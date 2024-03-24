How Howard Yerges Jr. became the only quarterback to start for both Ohio State and Michigan

In the long history of the rivalry, only a few individuals have ever stood on one sideline dressed in scarlet and gray or maize and blue, only to find themselves at a later date on the other sideline dressed in the opposite colors. The number of people who have played on both sides of The Game can be counted on one hand.

Only one man played quarterback for both teams.

It's hard to imagine that Howard F. Yerges Jr. ever dreamed of not following his older sister Peggy to Ohio State University. Both of their parents, Howard Sr. and Marjorie, graduated from OSU, as did their aunt, Christine Yerges Conaway, who was Dean of Women when Howard Jr. registered there in 1943. Their uncle, Lawrence Yerges, had been a very popular student and editor of The Lantern before being killed in the trenches in France during World War I.

Howard Sr. wasn't just any college graduate. He was a Buckeye legend who had played quarterback for some of the Ohio State's greatest football teams, or to borrow a phrase from a contemporary, the greatest scoring machine in the annals of the Ohio State gridiron. Although Chic Harley accounted for the majority of the scoring, Howard's dashing play and leadership were crucial in achieving excellent results. In his junior season in 1916, Ohio State finished the season with its first perfect record, 7–0, outscoring its opponents 258–6. The following season they won eight matches, lost none and drew one, outscoring their opponents 292–6.

Howard Yerges Sr. led a high-scoring Ohio State backfield that also included Buckeye legend Chic Harley. (Photo; The Ohio State University Archives)

The only bummer of the 1917 Ohio States season was a 0-0 draw against Auburn in Montgomery, Alabama. Some attributed the loss to Yerges not playing because he had joined the Navy and was training in Virginia with a Navy medical unit. The team missed his leadership and strategic play.

The Auburn game was an exhibition game organized to raise money for Ohio National Guard regiments training at Camp Sheridan. The regiments numbered 600 men with connections to the state of Ohio and, together with other units, formed the 37th Infantry Division, nicknamed the Buckeye Division. The 37th saw heavy fighting during the Meuse-Argonne and Ypres-Lie offensives in France and suffered 5,387 casualties, including 794 killed.

When Howard Jr. enrolled at Ohio State in 1943, the United States once again championed the idea of ​​democracy along with France, England, and other allies. Just like when his father was there, the Buckeyes were a dominant force that alone could derail a global conflict.

Ohio State captured its first national championship in 1942 under legendary head coach Paul Brown, but the war, and especially wartime restrictions, decimated the Buckeyes' chances of defending their title. The state of Ohio committed to participating in the Army's Specialized Training Program (ASTP) and this created a huge problem for Paul Brown and the Buckeyes, as the Army banned all able-bodied men who were draft-eligible from participating in varsity sports. The only men available for Brown were those who had been rejected by the Selective Service for medical reasons and given 4-F draft status, or men who were too young to be eligible for the draft.

Whether he meant it or not, young Yerges discovered a loophole when he signed up for the Navy's V-12 program before enrolling at Ohio State. The V-12 program was equivalent to the ASTP, except that the Navy believed that the roster promoted courage and leadership and thus was an excellent training ground for young officers, so the Navy encouraged its recruits to participate in athletics.

Wartime eligibility rules allowed Yerges to run for Ohio State as a freshman after rules excluding freshmen were suspended. He entered the year listed as the third string quarterback on the depth chart and played enough to earn a Varsity O. Ohio State. Ohio State limped through the season with a 3-6 record. Two of their six losses were against teams from Navy training facilities, Iowa Pre-Flight and Great Lakes Navy, teams whose rosters were stacked with former college and NFL stars. The other four losses were to schools Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern and Purdue that participated in the Navy V-12 program. Ohio State defeated the two ASTP schools on its schedule, Missouri and Pitt, and Indiana, a V-12 school.

Howard Yerges Jr. (25) played as a freshman for the 1943 Ohio States football team, which went 3-6. (Photo: The Ohio State University Archives)

Some sportswriters referred to the V-12 arrangement as college football's Lend-Lease program. Purdue won its only Big Ten Conference football championship in 1943. Some called them the Purdue Marines because most of their roster was only on campus for five months for training purposes. Michigan, which finished the season fourth in the nation, had 10 members of the 1942 Big Ten champion Wisconsin team, including Elroy Crazy Legs Hirsch.

Paul Brown felt the situation was unfair to his younger, overmatched players and he did what he could to protect them, including playing many players. The impact the ASTP had on the Ohio State football program played a role in Paul Brown's decision to accept a commission in the Navy and take a leave of absence from OSU after just three seasons.

The Navy transferred Yerges to Michigan in 1944 and he earned a varsity letter as a backup to All-Big Ten quarterback Joe Ponsetto. He became the starting quarterback after a leg injury against Illinois in October sidelined Ponsetto for the remainder of the 1945 season. He led the Wolverines to wins over Minnesota and Purdue and a loss to Navy. In the final game of the season, he led U of M to a 7-3 victory over his former team. His coach Fritz Crisler said Yerges played a great game.

He shared signal-calling responsibilities with two others for the maize and blue in 1946, eventually earning the starting job after his fifth year of eligibility in 1947. a perfect 10-0 season that included a Rose Bowl and a national championship crown in 1947.

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry had come to a standstill when Yerges Sr. wore scarlet and gray mole skins. Michigan had left the Western Conference due to a dispute over the number of games it could schedule, so the remaining conference members were prohibited from scheduling games with the Wolverines.

Although Sr. never facing UM on the playing field, the series was revived shortly after leaving OSU when Michigan rejoined the Big Ten in 1919. Yerges Sr. returned to Ohio State as an assistant coach in 1924 and spent five years on John Wilce's staff in which the Buckeyes lost four games against the Wolverines before breaking through and snapping a six-year losing streak in The Game in 1928.

Yerges Jr. appeared in five Ohio State-Michigan games during his playing career. He was on the losing side of his first two as a backup for Ohio State in 1943 and then for the Wolverines in 1944. Still, he posted three wins in the rivalry as Michigan's starting quarterback in 1945, 1946 and 1947.

You can learn more about the early years of Ohio State football in the author's book Days of Yore: The Men of Scarlet and Gray, available for purchase atAmazon. You can follow McQuigg on Twitter@dpmcquigg.