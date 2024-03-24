Men's tennis records impressive shutout of Washington College





Next game: Kalamazoo College 27-3-2024 | 2:30 PM March 27 (Wed) / 2:30 PM Kalamazoo College History EDGEWATER, NJ (March 23, 2024) Senior Aashi Kulakarni earned a key singles victory as the Stevens Institute of Technology men's tennis team defeated Washington College 9-0 Saturday in a nonconference match at the Edgewater Tennis Center. Stevens recorded his first shutout of the 2023-24 season by improving to 2-4 while also snapping a four-game losing streak. Washington College dropped its second straight game and fell to 3-4. The Ducks have won all four meetings in the all-time series and Saturday's game was the first between the teams, hosted by Stevens. Facing 2023 National Singles quarterfinals Karl Hoegstedt on line one, Kulakarni rallied after dropping the first set to post an impressive 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-8 victory . The triumph put an exclamation point on Stevens' impressive singles performance, with wins in four of the six flights in straight sets. Junior Vivek Harinarayan earned an impressive 6-0, 6-0 win on line two over Ryohei Kawai while a sophomore Max-William Kanz had the decisive point with a 6-1, 6-0 win on line five over Johannes Ludwigstorff. Senior Andreas He won his second singles match in as many days with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over third place, while junior Olof Persson achieved an outright victory (6-0, 6-1) over Jorge Urgal Zuleta on line six. Kulakarni's three-set victory increased the Ducks' lead to 8-0 junior Sebastiaan Wroe completed the shutout with a come-from-behind three-set win over Aaradith Ravichandran on line four, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7. The Ducks built a 3-0 lead after the completion of the doubles match, with perhaps the most impressive win coming on line one, where Person and Wroe combined for an 8-1 win over Hoegstedt and Urgal Zuleta, taking out the top three tandems of the Shoremen broke. competition winning streak. Kulakarni combined with Harinarayan for an 8-2 win on line two, while Kanz and freshmen Samvid Andharé completed the doubles sweep with an 8-4 victory over Ravichandran and Tichi Chialva. The rundown

DOUBLE

Olof Persson / Sebastiaan Wroe (STEVENS) cont. Karl Hoegstedt/Jorge Urgal Zuleta (WC) 8-1

Aashi Kulakarni / Vivek Harinarayan (STEVENS) cont. Kohl Perkins/Ryohei Kawai (WC) 8-2

Max-William Kanz / Samvid Andharé (STEVENS) cont. Tichi Chialva/A. Ravichandran (WK) 8-4 SINGLES

Aashi Kulakarni (STEVENS) cont. Karl Hoegstedt (WK) 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 1-0 (10-8)

Vivek Harinarayan (STEVENS) defeated Ryohei Kawai (WC) 6-0, 6-0

Andrew He (STEVENS) cont. Kohl Perkins (WC) 6-4, 6-4

Sebastiaan Wroe (STEVENS) cont. Aaradith Ravichandran (WK) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7)

Max-William Kanz (STEVENS) cont. Johannes Ludwigstorff (WK) 6-1, 6-0

Olof Persson (STEVENS) cont. Jorge Urgal Zuleta (World Cup) 6-1, 6-0 Top performers Kanz currently owns the Ducks' longest winning streak, with wins in each of his last three games. Around the MAC Freedom No other conference teams participated Saturday. Coach's comments “We needed a strong start in doubles today and we got it by throwing the first punch and playing from start to finish to win. I was very pleased with our balance of calmness and confidence throughout the match. No one showed that better today than our captain, Aashi, with a huge comeback win over one of the best players in the country. I'm excited to build on today's success and continue to make small improvements every day as we continue to prepare for even tougher competition ahead.” head coach Steve Gachko Next one Stevens will welcome Kalamazoo College on March 27 for what is believed to be the first meeting between the programs. The game starts at 2:30 PM and a live video link will be posted on StevensDucks.com. Athletic Department Social Media Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

X (Formerly Twitter): @stevensducks

Instagram: @stevensducks Social media for men's tennis Facebook: “Like” Stevens Men's Tennis

X (Formerly Twitter): @ducks_tennis

Instagram: @sitmenstennis #AllRise

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stevensducks.com/news/2024/3/23/mens-tennis-posts-impressive-shutout-of-washington-college.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos