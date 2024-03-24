14 Men's hockey claims 13th Whitelaw Cup with win over St. Lawrence

Next game: vs. regional semifinals 28-3-2024 | TBA ESPN+ March. 28 (Thou) / To be determined vs Regional semi-finals History

LAKE PLACID, NY Freshman forward Jonathan Chestnut scored two goals to lead the No. 14 Cornell men's hockey team to the ECAC Hockey-leading 13th Whitelaw Cup with a 3-1 win over St. Lawrence before 4,912 at Herb Brooks Arena on Saturday night.

Cornell's win marked its first time claiming the Whitelaw Cup since 2010, when it shutout Union 3-0 on March 20 at the then-Times Union Center in Albany, NY.

Junior defender Henk Kempf and sophomore forward Dalton Bancroft , who each provided two assists, joined Castagna in multi-point evenings. Junior forward Jack O'Leary scored an empty net goal to strengthen the Big Red, clinching ECAC Hockey's automatic qualifying bid for the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Championship, which begins next weekend.

Ian Shane made 31 saves in the win as the junior goaltender secured his 48th collegiate victory. Shane is now tied with Dave Elenbaas (1970-73) and Corrie D'Alessio (1987-91) for the seventh-most wins by a Big Red netminder.

Cameron Buhl scored the lone goal for St. Lawrence (14-19-6), which came courtesy of a 26-save performance by Ben Kraws.

Castagna scored the first of his two goals when he retrieved a puck after a Saints defenseman blocked Bancroft's shot attempt early in the first period.

PICKING UP WHERE THEY LEFT OFF Jonathan Chestnut floats a puck over St. Lawrence goalie Ben Kraws' head to give @CornellMHockey an early lead in the @ECACHockey championship match! : https://t.co/OCHjLfcp4h : https://t.co/ldEYSQIvvb#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/Jh0VTtEFlX Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) March 23, 2024

The final Castagna goal doubled Cornell's lead in the second, as the freshman forward cleared a loose rebound of Kempf's shot from the point.

JONNY ON THE SPOT Jonathan Chestnut scores his second and @CornellMHockey's goal of the night by clearing a loose rebound in front of the St. Lawrence net and doubling the Big Red's lead. : https://t.co/OCHjLfcp4h : https://t.co/ldEYSQIvvb#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/HpHXz3Faac Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) March 23, 2024

Kraws made a huge save in the middle of the third period to rob Bancroft of a goal on a one-timer at the left post, keeping the Big Red's lead at 2-0.

Just 38 seconds later, St. Lawrence used the momentum from Kraws' save to score the lone goal when Buhl made a shot from the right faceoff circle and beat Shane with his high glove side.

O'Leary had a chance to give Cornell a two-goal lead, but his backhand shot attempt toward an empty net hit the left post, giving St. Lawrence a pair of chances to tie the game. With 28 seconds left, O'Leary avenged himself when he hit the post on his first shot attempt on the Saints' open net, punctuating Cornell's victory.

O'LEARY The empty netter through Jack O'Leary gives @CornellMHockey a 3-1 lead over St. Lawrence.#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/31DgR1jeAi Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) March 23, 2024

POSGAME COMMENTARY FROM MIKE SCHAFER '86 AND JUNIOR COOLER IAN SHANE

Mike Schafer '86 , the Jay R. Bloom '77 Head Coach of @CornellMHockey, speaks following his team's 3-1 victory over St. Lawrence in the 2024 @ECACHockey championship game.#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/IQeiDoBRdz Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) March 23, 2024

Junior @CornellMHockey goaltender Ian Shane speaks following the Big Red's 3-1 victory over St. Lawrence to claim its @ECACHockey-leading 13th Whitelaw Cup.#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/aCMr5vs5zb Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) March 23, 2024



GAME NOTES

Saturday marked the 126th all-time meeting between the Empire State rivals. Cornell increased its series lead to 70-47-9 while improving to 13-3-1 in its last 17 games, dating back to the 2015-16 season.

In postseason play, Cornell is now 5-5 all-time against St. Lawrence. Saturday marked the Big Red's first playoff victory over the Saints since posting a 6-2 win in the preliminary round of the 1995 ECAC Hockey Championship at Appleton Arena in Canton, NY.

With his two-goal effort, Castagna increased his season goal total to 11, giving Cornell a pair of freshmen with more than 10 goals in the same season since Matt Moulson (13) and Shane Hynes (11) in 2002–03. It's the sixth season the Big Red has had multiple first-year players with double-digit goal totals, joining the teams from 1977-78, 1982-83, 1987-88, 1998-99 and 2002-03.

MULTIPLE freshmen with more than 10 goals

Cornell Program History

1977–1978 (Roy Kerling – 29, Brock Tredway – 28)

1982-1983 (Duanne Moeser – 17, Pete Natyshak – 12)

1987–1988 (Trent Andison – 21, Doug Derraugh – 11)

1998-1999 (Denis Ladouceur – 14, David Kozier – 11)

2002-2003 (Matt Moulson – 13, Shane Hynes – 11)

2023-24 ( Ryan Walsh – 12, Jonathan Chestnut -11)

Castagna's two goals also increased his point total to 25, marking the most points for a Cornell freshman since Riley Nash (12-2032) in 2007-08. Only five other Cornell players have had 25-point seasons in their first year under Mike Schafer '86 at Kyle Knopp (11-2233 in 1995-96), Ryan Moynihan (8-1927 in 1996-97), Denis Ladouceur (14-1428 in 1998-99), Ryan Vesce (7-2027 in 2000-01), and Nash in 2007-2008.

MOST POINTS BY A FIRST PLAYER

Mike Schafer '86 Era (since 1995-96)

33, Kyle Knopp (11-2233) in 1995-1996

32, Riley Nash (12-2032) in 2007-2008

28, Denis Ladouceur (14-1428) in 1998-1999

27, Ryan Moynihan (8-1927) in 1996-1997

27, Ryan Vesce (7-2027) in 2000-2001

25, Jonathan Chestnut (11-1425) in 2023-24

NEXT ONE

Cornell will discover its destination for the opening weekend of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Championship on Sunday during the annual NCAA Hockey Selection Show, airing from 6:30-7:30 PM on ESPNU with John Buccigross, Andrew Raycroft, and Colby Cohen.

The potential cities where Cornell could play next weekend are Maryland Heights, Mo., Providence, RI, Sioux Falls, SD or Springfield, Mass.

2024 NCAA DIVISION I MEN'S HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

REGIONAL SEMI-FINALS

Thursday March 28

Sioux Falls, S.D

Springfield, Mass.

Friday March 29

Maryland Heights, Mo.

Providence, RI

REGIONAL FINAL

Saturday March 30

Sioux Falls, S.D

Springfield, Mass.

Sunday March 31

Maryland Heights, Mo.

Providence, RI