St. Lawerence and Cornell advance to the ECAC Men's Hockey Championship





With the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament in full swing, men's hockey is still figuring out who will participate in the Division I tournament. One of two teams will have the opportunity to do so from the ECAC hockey conference, which pits St. Lawrence University against Cornell University in the conference championship tournament. The winner automatically receives a bid for the dance. The semi-finals started with a surprising victory. No. No. 7 St. Lawrence, which entered the semifinals as the lowest remaining seed, posted a shutout performance against the tournament's top seed No. 1 Quinnipiac University. The 3-0 win saw most Saints score from the second period. Tomas Mazura got things started with the first goal, followed by a goal from Max Dorrington on a St. Lawrence power play. Quinnipiac tried to make the game closer by pulling their goalie in the third period, but a timely defensive play set up an easy chance for Ty Naaykens to get the insurance goal late in the game. St. Lawrence goalie Ben Kraws, who finished with the shutout win, says the team hit the reset button at the right time and are playing strong hockey as they are now one win away from an NCCA tournament berth. “It's a clean slate coming in,” Kraws said. “It's a 0-0 record. We're taking it one game at a time, playing with our identity, and we're having a lot of success with it, so we're going to stick with it.” No. No. 4 Dartmouth also wanted to play a spoiler, competing in a tight battle against No. 2 Cornell in the nightcap semifinals. Both teams traded goals to start, but a second-period two-goal run from John Fuscho helped the Big Green finish with a 3-1 lead at the end of the second period. However, Cornell rebounded in a big way in the third period. The Big Red scored five straight unanswered goals to win the game 6-3 and advance to the ECAC Hockey Championship. “We all knew what we had to do,” said Cornell forward Ryan Walsh, who scored the go-ahead goal. “We all took a step. In the third period we scored five goals, I say we did a good job.” The championships will take place again on Saturday, March 22 at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid. ECAC hockey confirmed ahead of the start of the 2024 semi-finals that the championships are guaranteed to continue in the village until 2026. Taking place in the historic 1980 arena since 1993, the championships are something that all teams emphasize and bring with them a sense of belonging. proud as they played on the same ice where Team USA defeated the Soviet Union team in the 1980 Olympics. At the same time, it also provides a slight advantage for St. Lawrence, where the school is closest to the arena. The atmosphere felt like a home game for the Saints in their semi-final, with several fans filling the arena and cheering as loudly as they could. “We're excited to have it here,” St. Lawrence head coach Brent Brekke said. “Obviously close to home. It gives the North Country fans the opportunity to see our games, because for many of our others we have to travel far. It's quite special to be able to play here in large numbers and come and support us.” Puck drop for the ECAC hockey championship is at 5 p.m

