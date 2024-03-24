Sports
How Steve Young did in BYU's alumni game Deseret News
Steve Young broke up the fight on the old Provo High School football field with the same fire that fueled his Hall of Fame career. Under the Friday night lights, in a surprising late addition to the annual BYU Alumni Game, Young called up a play he had previously seen at work.
The former San Francisco 49er and BYU star took the snap and waited for his receivers to cross Navy defenders in the back of the end zone. Aleva Hifo (2016-2019) broke free to Young's left, and the southpaw brought it to him for the touchdown.
The piece was called Shake! Shake! Shake, Young told BYUtv as he tried to catch his breath. Last fall I coached the girls in flag football. The touchdown was Taylor Swift's Shake, Shake, Shake. I didn't need any of the Cougs stuff (Riley Nelson's playbook), I have my own stuff. Taylor Swift won the competition.
Young (1980-1983), who started the touch football game while playing for Team Navy but threw an interception on the second play to linebacker Uani Unga (2012-2013), did his own Taylor Swift move to throw it away to shake and return for one more drive in the second half.
Apparently more comfortable throwing to guys wearing royal jerseys instead of navy blue, Young switched teams and promptly drove his new side off the field with a series of short passes.
“I was on my way home,” Young said. They said: Do you want to do another play? I said, OK, I'm doing a play and it became this.
To the delight of the crowd, Young's Royal squad hoisted him onto their shoulders. The former Super Bowl MVP threw his hands in the air as if he had just won another one. Not a bad end to a day that Young didn't see coming.
I didn't know (the game) was tonight, Young said. I was on campus and someone said, “You know there's an alumni game tonight. I said: I have wanted to participate in the alumni game for years! So here we are. My arm feels better than I expected. So, who cares. Let's see what we can do.
Not to be outdone by BYU's most decorated quarterback, Max Hall (2006-2009), the program's winningest signal caller (32 wins), Navy marched down the field and retook the lead with a touchdown strike to receiver Cody Hoffman ( 2009-2009). 2013).
We need to get more of it, said head coach Kalani Sitake, who wraps up spring training next Saturday. We need to get the legends here so the fans can interact with them. It's great for our team culture to see these mentors perform here. You see how our boys get to work on it. It's a lot of fun.
Quarterback Jackson Brown (2002-2005) gave Royal the lead back with a fourth-quarter touchdown pass and a circus catch from Neil Pauu (2017-2021).
Navy responded with a drive to the Royal goal line, but Jake Heaps' (2010-2011) pass to Devon Blackmon (2014-2015) fell incomplete as time expired, giving Royal an 18-13 win.
The game was played on the old Provo field because the playing field at LaVell Edwards Stadium is being replaced.
The first half touchdowns included passes from Riley Nelson (2009-2012) to Mitch Juergens (2014-2016) and from Heaps to Hoffman.
