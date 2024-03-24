Mitchell Starc's brutal $4.4 million reality check during nine-year IPL cricket first

Australian cricket star Mitchell Starc has been given a brutal baptism of fire in his first Indian Premier League (IPL) match in nine years after hiding in Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) win over Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad. Starc ended his long hiatus from the IPL by signing with KKR for a whopping $4.4 million last year.

Starc revealed his decision to forgo the huge money the IPL had to offer cost him an estimated $10 million over the years. The veteran fast bowler said part of the reason he chose not to play in India was so he could spend more time with family and his wife Alyssa Healy, but he was encouraged to return to the IPL in preparation at this year's T20 World Cup.

Mitchell Starc has turned down millions of dollars offered by the IPL over the years so he could spend more time with his wife, Alyssa Healy. Photo: Getty

The eye-watering deal at KKR made Starc the most expensive foreign import in the competition's history, but that high price tag comes with high expectations from fans. And Starc found that out the hard way in his side's thrilling win against Cummins-captained Hyderabad after losing 26 runs in a single over.

As if that wasn't bad enough, Starc also went wicketless, finishing with the disappointing figures of 0-53 from four overs, at a whopping economy rate of 13.25. Starc almost allowed Cummins' men to pull off a miracle victory after being entrusted with the ball in the penultimate over, with Hyderabad still needing 39 off 12 balls to surpass KKR's formidable 7-208.

Mitchell Starc's first match in the IPL in nine years was one to forget for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Photo: Getty

Starc bowled a wide and was then smashed for four sixes – three from Heinrich Klaasen (63 off 29 balls) and another from Shahbaz Ahmed – as the Sunrisers sniffed out an unlikely victory. But despite being hit for six after Shahbaz's first death ball, KKR's Harshit Rana went on to take the wickets of both danger men to turn the match back in the home side's favour.

Cummins had a chance to win the match for his side with a six on the very last ball, but swung and missed on Rana's last delivery as KKR escaped with a four-run win. That spared the blushes of Starc – who has been found to be paid around $11,000 per ball during the IPL season. Unsurprisingly, fans flooded social media in response to his inauspicious start to the IPL season.

Starc's Test skipper Cummins – himself a huge $3.67 million signing for Hyderabad – performed much better with the ball after finishing with figures of 1-32 after his four overs. That wasn't enough to stop the onslaught of KKR batsman Andre Russell, who took the home side past 200 with a swashbuckling 64 not out, including seven sixes.

“It was a close game in the end, a beautiful game of cricket, but unfortunately it didn't go the way we wanted,” Cummins said afterwards. “Dre Russ did what he does best. You do your planning, you try to execute your plans, but he's a pretty tough guy to go against.”

David Warner and Mitch Marsh were also on the losing side in the earlier match for Delhi Capitals, who lost to the Punjab Kings by four wickets. The pair started well with Warner (29 off 21 balls) and Marsh (20 off 12) taking 39 off 20 for the first wicket.

Delhi stuttered before a fantastic late strike from impact sub Abishek Porel (32no off 10) took them to 9-174. Marsh was then hammered for 52 of his four wicketless overs and Warner, who had otherwise been quite brilliant in the field, dropped a tough one in the deep in the penultimate over. England duo Sam Curran (63) and Liam Livingstone (38no) did most to steer the Kings towards their goal after finishing on 6-177.

