Cardinal wins session one of the 2024 Pac-12 Championships





WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah Buoyed by its best conference championship score since 2015, No. 20 Stanford won the afternoon session of the 2024 Pac-12 Championships on Saturday, defeating No. 21 Arizona State, No. 22 Arizona and No. 27 Washington at Maverik Center. Buoyed by its best conference championship score since 2015, No. 20 Stanford won the afternoon session of the 2024 Pac-12 Championships on Saturday, defeating No. 21 Arizona State, No. 22 Arizona and No. 27 Washington at Maverik Center. At the end of the second session, Stanford finished the meet in fourth place with a team score of 197.175 behind No. 5 Utah, No. 11 UCLA and No. 2 California, with 198.000,197.875 and 197.325 respectively. Oregon State finished fifth with a196.775, while ASU was sixth with a total score of 196.550, Arizona was seventh with a final total of 196.475 and Washington finished the competition in eighth place with a team score of 196.325. The Cardinal's finish at the last Pac-12 Championships is the best under Rodgers Family Director of Women'sGymnastics Tabitha Yim and is the program's highest score and finish since the 197.175 for third place at the Pac-12 Championships of 2015. After the first session, fifth year Chloe Widner led the all-around competition with a total of 39.500, led by her beam score of 9.950, the highest beam score of the session. She finished the meet tied for fifth in the all-around competition with Sophia Esposito of Oregon State and tied for second on beam with Selena Harris and EmmaMalabuyo of UCLA. Maile O'Keefe of Utah won the beam title with a perfect 10.000.Fellow Cardinal junior Brenna Neault sat in fourth place after the first session with a total of 39.325, led by a 9.900 on beam, Stanford's best score on the event during the championship match. She finished the competition with a top-10 position in the all-around competition. Before the second session started, Sophomores Anna Roberts held the floor title lead with her 9.950 performance in fifth place among the Stanford lineup. She finished tied for second on floor with UCLA's Selena Harris, Utah's Maile O'Keefe and Abby Paulson, who each scored a 9.950 in the second session. Oregon State's Jade Carey won the floor event title with a 10,000. The Cardinal entered the competition as the top-seeded program and chose to compete in Olympic order, starting the day on vault. Roberts led all Stanford jumpers with a 9.875 while he was a senior Amanda Zeng and Neault each scored 9.825 and Widner and junior Anapaula Gutierrez both added a total of 9,800. Stanford finished with a team total of 49.125 after the first rotation, .025 behind Arizona. Stanford then took the bar where Neault shined, leading the way for the Cardinal with a 9.900 in the third spot of the lineup, the second-best score of the session. The Cardinal's team total of 49.225 was compiled by scores of 9.850 from Gutierrez in the leadoff position and Widner in the anchor spot, while sophomore Ava Sorrento posted a 9.825 after Gutierrez and Ira Alexeeva added a 9,800 after Neault. The Cardinal took the lead after the second rotation and refused to relinquish it for the remainder of the match. Stanford shined on beam, showing off its top-15 ranking on the event with a team total of 49.350, led by Widner's 9.950 and a 9.900 from the sophomores. Claire Dean at the lead-off spot. Freshman Sienna Robinson and oldest Ira Alexeeva each added a score of 9.850 and Neault achieved a total of 9.800. After three rotations, Stanford had a .225 lead over all other competing programs. Stanford then put its foot on the gas for its final rotation of the day and posted its third-best floor rotation of the season, expanding its lead in the final standings by .400. Roberts led the Cardinal's team score of 49.475 with her 9.950, while Widner sealed the deal with a 9.900 at the anchor spot. Dean opened with a 9.875 and Zeng, followed by, matched her career-best performance at the event with a 9.900. Nguyen rounded out his scoring effort with a 9.850. The Cardinal are now awaiting seeding for the upcoming 2024 NCAA Regionals, while Stanford is mathematically locked into the event. The NCAA Regional Selection Show begins Monday, March 25 at 9 a.m. on NCAA.com.

