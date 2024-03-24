Sonning Common and Peppard D take first win – Wokingham.Today





Although almost certainly relegated, Sonning Common & Peppard D exited late in the season and recorded their first win, a 7-3 against their C team, who are not yet safe from the two relegation places. Simon Berry, Nigel Maltby and Brian Meheux won two each, the latter with a great victory over Danny Dockree who also won two. Kingfisher C could well finish fourth, helped by a 7-3 win over Sonning Sports A. Nigel Keedy and Phil Mead shone with maximums and also took the extra point for the doubles 11-9 in the fifth. Tidmarsh A, currently in fourth place, lost 3-7 as they defeated runners-up Sonning Common & Peppard A. Ed Lush and Ian Cole remained unbeaten for the visitors, although it could easily have been a draw as both Antony Baker and Duncan Groves pushed Ian into a decisive fifth leg. Elsewhere in third place, Kingfisher B edged Tilehurst RBL A 9-1, the consolation point coming from Keith Winter over Julian Telford 11-9 13-11 8-11 3-11 11-9. Division Two leaders Reading FC were surprisingly held to a draw by Kingfisher G despite Mike Child's usual maximum. Reading FC's Simon Rowland suffered two rare defeats in this match, including three consecutive defeats against Parvin Baishkyar. Second-placed Kingfisher F won 7-3 at Springfield A, a result that all but guarantees them second place, in a match with many close sets. Kingfisher E defeated Tilehurst RBL B 8-2 at the weekend, with reserve Akeel Mir achieving a maximum, including a victory over star player Kate Maksimenko. Our Lady of Peace A defeated Pangbourne WMC 9-1, condemning Pangbourne to Division Three table tennis next season. Chris West recorded a maximum of three consecutive games for OLOP. Tidmarsh B won 9-1 at bottom team Kingfisher H, the only win for the Kingfisher team came from youngster Vivaan Karalkar with a three-straight win over Mike Alstrop. Gameweek 27 was the penultimate week for Division Three. In the first match, Sonning Common and Peppard E drew against Our Lady of Peace D. The away team captain, Louise Forster, was the star of the match with her treble. It was a very exciting match that could have gone either way, but the highlight of the match was the match between Jim Warren and James Smith, which finished in fifth place and James won in the deuce: 8-11, 4-11, 11-7, 11-6, 10-12. That same evening Tilehurst Methodists B hosted Sonning Sports B and the away side won 6-4. James Miller, playing for the away side, was the Player of the Match with his treble, which helped his team win the match.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wokingham.today/table-tennis-sonning-common-peppard-d-pick-up-first-win/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos