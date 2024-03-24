How Steve Young did in BYU's alumni game Deseret News





Steve Young broke up the fight on the old Provo High School football field with the same fire that fueled his Hall of Fame career. Under the Friday night lights, in a surprising late addition to the annual BYU Alumni Game, Young called up a play he had previously seen at work. The former San Francisco 49er and BYU star took the snap and waited for his receivers to cross Navy defenders in the back of the end zone. Aleva Hifo (2016-2019) broke free to Young's left, and the southpaw brought it to him for the touchdown. The piece was called Shake! Shake! Shake, Young told BYUtv as he tried to catch his breath. Last fall I coached the girls in flag football. The touchdown was Taylor Swift's Shake, Shake, Shake. I didn't need any of the Cougs stuff (Riley Nelson's playbook), I have my own stuff. Taylor Swift won the competition. Young (1980-1983), who started the touch football game while playing for Team Navy but threw an interception on the second play to linebacker Uani Unga (2012-2013), did his own Taylor Swift move to throw it away to shake and return for one more drive in the second half. Apparently more comfortable throwing to guys wearing royal jerseys instead of navy blue, Young switched teams and promptly drove his new side off the field with a series of short passes. “I was on my way home,” Young said. They said: Do you want to do another play? I said, OK, I'm doing a play and it became this. To the delight of the crowd, Young's Royal squad hoisted him onto their shoulders. The former Super Bowl MVP threw his hands in the air as if he had just won another one. Not a bad end to a day that Young didn't see coming. I didn't know (the game) was tonight, Young said. I was on campus and someone said, “You know there's an alumni game tonight. I said: I have wanted to participate in the alumni game for years! So here we are. My arm feels better than I expected. So, who cares. Let's see what we can do. Michael Shelton dives for the ball as Devon Blackmon (19) and Matt Hadley (2) follow him in the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Michael Wadsworth breaks up a pass intended for Braden Brown during the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Fahu Tahi, Wayne Latu and Brady Poppinga talk before the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Royal coach Chad Lewis smiles after his team won the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Royal coach Chad Lewis and Navy coach Lee Johnson pretend to get into an argument during the alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Mitchel Juergens runs with the ball between Nate Soelberg and David Nixon during the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Uani Unga smiles after the BYU Alumni Game in Provo on Friday, March 22 | Kristin Murphy, Desert News BYU football coach Kalani Sitake signs an autograph following the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Players and coaches pose for a group photo before the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Bronson Kaufusi signs an autograph following the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Aleva Hifo and Craig Bills will play in the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Craig Bills, Wayne Latu, David Nixon and Bryan Kehl will play in the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Mitchell Juergens completes a pass to score a touchdown during the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Mitchell Juergens and Michael Wadsworth react after Juergens scores a touchdown during the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Jonny Harline runs with the ball between Austin Lee and Spencer Hadley during the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Navy coach Lee Johnson falls to the ground during a mock fight with Royal coach Chad Lewis during the alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Curtis Brown runs the ball past Spencer Hadley during the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Wayne Latu runs with the ball around Spencer White during the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Bryan Kehl and Aleva Hifo will play in the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Steve Young throws a pass during the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Jackson Brown throws a pass during the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Aleva Hifo moves around David Nixon during the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Neil Pauu completes a pass to score a touchdown as Brandon Bradley and Craig Bills try to break it up during a BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Corby Eason gives a high five to Brandon Bradley during the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Navy coach Lee Johnson smiles during the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Navy coach Lee Johnson dances during the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Devon Blackmon laughs with Mitch Matthews after he misses a pass during the BYU alumni game at BYU in Provo on Friday, March 22, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Desert News Not to be outdone by BYU's most decorated quarterback, Max Hall (2006-2009), the program's winningest signal caller (32 wins), Navy marched down the field and retook the lead with a touchdown strike to receiver Cody Hoffman ( 2009-2009). 2013). We need to get more of it, said head coach Kalani Sitake, who wraps up spring training next Saturday. We need to get the legends here so the fans can interact with them. It's great for our team culture to see these mentors perform here. You see how our boys get to work on it. It's a lot of fun. Quarterback Jackson Brown (2002-2005) gave Royal the lead back with a fourth-quarter touchdown pass and a circus catch from Neil Pauu (2017-2021). Navy responded with a drive to the Royal goal line, but Jake Heaps' (2010-2011) pass to Devon Blackmon (2014-2015) fell incomplete as time expired, giving Royal an 18-13 win. The game was played on the old Provo field because the playing field at LaVell Edwards Stadium is being replaced. The first half touchdowns included passes from Riley Nelson (2009-2012) to Mitch Juergens (2014-2016) and from Heaps to Hoffman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/sports/2024/03/22/byu-football-alumni-game-steve-young-throws-taylor-swift-touchdown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos