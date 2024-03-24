Men's Tennis Drops Heartbreaker to Mississippi State – University of South Carolina Athletics





Columbia, SC No. 16 South Carolina men's tennis fell 3-4 at home to No. 19 Mississippi State on Friday. The Gamecocks gave up the doubles point and managed to win only three of six singles matches from the loss. In doubles, Mississippi State claimed the point, with No. 37 Petar Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez Martinez defeating No. 19 Toby Samuel And Casey No 6-1 from the top of the line-up and defeat against Nemanja Malesevic and Michal Novansky Jelani Sarr And Sean Daryabeigi 6-3 at the number 3 position. For singles, James story quickly got a point back for the Gamecocks with a dominant win over Carles Hernandez. The Gamecock took out the Bulldog in the first set 6-0 and came back to claim the second 6-1 for the win. Lucas Andrade da Silva was next to claim a point for the home team and give South Carolina its first lead of the evening. The sophomore defeated Roberto Ferrer Guimaraes 6-2, 6-3 for his 18e win of the season. The Bulldogs leveled at 2-2, with Sarr falling to Martinez on Court 5, but Samuel regained the lead for South Carolina just minutes later by beating No. 118 Malesevic 7-6(4), 6-1 and thus extend his lead. win streak to seven games in a row. The next point on the board went to Mississippi State to straighten things up for the third time of the evening. On court No. 2, No. 105 Hoole fell 4-6, 4-6 to No. 39 Jovanovic in a match that was much closer than the scoreline suggests. Both players held serve throughout, but the Bulldog was able to use some timely breaks at the end of both sets to earn the victory. The last match was between freshman Daryabeigi and junior Dusan Milanovic in fourth position. Daryabeigi claimed the first lead of the match thanks to an early break, but Milanovic managed to level things up and eventually claim another break to take the first set 7-5. In the second set, Daryabeigi again broke early, but Milanovic broke back to even things up. The two competitors each held serve for the remainder of the set, forcing a tiebreak. In the breaker the two played close again and Daryabeigi looked to have won the set when he led 6-5, but the Bulldog claimed the next three points to win the set 8-6, securing the match. The men's tennis team will be in action on Sunday, March 24, with a doubleheader against No. 51 Ole Miss and Furman. The Gamecocks and Rebels will play at 11 a.m. with the second game starting at 4 p.m. or later, with plenty of rest. For the latest South Carolina men's tennis information, keep following GamecocksOnline.com or the team on social media (@GamecockMTennis). (19) Mississippi State 4, (16) South Carolina 3 Doubles (order of finish: 1, 2) #37 Petar Jovanovic/B. Sánchez Martinez (MS) def. #19 Casey Hoole/Toby Samuel (SC) 6-1 Lucas da Silva/James Story (SC) vs. Carles Hernandez/Dusan Milanovic (MS) 5-5, incomplete Nemanja Malesevic/Michal Novansky (MS) def. Sean Daryabeigi/Jelani Sarr (SC) 6-3 Singles (order of finish: 3, 6, 5, 1, 2, 4) #21 Toby Samuel (SC) def. #118 Nemanja Malesevic (MS) 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 #39 Petar Jovanovic (MS) def. #105 Casey Hoole (SC) 6-4, 6-4 James Story (SC) def. Carles Hernandez (MS) 6-0, 6-1 Dusan Milanovic (MS) def. Sean Daryabeigi (SC) 7-5, 7-6 (8-6) B. Sanchez Martinez (MS) def. Jelani Sarr (SC) 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) Lucas da Silva (SC) def. R. Ferrer Guimaraes (MS) 6-2, 6-3

