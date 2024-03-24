Sports
BC captures 12th Hockey East title with 6-2 win over BU
Boston College has secured a coveted trophy and will begin the work of capturing a bigger one.
The Eagles hoisted the Lou Lamoriello Trophy for the 12th time and first since 2012 with a 6-2 victory over crosstown rival Boston University in the Hockey East championship game on Saturday night at the TD Garden.
BC and BU met for the third time in the Hockey East finals and first as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country. BC freshman Will Smith led the way with four goals and an assist for 61 points on the season and was named tournament MVP.
The Eagles improved to 31-5-1 and 21-3-1 in Hockey East with their 12th straight win. BC will get the No. 1 seed and a favorable destination when the NCAA announces the field of 16 Sunday night (6:30) on ESPNU. BC is expected to open the tournament Friday at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI
“You want to feel good about your game going into the NCAA tournament,” said BC coach Greg Brown, the Hockey East Coach of the Year. “When I was here at BC as an assistant when we won Hockey East, we had a little more confidence and did well in the NCAAs.
“It worked at BC when we did quite well in national tournaments and it was the confidence boost you got from winning this tournament.”
BC took the No. 1 ranking from BU by sweeping the regular-season home-and-home series and remained at the top despite losing 5-4 to the Terriers in the Beanpot semifinals on Feb. 5. BC led the table into the Hockey East tournament, extending its win streak with tournament victories over UConn, UMass and BU.
UMass was on the bubble after being bombarded 8-1 by the Eagles in Friday night's semifinals. But if the dominoes fall the Minutemen's way, they could clinch the No. 4 seed in the Springfield Regional at the MassMutual Center. In that event, the Terriers would finish as a No. 1 seed at Maryland Heights, Mo., or Sioux Falls, SD No. 7 Maine before losing 4-1 to BU in the semifinals.
“We have to get past it, we're still playing and this isn't the end of our season,” BU coach Jay Pandolfo said. “That's the positive and it's going to hurt tonight, but we'll get past it and get going in the NCAA tournament. Our guys can react pretty well and we have a good group there, a mature group.”
BU freshman Shane Lachance was in the penalty box for rushing when BC was up 1-0 on the power play after a lucky bounce at 5:46 of the first. Smith took a pass from defenseman Eamon Powell under the left circle and fired a wrist shot toward the BU cage. The puck bounced off the skate of BU defenseman Case McCarthy and through goaltender Matthieu Caron. Smith, a Hobey Baker finalist, was credited with his 20th tally of the season.
“Those are always fun if you're lucky,” Smith said. “We wanted to throw things at the net and I was lucky that it went in and everything got going.”
BU went down a man for the second time when sophomore defenseman Lane Hutson was dragged to the cooler for tripping at 7:38. Smith completed a BC transition break that started with a Powell clearing pass to Gabe Perreault down the left flank. Perreault made a horizontal pass to Smith, who wristed his second shot inside the far post on the stick side.
BU cut the lead to 2-1 at 4:24 on a laser wrist shot from freshman defenseman Gavin McCarthy, his first goal of the season. Sophomore center Ryan Greene made a clean pass from behind the goal line to McCarthy, who was at the right point. McCarthy, a Buffalo Sabers draft pick, advanced the puck to the top of the circle and ripped it past the top board of BC freshman goaltender Jacob Fowler on the glove side.
BU senior left winger Luke Tuch was fouled for boarding at 5:51 p.m. and it resulted in BC's third power-play goal. Smith served Perreault, who was sitting unattended to the right of the BU cage.
Perreault sent it across the crease to second-year center Cutter Gauthier, who slotted home his country's best 35th goal of the season at 18:46. Gauthier is an Anaheim Ducks first-round draft pick and Hobey Baker finalist.
Smith had the hats flowing at 6:46 of the third when he scored from the low slot, making it 4-1 with his 22nd of the season. Perreault scored BC's fourth power-play goal at 11:32.
