day. Mumbai won their 42nd Ranji Trophy title earlier this month when they defeated Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium. It is learned that MCA will have to pay around Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore annually towards the Ranji Trophy match fees. There is a big pay gap between IPL players and those who play only for their state teams. Mumbai opener Bhupen Lalwani, who was part of Mumbai's Ranji-winning team, was paid Rs 17.20 lakh for playing 10 first-class matches. In contrast, the lowest base price for a player in the last IPL auction was Rs 20 lakh. If Mumbai reaches the final of next season's Ranji Trophy, a rookie player will earn around Rs 34 lakhs, the MCA has calculated. MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik said the initiative received unanimous support from the Apex Council. “The MCA recognizes the vital role that the Ranji Trophy and red ball cricket play in shaping the future of our sport. By aligning with BCCI's fees and providing additional support, the Apex Board aims to create an enabling environment for young cricketers to excel and hone their skills. This initiative reaffirms MCA's commitment to promoting the rich legacy of Indian cricket and nurturing the talents of tomorrow,” said Naik.

