Boston College wins 12th Hockey East Tournament Championship





BOSTON No. 1 Boston College men's hockey won its 12th Hockey East Tournament Championship in a 6-2 victory over No. 2 Boston University at TD Garden on Saturday night. Freshman Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) scored four goals, including two power-play goals in the first period. Boston College's (31-5-1) penalty kill, the nation's best, ended the Terriers' NCAA power play through the first two periods. The Eagles' power play unit then scored on each of the three power plays through the first two stanzas. First-year goalkeeper Jacob Fowler (Melbourne, Fla.) was very strong in net for BC, making 34 saves in total. For the second night in a row, BC took advantage of its first power play of the game. This time it was for the lead, shortly after the Eagles killed the first penalty of the night. Smith fired a shot from the left point that deflected off a BU skate and into the back of the net. Smith and BC's top powerplay unit took advantage again just three minutes later when he beat the Terriers top goalkeeper with the stickside. Senior defender Eamon Powell (Marcellus, NY) started the offense in the defensive zone with a pass to freshmen Gabe Perreault (Hinsdale, IL)who made a cross-ice pass from left to right to an open Smith. Gavin McCarthy pulled Boston University (26-9-2) within one goal when he scored early in the second. The Terriers took a penalty with just over two minutes left and the Eagles converted the sophomore's NCAA-leading 35th goal of the season. Cutter Gauthier (Scottsdale, Ariz.). Smith, who broke the BC freshman points record on the game, sent a pass to Perreault, who skated to the left side of the net and slid a pass across the slot to an open Gauthier. Gauthier and Perreault each had three points with a pair of assists. Powell and freshmen Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) scored with two assists. TO SCORE 1st 5:46 BC Will Smith ( Eamon Powell , Cutter Gauthier ) – PP

1st 8:37 BC Smith ( Gabe Perreault Powell) – PP

2nd 4:24 BU Gavin McCarthy (Ryan Greene)

2nd 18:46 BC Gauthier (Perreault, Smith) – PP

3rd 6:46 BC Smith ( Ryan Leonard )

3rd 11:32 BC Perreault (Gauthier, Leonard)

3rd 14:45 BU Macklin Celebrini (Lane Hutson, Greene) – PP

3rd 18:04 BC Smith – NL GAME NOTES BC won its 12th Hockey East Tournament Championship and first since 2012.

BC is 79-37-2 all-time in the Hockey East Tournament and 5-10, including 1-2, against BU in the tournament.

BC has won 11 times in a row; the first undefeated streak of 10 or more games by a Hockey East team since UMass' 14-game streak en route to the 2021 National Championship.

Fowler won his 29th game, one behind Al Montoya (Michigan, 2002-03) for most in NCAA history by a freshman.

Fowler posted his eleventh game with 30 or more saves.

Gauthier scored his league-leading 35th goal of the season. He is tied with Kevin Stevens (1986-87), Dave Emma (1990-91) and Nathan Gerbe (2007-08) for fifth-most single-season honors in BC history. Emma (1989-90) holds the all-time record at age 38.

Smith recorded his 22nd multi-point game, third multi-goal game and first hat trick of the season; the first by a freshman in the Hockey East Championship Game.

Smith's 67 points are the most in a season by a BC freshman, passing Ken Hodge's 65 (1984-85). He also tied Hodge for the freshman record in assists at 44. NEXT ONE The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for 6:30 PM on ESPNU following the Women's Hockey National Championship Game. The regional round of the tournament starts next Thursday and Friday.

