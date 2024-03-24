Connect with us

Sports

Florida State Football Recruiting: Latest News, Offers, Commitments, Outlook

Welcome to the 2nd official #Tribe25 recruiting and transfer portal thread!

While there is still time for staff to join #Tribe24 through the transfer portal, we have officially turned the page to 2025 for preliminary recruitment. Florida State has four commitments to #Tribe25 at the time of writing, all composite blue-chips hailing from Florida.

As always, you can check out all the links to our recruiting content below, check out the comments section to stay up to date on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news, and be sure to post any questions, tryouts, or comments.

Tomahawk Nation has also rolled out a podcast channel called Everything Noles, including our rebranding podcast, The State of Florida from Recruiting Podcast: The three stars. Check out our first episode here and come back later in this article, including links to each podcast we record for your convenience.

For those of you on social media, The Three Stars have a Twitter account you can follow!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheThree_Stars

(click on names for links to engagement articles)

Class of liabilities for 2025

QUARTERBACK: 4-star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5-star Solomon Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4-star Javion Hilson (FL)

LINEBACKER: 4-star Ethan Pritchard (FL)

Transfer Portal Signatories and Commitments (2024 Cycle)

EDGE Marvin Jones Jr Georgian bulldogs

QB DJ Uiagalelei Oregon State Beavers

WR Jalen Brown LSU Tigers

DB Earl Little Jr Alabama Crimson Tide

D.T Grady Kelly Colorado State Rams

ATH Jaylin Lucas Indiana Hoosiers

DB Davonte Brown Hurricanes in Miami

W. Malik Benson Alabama Crimson Tide

DL Tomiwa Durojaiye Mountain climbers from West Virginia

DL Johannes Lolohea Oregon State Beavers

OEL Terrance Ferguson Alabama Crimson Tide

RB Roydel Williams Alabama Crimson Tide

OEL Richie Leonard IV Florida Gators

LB Shawn Murphy Alabama Crimson Tide

OEL Jacob Rizy Harvard Crimson

Potential transfer portal names to know

Charlotte 49ers LB Nikhai Hill-Green (UCF commit) (OV 1/3)

FSU players entering the transfer portal

WR Winston Wright – East Carolina Pirates

QB AJ Duffy – San Diego State Aztecs

RB CJ Campbell (walk-on) – Florida Atlantic Owls

LB Dylan Brown-Turner – UTEP Miners

TE Preston Daniel (walk-on) – Buffalo Bulls

TE Markeston Douglas – State of Arizona

OL Daughtry Richardson – Florida Atlantic Owls

OL Qaeshon Sapp – East Carolina Pirates

DT Ayobami Tiphase – Georgia Tech yellow jackets

Our Blessings Harris – TCU Horned Frogs

OL Thomas Shrader – Appalachian State Mountaineers

K Tyler Keltner (walking on) Oklahoma Sooners

D.T. Malcolm Ray – Rutgers Scarlet Knights

RB Rodney Hill – FAMU of Miami

QB Tate Rodemaker – Southern Miss Golden Eagles

DE Gilber Edmond – South Carolina Gamecocks

WR Goldie Lawrence – UCF Knights

DL Dennis Briggs – Illinois battles Illini

WR Joshua Burrell

General Recruitment Updates:

State of Florida Recruitment: The Three Stars podcasts:

(1/17/24): Breakdown of FSU's defense transfer portal

(1/16/24): Breakdown of FSU's transfer portal on offense

(1/15/24): Mike Norvell rejects Alabama, NCAA sanctions, #Tribe24 updates

