Michigan State wins the Big Ten Hockey tournament





TOURNAMENT CENTRAL EAST LANSING, Mich. Freshman defenseman Patrick Geary scored the biggest goal of his collegiate career with the overtime game winner to lift No. 1 seed Michigan State to a 5-4 victory over No. 4 seed Michigan in the Big Ten Hockey Tournament Championship Game Saturday night. The game was played before a sold-out crowd of 6,555 at the Munn Ice Arena and a Big Ten Network viewing audience. Michigan State (24-9-3) captured its first Big Ten Tournament title, in addition to the Big Ten regular-season championship it also won for the first time this season. The conference will grant the fifth-ranked Spartans automatic entry into the NCAA tournament, which begins next week. The 16-team field will be revealed tomorrow at 6:30 PM ET on ESPNU. Tenth-ranked Michigan (21-14-3), which had won its last two championship games, needed just 58 seconds to open the scoring when Frank Nazar III scored the second-fastest goal in championship game history. The first period ended in a deadlock at 1-1 after Tanner Kelly put MSU on the board midway through the stanza. The second period yielded five goals as the lead changed hands three times. Dylan Duke and Marshall Warren struck for Michigan, while Daniel Russell, Jeremy Davidson and Matt Basgall scored markers for MSU. Basgall's goal came with less than a second left in the period and gave the Spartans a 4-3 lead. Nazar III scored his second goal of the evening (2:54) in the third period, evening the game at 4-4 and setting up the fourth overtime game in the event's 11-year history. Michigan State and Michigan dominated the all-tournament team, with MSU freshman goaltender Trey Augustine earning the Most Outstanding Player Award. TEAM FOR ALL TOURNAMENTS Gavin Brindley, F, MICH

Rutger McGroarty, F, ME

Daniel Russell, F, MSU

Seamus Casey, D, MICH

Nash Nienhuis, D, MSU

Trey Augustine, G, MSU MOST EXCELLENT PLAYER Trey Augustine, G, MSU

