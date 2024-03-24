Connect with us

Sports

#14 Men's hockey claims 13th Whitelaw Cup with win over St. Lawrence

#14 Men's hockey claims 13th Whitelaw Cup with win over St. Lawrence

 


LAKE PLACID, NY Freshman forward Jonathan Chestnut scored two goals to lead the No. 14 Cornell men's hockey team to the ECAC Hockey-leading 13th Whitelaw Cup with a 3-1 win over St. Lawrence before 4,912 at Herb Brooks Arena on Saturday night.

Cornell's win marked its first time claiming the Whitelaw Cup since 2010, when it shutout Union 3-0 on March 20 at the then-Times Union Center in Albany, NY.

Junior defender Henk Kempf and sophomore forward Dalton Bancroft, who each provided two assists, joined Castagna in multi-point evenings. Junior forward Jack O'Leary scored an empty net goal to strengthen the Big Red, clinching ECAC Hockey's automatic qualifying bid for the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Championship, which begins next weekend.

Ian Shane made 31 saves in the win as the junior goaltender secured his 48th collegiate victory. Shane is now tied with Dave Elenbaas (1970-73) and Corrie D'Alessio (1987-91) for the seventh-most wins by a Big Red netminder.

Cameron Buhl scored the lone goal for St. Lawrence (14-19-6), which came courtesy of a 26-save performance by Ben Kraws.

Castagna scored the first of his two goals when he retrieved a puck after a Saints defenseman blocked Bancroft's shot attempt early in the first period.

The final Castagna goal doubled Cornell's lead in the second, as the freshman forward cleared a loose rebound of Kempf's shot from the point.

Kraws made a huge save in the middle of the third period to rob Bancroft of a goal on a one-timer at the left post, keeping the Big Red's lead at 2-0.

Just 38 seconds later, St. Lawrence used the momentum from Kraws' save to score the lone goal when Buhl made a shot from the right faceoff circle and beat Shane with his high glove side.

O'Leary had a chance to give Cornell a two-goal lead, but his backhand shot attempt toward an empty net hit the left post, giving St. Lawrence a pair of chances to tie the game. With 28 seconds left, O'Leary avenged himself when he hit the post on his first shot attempt on the Saints' open net, punctuating Cornell's victory.

POSGAME COMMENTARY FROM MIKE SCHAFER '86 AND JUNIOR COOLER IAN SHANE


GAME NOTES

Saturday marked the 126th all-time meeting between the Empire State rivals. Cornell increased its series lead to 70-47-9 while improving to 13-3-1 in its last 17 games, dating back to the 2015-16 season.

In postseason play, Cornell is now 5-5 all-time against St. Lawrence. Saturday marked the Big Red's first playoff victory over the Saints since posting a 6-2 win in the preliminary round of the 1995 ECAC Hockey Championship at Appleton Arena in Canton, NY.

With his two-goal effort, Castagna increased his season goal total to 11, giving Cornell a pair of freshmen with more than 10 goals in the same season since Matt Moulson (13) and Shane Hynes (11) in 2002–03. It's the sixth season the Big Red has had multiple first-year players with double-digit goal totals, joining the teams from 1977-78, 1982-83, 1987-88, 1998-99 and 2002-03.

MULTIPLE freshmen with more than 10 goals
Cornell Program History

1977–1978 (Roy Kerling – 29, Brock Tredway – 28)
1982-1983 (Duanne Moeser – 17, Pete Natyshak – 12)
1987–1988 (Trent Andison – 21, Doug Derraugh – 11)
1998-1999 (Denis Ladouceur – 14, David Kozier – 11)
2002-2003 (Matt Moulson – 13, Shane Hynes – 11)
2023-24 (Ryan Walsh – 12, Jonathan Chestnut -11)

Castagna's two goals also increased his point total to 25, marking the most points for a Cornell freshman since Riley Nash (12-2032) in 2007-08. Only five other Cornell players have had 25-point seasons in their first year under Mike Schafer '86at Kyle Knopp (11-2233 in 1995-96), Ryan Moynihan (8-1927 in 1996-97), Denis Ladouceur (14-1428 in 1998-99), Ryan Vesce (7-2027 in 2000-01), and Nash in 2007-2008.

MOST POINTS BY A FIRST PLAYER
Mike Schafer '86 Era (since 1995-96)

33, Kyle Knopp (11-2233) in 1995-1996
32, Riley Nash (12-2032) in 2007-2008
28, Denis Ladouceur (14-1428) in 1998-1999
27, Ryan Moynihan (8-1927) in 1996-1997
27, Ryan Vesce (7-2027) in 2000-2001
25, Jonathan Chestnut (11-1425) in 2023-24

NEXT ONE

Cornell will discover its destination for the opening weekend of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Championship on Sunday during the annual NCAA Hockey Selection Show, airing from 6:30-7:30 PM on ESPNU with John Buccigross, Andrew Raycroft, and Colby Cohen.

The potential cities where Cornell could play next weekend are Maryland Heights, Mo., Providence, RI, Sioux Falls, SD or Springfield, Mass.

2024 NCAA DIVISION I MEN'S HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
REGIONAL SEMI-FINALS
Thursday March 28

Sioux Falls, S.D
Springfield, Mass.

Friday March 29

Maryland Heights, Mo.
Providence, RI

REGIONAL FINAL
Saturday March 30

Sioux Falls, S.D
Springfield, Mass.

Sunday March 31

Maryland Heights, Mo.
Providence, RI

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://cornellbigred.com/news/2024/3/23/mens-ice-hockey-slu-recap.aspx

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: