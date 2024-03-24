Sports
#14 Men's hockey claims 13th Whitelaw Cup with win over St. Lawrence
LAKE PLACID, NY Freshman forward Jonathan Chestnut scored two goals to lead the No. 14 Cornell men's hockey team to the ECAC Hockey-leading 13th Whitelaw Cup with a 3-1 win over St. Lawrence before 4,912 at Herb Brooks Arena on Saturday night.
Cornell's win marked its first time claiming the Whitelaw Cup since 2010, when it shutout Union 3-0 on March 20 at the then-Times Union Center in Albany, NY.
Junior defender Henk Kempf and sophomore forward Dalton Bancroft, who each provided two assists, joined Castagna in multi-point evenings. Junior forward Jack O'Leary scored an empty net goal to strengthen the Big Red, clinching ECAC Hockey's automatic qualifying bid for the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Championship, which begins next weekend.
Ian Shane made 31 saves in the win as the junior goaltender secured his 48th collegiate victory. Shane is now tied with Dave Elenbaas (1970-73) and Corrie D'Alessio (1987-91) for the seventh-most wins by a Big Red netminder.
Cameron Buhl scored the lone goal for St. Lawrence (14-19-6), which came courtesy of a 26-save performance by Ben Kraws.
Castagna scored the first of his two goals when he retrieved a puck after a Saints defenseman blocked Bancroft's shot attempt early in the first period.
PICKING UP WHERE THEY LEFT OFF
Jonathan Chestnut floats a puck over St. Lawrence goalie Ben Kraws' head to give @CornellMHockey an early lead in the @ECACHockey championship match!
: https://t.co/ldEYSQIvvb#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/Jh0VTtEFlX
Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) March 23, 2024
The final Castagna goal doubled Cornell's lead in the second, as the freshman forward cleared a loose rebound of Kempf's shot from the point.
JONNY ON THE SPOT
Jonathan Chestnut scores his second and @CornellMHockey's goal of the night by clearing a loose rebound in front of the St. Lawrence net and doubling the Big Red's lead.
: https://t.co/ldEYSQIvvb#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/HpHXz3Faac
Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) March 23, 2024
Kraws made a huge save in the middle of the third period to rob Bancroft of a goal on a one-timer at the left post, keeping the Big Red's lead at 2-0.
Just 38 seconds later, St. Lawrence used the momentum from Kraws' save to score the lone goal when Buhl made a shot from the right faceoff circle and beat Shane with his high glove side.
O'Leary had a chance to give Cornell a two-goal lead, but his backhand shot attempt toward an empty net hit the left post, giving St. Lawrence a pair of chances to tie the game. With 28 seconds left, O'Leary avenged himself when he hit the post on his first shot attempt on the Saints' open net, punctuating Cornell's victory.
O'LEARY
The empty netter through Jack O'Leary gives @CornellMHockey a 3-1 lead over St. Lawrence.#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/31DgR1jeAi
Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) March 23, 2024
POSGAME COMMENTARY FROM MIKE SCHAFER '86 AND JUNIOR COOLER IAN SHANE
Mike Schafer '86, the Jay R. Bloom '77 Head Coach of @CornellMHockey, speaks following his team's 3-1 victory over St. Lawrence in the 2024 @ECACHockey championship game.#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/IQeiDoBRdz
Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) March 23, 2024
Junior @CornellMHockey goaltender Ian Shane speaks following the Big Red's 3-1 victory over St. Lawrence to claim its @ECACHockey-leading 13th Whitelaw Cup.#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/aCMr5vs5zb
Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) March 23, 2024
GAME NOTES
Saturday marked the 126th all-time meeting between the Empire State rivals. Cornell increased its series lead to 70-47-9 while improving to 13-3-1 in its last 17 games, dating back to the 2015-16 season.
In postseason play, Cornell is now 5-5 all-time against St. Lawrence. Saturday marked the Big Red's first playoff victory over the Saints since posting a 6-2 win in the preliminary round of the 1995 ECAC Hockey Championship at Appleton Arena in Canton, NY.
With his two-goal effort, Castagna increased his season goal total to 11, giving Cornell a pair of freshmen with more than 10 goals in the same season since Matt Moulson (13) and Shane Hynes (11) in 2002–03. It's the sixth season the Big Red has had multiple first-year players with double-digit goal totals, joining the teams from 1977-78, 1982-83, 1987-88, 1998-99 and 2002-03.
MULTIPLE freshmen with more than 10 goals
Cornell Program History
1977–1978 (Roy Kerling – 29, Brock Tredway – 28)
1982-1983 (Duanne Moeser – 17, Pete Natyshak – 12)
1987–1988 (Trent Andison – 21, Doug Derraugh – 11)
1998-1999 (Denis Ladouceur – 14, David Kozier – 11)
2002-2003 (Matt Moulson – 13, Shane Hynes – 11)
2023-24 (Ryan Walsh – 12, Jonathan Chestnut -11)
Castagna's two goals also increased his point total to 25, marking the most points for a Cornell freshman since Riley Nash (12-2032) in 2007-08. Only five other Cornell players have had 25-point seasons in their first year under Mike Schafer '86at Kyle Knopp (11-2233 in 1995-96), Ryan Moynihan (8-1927 in 1996-97), Denis Ladouceur (14-1428 in 1998-99), Ryan Vesce (7-2027 in 2000-01), and Nash in 2007-2008.
MOST POINTS BY A FIRST PLAYER
Mike Schafer '86 Era (since 1995-96)
33, Kyle Knopp (11-2233) in 1995-1996
32, Riley Nash (12-2032) in 2007-2008
28, Denis Ladouceur (14-1428) in 1998-1999
27, Ryan Moynihan (8-1927) in 1996-1997
27, Ryan Vesce (7-2027) in 2000-2001
25, Jonathan Chestnut (11-1425) in 2023-24
NEXT ONE
Cornell will discover its destination for the opening weekend of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Championship on Sunday during the annual NCAA Hockey Selection Show, airing from 6:30-7:30 PM on ESPNU with John Buccigross, Andrew Raycroft, and Colby Cohen.
The potential cities where Cornell could play next weekend are Maryland Heights, Mo., Providence, RI, Sioux Falls, SD or Springfield, Mass.
2024 NCAA DIVISION I MEN'S HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
REGIONAL SEMI-FINALS
Thursday March 28
Sioux Falls, S.D
Springfield, Mass.
Friday March 29
Maryland Heights, Mo.
Providence, RI
REGIONAL FINAL
Saturday March 30
Sioux Falls, S.D
Springfield, Mass.
Sunday March 31
Maryland Heights, Mo.
Providence, RI
|
Sources
2/ https://cornellbigred.com/news/2024/3/23/mens-ice-hockey-slu-recap.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Here's What Shah Rukh Khan Said When Navjot Singh Sidhu Once Asked Him How He Would Succeed Without A Parent In Bollywood | Bollywood
- #14 Men's hockey claims 13th Whitelaw Cup with win over St. Lawrence
- The yeses and noes of fashion week
- Our work on building 5G-Advanced base stations will be a game changer: Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT Bangalore | Technology News
- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for India after two-day visit to Bhutan
- Jokowi to visit Central Sulawesi, 2,809 police officers deployed to provide security
- Jonathan Majors enjoys coffee while walking his dog in West Hollywood as he faces new legal troubles following his assault and harassment conviction
- Moscow attack: Video captures gunmen storming concert hall, shooting dozens dead | BBC News
- Xi Jinping expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin after Moscow attack
- How would Joe Biden and Donald Trump's Social Security plans affect your retirement benefits?
- Blinken: United States condemns heinous attack on Moscow and stands with the Russian people | Attack on a concert hall in Moscow