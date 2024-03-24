Sports
Do football goals need to be adjusted?
|Illustration by Trnh Lp
By Thanh Nga
Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has suggested that the size of football goals should be increased. Although this is Buffon's view, it is not without merit.
Buffon pointed out that the dimensions of football goals have remained unchanged since the late 19th century. However, the status of goalkeepers and players has evolved significantly since then. As goalkeepers have grown in size, shots on goal have become less effective, resulting in fewer goals and a decrease in the game's attractiveness.
The official dimensions of 11-a-side football goal posts have remained 7.32 m wide and 2.44 m high since 1875, without any modifications.
Buffon argued that taller goalkeepers have a significant impact on scoring, especially on long shots. He noted that thirty years ago about ten out of fifty long-range attempts would lead to goals. Nowadays, even achieving success with two or three shots against towering two-meter goalkeepers is considered an achievement. Scoring against such goalkeepers has become extremely difficult.
As one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history, with more than a thousand appearances to his name, Buffon's proposal to adjust the goal size is sparking a thought-provoking debate. Increasing the size of the goal to suit players' evolving physiques could make matches more attractive and lead to more goals being scored.
The world of sports is dynamic and constantly evolving to captivate audiences and respond to market demands. Football, like other sports, has undergone numerous rule changes to increase the excitement and pace. For example, restrictions on goalkeepers' hand use were introduced to discourage excessive backpassing. Likewise, sports like table tennis and volleyball have adapted their regulations to increase the difficulty of the game and captivate viewers. Adapting to players' changing physical conditions is crucial to maintaining the sport's appeal and retaining its audience.
It is possible that the lack of appeal in modern football could eventually lead to governing bodies such as FIFA considering rule changes that accommodate the changing physical conditions of players.
Similarly, in sports like volleyball, adjustments could be made by raising the nets and widening the court. However, concerns have been raised that Southeast Asian countries, including Vit Nam, already face disadvantages in physical strength compared to European and American counterparts. Such changes could further widen the gap.
To address this, it becomes essential to improve the physical fitness of Vietnamese players. While winning the World Cup may remain a distant dream, football remains immensely popular here, making it a worthwhile investment for the state budget. However, in sports that attract larger audiences, such as football and volleyball, the state should create more open mechanisms that encourage socialization and maximize private resources.
The limited state budget can be strategically allocated to support key sports where Vietnamese athletes have a competitive advantage even if they have smaller viewership. Sports such as table tennis, shooting, chess, gymnastics and martial arts offer opportunities for success. While Western countries may struggle to match Japan and China in table tennis, they have consistently excelled in athletics for decades.
The recent data from the conference on the future of elite sport development in 2030 sheds light on the financial landscape of the sports industry. A substantial amount of nearly VN600 – VN900 billion is allocated annually to various aspects including facilities, training costs and salaries of athletes.
Although football has the largest share, it remains only a fraction of the total costs required. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that the Vit Nam Football Federation stands out as the most socially engaged federation in the country, leading to significant improvements in living and training conditions for footballers.
However, the recent defeats of Vietnamese players against Indonesian players, half of whom are naturalized players from Europe, along with scandals exposing financial constraints in sports such as table tennis and gymnastics, highlight the urgent need for better management and supervision by sports authorities.
Thus, in light of Buffon's thought-provoking proposal, it is crucial that the Vietnamese sports sector prioritizes improving the physical fitness of athletes and implementing dynamic mechanisms that promote socialization and optimize resource use.
By embracing these measures, Vit Nam has a remarkable opportunity to increase its competitive advantage in the sporting world and open up a new realm of performance on the international stage. VNS
|
Sources
2/ https://vietnamnews.vn/talk-around-town/1652436/adapting-to-change-should-football-goals-be-resized.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lok Sabha 2024: Will Bollywood actor Neha Sharma contest from Bihar? Congress MP's father hints at possibility, says report
- Do football goals need to be adjusted?
- Chargers beat Kentucky Wesleyan for first G-MAC win 7-0
- Governor Pritzker visits Hollywood to promote Illinois filming at IPA Reel Chicago News event
- Here's What Shah Rukh Khan Said When Navjot Singh Sidhu Once Asked Him How He Would Succeed Without A Parent In Bollywood | Bollywood
- #14 Men's hockey claims 13th Whitelaw Cup with win over St. Lawrence
- The yeses and noes of fashion week
- Our work on building 5G-Advanced base stations will be a game changer: Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT Bangalore | Technology News
- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for India after two-day visit to Bhutan
- Jokowi to visit Central Sulawesi, 2,809 police officers deployed to provide security
- Jonathan Majors enjoys coffee while walking his dog in West Hollywood as he faces new legal troubles following his assault and harassment conviction