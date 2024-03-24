Sports
Florida State Football Recruiting: Latest News, Offers, Commitments, Outlook
Welcome to the 2nd official #Tribe25 recruiting and transfer portal thread!
Florida State has four commitments to #Tribe25 at the time of writing, all composite blue-chips hailing from Florida.
Class of liabilities for 2025
QUARTERBACK: 4-star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5-star Solomon Thomas (FL)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4-star Javion Hilson (FL)
LINEBACKER: 4-star Ethan Pritchard (FL)
Transfer Portal Signatories and Commitments (2024 Cycle)
EDGE Marvin Jones Jr Georgian bulldogs
QB DJ Uiagalelei Oregon State Beavers
WR Jalen Brown LSU Tigers
DB Earl Little Jr Alabama Crimson Tide
D.T Grady Kelly Colorado State Rams
ATH Jaylin Lucas Indiana Hoosiers
DB Davonte Brown Hurricanes in Miami
W. Malik Benson Alabama Crimson Tide
DL Tomiwa Durojaiye Mountain climbers from West Virginia
DL Johannes Lolohea Oregon State Beavers
OEL Terrance Ferguson Alabama Crimson Tide
RB Roydel Williams Alabama Crimson Tide
OEL Richie Leonard IV Florida Gators
LB Shawn Murphy Alabama Crimson Tide
OEL Jacob Rizy Harvard Crimson
Potential transfer portal names to know
Charlotte 49ers LB Nikhai Hill-Green (UCF commit) (OV 1/3)
FSU players entering the transfer portal
WR Winston Wright – East Carolina Pirates
QB AJ Duffy – San Diego State Aztecs
RB CJ Campbell (walk-on) – Florida Atlantic Owls
LB Dylan Brown-Turner – UTEP Miners
TE Preston Daniel (walk-on) – Buffalo Bulls
TE Markeston Douglas – State of Arizona
OL Daughtry Richardson – Florida Atlantic Owls
OL Qaeshon Sapp – East Carolina Pirates
DT Ayobami Tiphase – Georgia Tech yellow jackets
Our Blessings Harris – TCU Horned Frogs
OL Thomas Shrader – Appalachian State Mountaineers
K Tyler Keltner (walking on) Oklahoma Sooners
D.T. Malcolm Ray – Rutgers Scarlet Knights
RB Rodney Hill – FAMU of Miami
QB Tate Rodemaker – Southern Miss Golden Eagles
DE Gilber Edmond – South Carolina Gamecocks
WR Goldie Lawrence – UCF Knights
DL Dennis Briggs – Illinois battles Illini
WR Joshua Burrell
General Recruitment Updates:
State of Florida Recruitment: The Three Stars podcasts:
(1/17/24): Breakdown of FSU's defense transfer portal
(1/16/24): Breakdown of FSU's transfer portal on offense
(1/15/24): Mike Norvell rejects Alabama, NCAA sanctions, #Tribe24 updates
|
