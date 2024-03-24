Men's Hockey Defeats AIC 5-2 to Win 2023-2024 Atlantic Hockey Championship





ROCHESTER, NY RIT graduate student forward Elijah Gonsalves scored a total of two goals and two assists while playing striker in his first year Matthew Wilde scored twice to lead Tigers to a 5-2 victory over American International and the 2023-24 Atlantic Hockey Tournament Championship. RIT (27-10-2), seeded first for the tournament, won its fourth AHA championship and first since winning back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016, as well as its first title in 2010. The Tigers also qualified for the NCAA The tournament will be played for the fourth time in program history and will be played against an opponent at a location to be announced on Sunday (March 24) during the NCAA selection show (ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.). HOW IT HAPPENED AIC opened the scoring at 4:06 of the first on a RIT turnover in the Yellow Jacket zone. Austen Long intercepted a pass with his skate and jumped Jordan Biro with a long outlet pass in the neutral zone. Biro went in alone and converted the one-on-one attempt, tucking a shot under the junior goalkeeper By Tommy Scarfone pads.

RIT scored twice during a four-minute span and built a 2-1 lead at 16:06 of the first. Gonsalves battled a defender behind the Yellow Jacket goal before becoming a forward his freshman year Tyler Fukakusa sent a puck around the boards to the senior defenseman Dimitri Mikrogiannakis at the top of the right face-off circle. Mikrogiannakis one-timed a shot past Nils Wallstrom at 11:56.

Wilkie then took a shot from the left faceoff circle off a long feed from Mikrogiannakis that deflected off Wallstrom's pads. Gonsalves collected the loose puck in the right faceoff circle and shot a wrist shot over Wallstrom's glove.

AIC put the game away with 1:01 left in the first period after Biro redirected a shot from Brian Kramer's point past Scarfone.

RIT scored what turned out to be the winning goal after AIC was whistled for a high score 24 seconds into the second period. Senior defender Aiden Hansen-Bukata took a wrist shot from the left point that Wallstrom saved with his right pad. However, Wilde cleared the loose puck that fell in front of the crease at 1:48.

The match remained scoreless until the final minutes of the third period when AIC pulled Wallstrom. Gosnalves intercepted a right-court pass and carried the puck into the neutral zone to score on a shot from center ice with 1:26 on the clock.

Wilde closed the game with another empty-netter with 52 seconds on the clock, chasing a puck that deflected off the post after Wilkie's long attempt and brought home the short rebound. GAME NOTES Gonsalves was named MVP of the Atlantic Hockey Tournament after leading all players over the past three weekends with 10 points on four goals and six assists. He joined Fukakusa (4G/4A), senior defenders Gianfranco Cassaro (3G/2A) and Scarfone on the All-Tournament Team.

Scarfone finished the game with 24 saves and improved to 25-8-2 this winter, including a 5-0 mark with a 1.20 goals against average and a .954 save percentage in five playoff starts. He also falls one save behind Logan Drackett '21 for first place in the D1 era record books with 2,467 saves to date.

In five AHA Tournament games this season, RIT defeated its opponents by a combined margin of 26-6.

Wilde has 19 goals this season, extending his program's goal scoring record for a freshman year.

Wilde scored a point in his team-leading 10th straight game, while Fukakusa has now scored in six consecutive games.

Mikrogiannakis scored his second goal of the season and also found the net in the 5-2 win over Niagara last Saturday in game two of the semi-finals. He also recorded three blocked shots as RIT reached a season-high 25 blocks – including a team-high four from the junior forward Tanner Andreas .

. RIT fought off five AIC power play attempts and finished 1-for-2 with the extraman.

Wilkie moved into eighth place on the Tigers' D1-era scoring list with 111 points on 43 goals and 68 assists so far. Gonsalves moved up to 11th place with 107 (46G/61A).

