



Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan passed away in Lahore on Saturday. He served two terms as PCB chairman and was considered a great promoter of cricket between India and Pakistan. He was 89. He represented an era when cricket administrators worked tirelessly to promote the sport, and Shaharyar was among the most respected in the subcontinent. Shaharyar's first term ran from December 2003 to October 2006, followed by another from August 2014 to August 2017. Shaharyar was born in Bhopal and was the cousin of former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. He was also the Pakistan team manager during the 1999 tour to India and the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa. He was keen to encourage interactions between the Indian media and the Pakistani players. A former diplomat and author of four books, Shaharyar served as Pakistan's ambassador to Jordan (1976), London (1987) and France (1999-2001). According to renowned Pakistani cricket historian and commentator Dr. Nauman Niaz, Shaharyar was a thorough gentleman; he will be remembered for his contributions to Pakistan. He had a life well spent. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had a conversation with Shaharyar Khan (L), Javed Miandad (C) and Moin Khan (R) during the Asian Test Championship match between India and Pakistan at Eden Gardens in 1999. | Photo credit: N. SRIDHARAN/HINDU ARCHIVES Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had a conversation with Shaharyar Khan (L), Javed Miandad (C) and Moin Khan (R) during the Asian Test Championship match between India and Pakistan at Eden Gardens in 1999. | Photo credit: N. SRIDHARAN/HINDU ARCHIVES Despite attempts to promote a bilateral series between India and Pakistan, he was forced to follow his government's orders during his second stint as PCB chairman. There were obstacles in Pakistan's participation in the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, and he claimed his players had security concerns. Every player is concerned. Since the threats are specific to Pakistan, we cannot take any chances, Khan had said. Pakistan eventually traveled for the World Cup. Shaharyar came to India the previous year to revive Indian-Pakistani cricket, but Indian authorities rejected his claim that PCB suffered a loss of US$200 million due to India's refusal to play against Pakistan between 2015 and 2023 to play. In an interview with Sports star in October 2015 in New Delhi, Shaharyar alleged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the government were bowing to the will of extremists who were against an India-Pakistan series. He made no secret of his great appreciation for the impartial reporting of this publication. The PCB, through its chairman, board of directors and employees, expresses its deep sadness over the demise of former chairman PCB Shaharyar Khan. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/IOmJWAJLu3 — Pakistani cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 23, 2024 Shaharyar had to cancel his proposed meeting with BCCI president Shashank Manohar in Mumbai when suspected right-wing supporters stormed the board's office. I'll come back a disappointed man, he had said. He also expressed his displeasure at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for withdrawing umpire Aleem Dar (Pakistan) from the India-South Africa series. He strongly believed that cricket could create the atmosphere for better relations between the two countries. According to Shaharyar, there was nothing more exciting than a cricket match between India and Pakistan. His idea was bigger than the Ashes when he last visited India. As Niaz described, Khan was an enviable personality, polite and pleasant to talk to. A man with ingenious ideas.

