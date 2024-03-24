CRICKET: THE PSL9 TAKEAWAYS – Newspaper

The ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) concluded with Islamabad United clinching their third title, making them the most successful team in PSL history, with a 100 percent winning percentage in the finals. In a thrilling final match on March 18, Islamabad United defeated Multan Sultans on the last ball of the tournament. Despite Multan Sultan's fourth consecutive final appearance, they lost their third final in a row.

PSL has always been crucial for Pakistani cricket, especially in selecting the national team. However, Pakistan T20 captain Shaheen Afridi struggled in PSL9, both as a player and as a leader, with his team finishing bottom of the table. Talks have emerged about changing the captaincy, with Mohammad Rizwan considered a strong contender. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that the selection committee will decide on the captaincy.

Looking ahead, Pakistan's preparation for the T20 World Cup includes a five-match T20 series at home in April. This series is crucial as Pakistan look to build a strong squad for the upcoming tournament.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have formed one of the most successful opening partnerships for Pakistan in T20 cricket, achieving record performances and wins for their team. However, after Pakistan's defeat in the last T20 World Cup held in Australia in 2022, discussions arose about the need for more aggressive openers to maximize the powerplay overs. Statistically, the success rates of Rizwan and Babar Azams in the powerplay have come under scrutiny.

The recently concluded ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League may have raised some concerns about Pakistan's automatic selections for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Fortunately, selectors are also spoiled for choice in some departments

With the emergence of aggressive batsmen like Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris in PSL and domestic cricket, many pundits and former cricketers have advocated giving these young talents a chance. Pakistan experimented with their batting order in the final series, bringing in Saim Ayub as opener and pushing Babar Azam back to number three.

PSL9 saw strong batting performances from Saim Ayub and a shift in Babar Azam's approach as he adopted a more aggressive style and effectively backed Ayub in the opening partnership. Notably, Babar Azam had the second highest strike rate in the powerplay among batters who faced 50 or more balls in the tournament, with a remarkable strike rate of 148.92. Babar Azam and Saim Ayub also set records for most 100-run opening stands and partnerships in PSL history.

Conversely, Mohammad Rizwan struggled in PSL9, acknowledging his low powerplay strike rate of 111.3. Considering these performances and statistics, it seems very likely that Babar Azam and Saim Ayub could become Pakistan's opening pair in the T20s. However, this decision poses a significant challenge for the captain and management considering Babar and Rizwan's status and track record in recent years.

In the field of middle order batting, there is a widespread argument that attributes Pakistan's weak middle order to the low strike rates of Babar and Rizwan. This was evident in the recent series against New Zealand, where Pakistan experimented by fielding opener Sahibzada Farhan at number five due to a shortage of T20 batting resources.

Middle-order batsmen are often faced with the challenge of playing high-risk cricket, leading to inconsistent performances. Despite this, Pakistani management has not shown much patience with them. Notably, Azam Khan, known for his match-winning skills, was selected in the Pakistan team but played only three matches in the New Zealand series.

However, there has been a positive development in the middle-class wing of the PSL: the revival of Iftikhar Ahmed. He showed exceptional form and boasted the highest number of death overs strikes among the batters who faced 50 or more balls in the death overs. With an impressive average of 64.75 and a strike rate of 193.28, Iftikhar's performance was remarkable for a lower-middle order batsman.

In the spin bowling department, Pakistan spinners faced difficulties during the 2023 Cricket World Cup and the T20 series against New Zealand. However, in the recently concluded PSL, young spinners amply showcased their talent. Usama Mir emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, becoming the first spinner to take more than 20 wickets in a single edition of the PSL. Moreover, Abrar Ahmed, a much-awaited mystery spinner, made a significant impact with 15 wickets, displaying brilliance in all phases of the game.

However, the spotlight is on Imad Wasim's comeback. Despite struggling in the group stages of PSL9, Imad's exceptional performances in the knockout stages earned him three consecutive Player of the Match awards. He also took eight wickets in three knockout stage matches, including a five-wicket haul in the final and a PSL first.

Despite retiring from international cricket, Imad has been approached by T20 captain Shaheen Shah Afridi to reconsider his retirement ahead of the T20 World Cup. Fans and colleagues are also urging him to return to strengthen the Pakistan team as an all-rounder.

Furthermore, Shadab Khan regained his form and became the only batsman to score 300 runs and take more than 10 wickets in a single edition of the PSL, earning him the Player of the Tournament award. Considering all these performers, creating a spin combination will be a new challenge for the captain and management.

The Lahore Qalandars' struggles highlight Pakistan's fast bowling woes, with key bowlers such as Haris Rauf and Afridi going through lean phases. Rauf's injury during the tournament further exacerbated Lahore Qalandar's challenges. Moreover, Zaman Khan, known for his prowess in the death overs, failed to shine this season.

However, Naseem Shah's return from injury provided a ray of hope. The remarkable performance of Naseem Shah, who took 15 wickets and made a significant contribution on the field, earned him the third spot in ESPN Cricinfo's overall impact list for the season. The Pakistan team will rely on Naseem's comeback to strengthen the bowling unit, with the expectation that other fast bowlers will also regain their form after some rest.

Mohammad Ali emerged as a standout performer in his debut PSL season. With 19 wickets to his name, Mohammad Ali was the leading wicket-taker among the fast bowlers. Cricket experts and ex-cricketers believe that his impressive performances position him as a strong contender for a spot in the national team.

Despite the individual successes in various departments during this PSL season, Pakistan is yet to announce the team management, including coaches, for the national side. This poses a significant challenge for the new management as they need to carefully select the team and create the right combination ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The writer is a software engineer who uses data and statistics to parse the complexities of cricket with precision and insight. X: @abubakarSays

