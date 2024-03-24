By Thanh Nga

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has suggested that the size of football goals should be increased. Although this is Buffon's view, it is not without merit.

Buffon pointed out that the dimensions of football goals have remained unchanged since the late 19th century. However, the status of goalkeepers and players has evolved significantly since then. As goalkeepers have grown in size, shots on goal have become less effective, resulting in fewer goals and a decrease in the game's attractiveness.

The official dimensions of 11-a-side football goal posts have remained 7.32 m wide and 2.44 m high since 1875, without any modifications.

Buffon argued that taller goalkeepers have a significant impact on scoring, especially on long shots. He noted that thirty years ago about ten out of fifty long-range attempts would lead to goals. Nowadays, even achieving success with two or three shots against towering two-meter goalkeepers is considered an achievement. Scoring against such goalkeepers has become extremely difficult.

As one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history, with more than a thousand appearances to his name, Buffon's proposal to adjust the goal size is sparking a thought-provoking debate. Increasing the size of the goal to suit players' evolving physiques could make matches more attractive and lead to more goals being scored.

The world of sports is dynamic and constantly evolving to captivate audiences and respond to market demands. Football, like other sports, has undergone numerous rule changes to increase the excitement and pace. For example, restrictions on goalkeepers' hand use were introduced to discourage excessive backpassing. Likewise, sports like table tennis and volleyball have adapted their regulations to increase the difficulty of the game and captivate viewers. Adapting to players' changing physical conditions is crucial to maintaining the sport's appeal and retaining its audience.

It is possible that the lack of appeal in modern football could eventually lead to governing bodies such as FIFA considering rule changes that accommodate the changing physical conditions of players.

Similarly, in sports like volleyball, adjustments could be made by raising the nets and widening the court. However, concerns have been raised that Southeast Asian countries, including Vit Nam, already face disadvantages in physical strength compared to European and American counterparts. Such changes could further widen the gap.

To address this, it becomes essential to improve the physical fitness of Vietnamese players. While winning the World Cup may remain a distant dream, football remains immensely popular here, making it a worthwhile investment for the state budget. However, in sports that attract larger audiences, such as football and volleyball, the state should create more open mechanisms that encourage socialization and maximize private resources.

The limited state budget can be strategically allocated to support key sports where Vietnamese athletes have a competitive advantage even if they have smaller viewership. Sports such as table tennis, shooting, chess, gymnastics and martial arts offer opportunities for success. While Western countries may struggle to match Japan and China in table tennis, they have consistently excelled in athletics for decades.

The recent data from the conference on the future of elite sport development in 2030 sheds light on the financial landscape of the sports industry. A substantial amount of nearly VN600 – VN900 billion is allocated annually to various aspects including facilities, training costs and salaries of athletes.

Although football has the largest share, it remains only a fraction of the total costs required. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that the Vit Nam Football Federation stands out as the most socially engaged federation in the country, leading to significant improvements in living and training conditions for footballers.

However, the recent defeats of Vietnamese players against Indonesian players, half of whom are naturalized players from Europe, along with scandals exposing financial constraints in sports such as table tennis and gymnastics, highlight the urgent need for better management and supervision by sports authorities.

Thus, in light of Buffon's thought-provoking proposal, it is crucial that the Vietnamese sports sector prioritizes improving the physical fitness of athletes and implementing dynamic mechanisms that promote socialization and optimize resource use.

By embracing these measures, Vit Nam has a remarkable opportunity to increase its competitive advantage in the sporting world and open up a new realm of performance on the international stage. VNS