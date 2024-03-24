Buckley Cricket Club was under pressure from funding success

Get notified about
A local community sports group in Flintshire is using money seized from criminals to create a brighter, better and safer environment for everyone on their premises.
Buckley Cricket Club, founded in 1898, was recently successful in applying for funding from the Your Community, Your Choice initiative and on March 20, club members were visited by Andy Dunbobbin, North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, to discuss plans for the club to discuss. and how the grant makes a difference for players.
Your Community, Your Choice helps to support grassroots projects in North Wales and is supported by the North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT), the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner and North Wales Police. Funding for Your Community, Your Choice comes partly from money seized by the courts through the Proceeds of Crime Act, with the remainder coming from the Police and Crime Commissioner.
Buckley Cricket Clubs (BCC) aim is to be the most open, accessible, safe and inclusive cricket club in North Wales.
With this in mind, they reach groups who may not have previously considered playing cricket, or who may not have felt capable of doing so.
The club feels passionately about this cause as sport promotes wellbeing both physically and emotionally and creates a real sense of community.
The club's initial target group was girls and women, as they have historically been underrepresented among players, and now they have around 50 female members.
They have also tried to attract players from different cultural and language backgrounds.
The club recognized that to achieve their goals they needed significant investment in their estate and facilities to make it more accessible and welcoming to all people.
The grant will therefore be used to install security lighting throughout the club's car park and patio, with the main aim of making women, girls and young people feel safe as they come to the club via the previously unlit and dark car park .
The Buckley Cricket Club team commented:We believe that by encouraging young people to participate in sport and feel part of a community, we can help keep young people off the streets and into an activity that is positive for their physical and mental health. This also creates a sense of self-esteem that we hope will reduce antisocial behavior. We hope that by improving our outdoor lighting players will feel safe and secure and that we can continue to attract members from all our sections and be as welcoming a club as possible to everyone.
It was a pleasure to welcome our visitors to the club and show them how our project is progressing thanks to Your Community, Your Choice funding.
Andy Dunbobbin, North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, said: I was impressed by the welcome I received from the members of Buckley Cricket Club, who really go above and beyond to serve their community and recruit more people. encourage people to participate in sports. My plan to tackle crime in North Wales focuses on creating safer neighborhoods and supporting communities. BCC and their project to improve safety at the club and increase participation are great examples of both objectives in action.
For more information about PACT, please visit:www.pactnorthwales.co.uk
For more information about Buckley Cricket Club, please visit:www.buckleywales.play-cricket.com/home
