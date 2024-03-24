Notre Dame football QB Riley Leonard is undergoing a follow-up ankle procedure





SOUTH BEND Riley Leonard, the projected starting quarterback for Notre Dame football, is back on the shelf after a follow-up procedure on his right ankle. According to Irish coach Marcus Freeman, the transfer from Duke will miss the coming weeks after Friday's surgery to address a stress fracture that began to develop. Leonard underwent a TightRope procedure in mid-January to stabilize the right ankle he originally injured in the final minute of a Sept. 30 loss to Notre Dame last fall. Leonard was out of his walking boots by early February and appeared to be moving well during the first two spring training sessions open to the media: March 7 and March 20. Friday's procedure was essentially done to replace the plate in Leonard's ankle with another one. Double problem:Notre Dame coordinator Mike Denbrock has another dual-threat QB in Riley Leonard The doctors thought things were going extremely well, Freeman said. The overall prognosis and health of his ankle are excellent. Let's see when he can come back. We have not set a timetable. We're not saying he's out for the spring. Saturday was the fourth practice session of 15 for Notre Dame this spring, including the Blue-Gold Game on April 20. The first-team offense was limited to just six or seven snaps, Freeman said after the first padded practice of the spring. For now, third-year quarterback Steve Angeli is working with the first team, while redshirt freshman Kenny Minchey and mid-year enrollee CJ Carr are doing reps with the second and third teams, respectively. Freeman said that's likely the plan until Leonard returns. New offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock was hired in December after two seasons at LSU. Listen, at some point we have to name a starting quarterback, Freeman said. Not having Riley as a jump ball has changed the process a bit to be able to do that. When we feel like we're ready, is fall camp? Is it after spring ball? Don't know. Angeli led Notre Dame to a Sun Bowl victory over Oregon State in his first career start. Right now, Steve is ahead of the other guys just because of experience and the evidence he's shown us, Freeman said. We must continue to look at the oeuvre. You know I like competition. The opportunity to have a quarterback competition is exciting to me because I think it makes everyone better. But I also understand, as Coach Denbrock and Coach (Gino) Guidugli would say, that we need the continuity between a quarterback and the offensive line. A good name (a starter) at some point, but I don't know when that time will be. Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NNDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

