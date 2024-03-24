As AI football looms, be thankful for those ready to rage against the machine | Football tactics

TThe Middle-Aged Serial Action Murder Epic is one of the most popular film types of the past 50 years. These films usually have the same basic setup, which is middle-aged men repeatedly killing whatever they're worried about.

For years these were just Nazis. A group of men, occasionally disguised in Nazi uniforms, explains: deep down you are afraid of that actually they are Nazis slaughter thousands of endlessly replicating Nazi soldiers and everyone feels good about it.

The Taken films were popular because they showed a middle-aged man repeatedly killing his own feelings because he was no longer useful. Liam Neeson has brilliantly dramatized the feeling that even though you, a middle-aged man, may spend your time drearily driving around in a family car, you are still vital to the proper functioning of the world, because no one else knows how to must stack. properly finish the dishwasher or seal a leaking shower tray; that we're just a second away from a tearful life-or-death call because no one else has your very specific skills to reboot the WiFi router (listen carefully to what I'm about to say).

In recent years, Jason Statham has dominated the genre. Statham's main skill is killing the alarming and indeterminate future, as depicted on screen by international yacht-dwelling power brokers and their slick and flashy henchmen. But in reality these are the global elites, modernity, Ulez cameras, the cashless economy, new light bulbs, things that mean you can't get anyone on the phone anymore, you have to download an app.

Statham, on the other hand, is analog, gas-powered, bald but still ripped and handsome. He is often called things like the roofer or the tiler. In his latest film he is The Beekeeper. He has a workshop where he makes things with his hands. His mission is to kill a whiny crypto bro who is making the world worse by collecting data or internet shit. Statham shoots him in the head in front of his mother.

Moments earlier he also meets another younger beekeeper (so you are my replacement) who is glamorous, feminine and dressed in purple (optics: awake), and for a moment it seems that a delicious new opponent has arrived. But she's only on screen for two minutes before Statham throws her against a gas pump and burns her to death. Statham kills the future. So men can still have sheds. And this feels good.

Why talk about this? What does it have to do with Google and Liverpool FC's new research into the use of artificial intelligence in top football tactics? Or Henrik Rydström's innovative Malm team that defeated Halmstad last week to set up a Swedish domestic double? Or the surprising and explosive Endrick playing for Brazil at Wembley? Good. Something. Maybe.

Rising Brazilian star Endrick is the kind of player who could thrive in a relational football setup. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Malm are a hugely interesting team, at least judging by highlight clips and things their manager says. There was an excellent interview with Rydstrm this week on the Sky Sports website in which he talks about his tactical approach, which has been described as relational football and often framed as a response to the dominance of positional play, where rehearsed movements are inculcated into elite players, roles ingrained, overseen by a whirling, pointing detail freak on the touchline.

That dominant Bara-Cruyff-City model is essentially about control. There's still room for flair. Pep Guardiola likes dribblers, but this always falls within a rigid team dynamic (Guardiola for a while painted a chalk mark on the training pitch and instructed Raheem Sterling to stand there out of possession).

This has been the direction of top-flight football, a desire to flatten out the variables, to reduce this endlessly complex matrix to a manageable piece of math. For example, witness the release this week of Google's DeepMind Liverpool FC project, an investigation into how AI will revolutionize football tactics. Based on a 352-dimensional machine examination of 7,176 corners, DeepMind found that AI-designed corners were not only indistinguishable from human corners, but also more likely to succeed, as judged by a panel of human expert raters.

AI is better at corners than humans. Of course it is. Machines can analyze infinite details. What seems to us an object of mystery, of endless variations, is in fact a game of understanding with the robot brain. AI will change the way sports are planned, monitored and played. The game will be dramatically schematized. This is going to happen. Does it sound good?

Rydstrm, on the other hand, wants to succeed by cultivating spontaneity. The idea is to find overloads and weak spots with fluid, unpredictable movements essentially made up in real time, to play close together in small areas, and to pass odd, fast corners. It makes sense as an approach. Richer teams with larger squads with more gifted players will always win a controlled positional game. City and Barcelona from 2011 looked almost unbeatable. Why not attack the formula with unpredictable elements?

It can be a bit like indoor football, and rightly so, as Rydstrm was inspired by Fernando Diniz's Fluminense. Some have suggested that this is a South American response to the dominant, controlling European style, which is certainly a nice, punky idea. Watching the footage of 17-year-old Endrick, who could have a chance at Wembley on Saturday, the thought occurred to me that this is why he is so highly rated, because not only is he high-end, but he is also unpredictable , creative in the way he uses small things. spaces, strange angles, strange lines to disrupt defense systems, that he looks like a relationist star in the making.

Malm, pictured in 2021, succeeds with a reactive tactical approach under Henrik Rydstrm. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

It probably won't amount to anything in the end. Maybe it just sounds strange, the idea that Malm and Fluminense will come up with a new tactical blueprint. And of course it's not entirely new either, because nothing ever is. Undoubtedly, this is how Real Madrid played in the era of the 'fantastic boys', gathered high on the pitch, forming their own combinations, without being bothered by empty space.

But it feels important to just talk about doing something different. Possession football has now entered its third decade. Frankly, it's about time someone started kicking the incentives and trying something that feels like an aggressive response to cold positional dominance, or the rise of AI studies that include the phrase that every model learning objective is regularized with an L2 norm punishment with respect to the network parameters.

In this sense, the interesting thing about relational football is that it is clearly countercultural, something that goes against the dominant template that a 53-year-old man came up with in his head in the 1970s. But it's also old-fashioned, hot, emotional, human, Statham-esque. It is the opposite of control, a system that rewards individualism and empowers its human parts rather than reducing them to avatars of a system.

In fact, after nearly two decades of one dominant style, it's simply refreshing to know that there's still room for Rydstrm (mugshot: bald, stubbly, rugged) to come bowling out of his shed with a handmade flamethrower ready to go. to work.