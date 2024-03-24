MSU hockey captures Big Ten tournament title with OT win over Michigan

Lansing State Journal sports reporter Nathaniel Bott analyzes No. 5 Michigan State's 5-4 win against No. 10 Michigan in Saturday's Big Ten tournament final.

EAST LANSING After capturing the first Big Ten regular-season title in program history three weeks ago, Michigan State hoped to add another first to its trophy case Saturday night: a Big Ten tournament title.

Meanwhile, Michigan hoped to spoil its biggest night in more than a decade at Munn Ice Arena and win its fourth Big Ten tournament crown.

Sixty minutes were not enough to determine the winner, as the two teams skated to a thrilling 4-4 ​​tie over three periods.

Then, with 6:13 remaining in the first overtime, MSU freshman defenseman Patrick Geary's shot from the left point rang off the post and into the back of the net, giving the Spartans the tournament championship, 5-4.

“I got the puck and I heard our third goalie, Jon Mor, yelling for me to shoot it, and I put my head down and ripped it apart,” Geary said. “I looked up at the last minute to see it go in and then I turned around and went to Trey because he's a big reason why we won that game.”

MSU freshman goaltender Trey Augustine was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

“We had to find our legs a little bit, but I really liked us in the third and then in overtime, and a big factor in that was the crowd,” MSU coach Adam Nightingale said. “They gave us energy and we responded several times throughout the game. (Augustine) made some big saves, and it means a lot to do it at home. We won the regular season on the road, so we can share this with our fans is pretty special.”

It wasn't exactly an ideal start for MSU, as Michigan's Frank Nazar scored on the first shot 59 seconds into the game. Michigan's Gavin Brindley thought he could make it 2-0 a few minutes later, but it was canceled out by goalkeeper interference.

A strong cross from the fourth line got the Spartans on the board later in the first period, with sophomore forward Tiernan Shoudy winning a puck battle behind the net before throwing it forward, where junior forward Tanner Kelly fired a shot over goaltender Jake from Michigan made. Barczewski.

Tied at 1-1, both teams were cautious in the first half of the second period, but MSU sophomore forward Daniel Russell was able to secure a rebound goal to put the Spartans up 2-1 and open the floodgates for both sides opened.

Michigan's Dylan Duke scored on a rebound on the power play to tie the score again. And defenseman Marshall Warren beat MSU goaltender Trey Augustine with a backhand move to put the Wolverines back on top.

With just over a minute left in the period, a lengthy review ultimately showed that Jeremy Davidson's rebound attempt went over the goal line, putting the Spartans back into the tie. Then, just before the second period buzzer sounded, MSU defenseman Matt Basgall delivered a one-timer that beat Barczewski and gave MSU a 4-3 lead.

A Duke point shot early in the third period hit Nazar's leg and found its way behind Augustine to level the score again, until Geary's goal clinched the victory.

“He's been really good for us,” Nightingale said of Geary. “He was a healthy scratch early (in the season) and a month and a half later he was one of ten defenders invited to the World Junior Championship camp. He is a team-first, heart and soul. I think he is an untapped player. athlete and a competitive player who wants to help the team. His teammates love him and he is only a freshman with a ton of time to get better.”

That includes MSU's goaltender Augustine, who finished with 33 saves, while Michigan's Barczewski stopped 30 Spartan shots.

“For me, I grew up here and I've seen this rivalry develop,” said Augustine, who originally committed to Michigan, “and the way we've played this year is going to be competitive again. our fans have been phenomenal all year , so it's great to win this one for them.”

This is MSU's first conference tournament title since the 2005-06 season, when the Spartans won the Central Collegiate Hockey Association tournament.

MSU's fourth line of Shoudy, Kelly and Tommi Mannisto is playing better than is asked of a fourth line, so much so that every time that trio took the ice, Michigan responded with a top line to match.

This game had a chance to get away from the Spartans early as Brindley's goal was called off. But Michigan had a four-minute stretch of back-to-back power plays at the end of the first period that the Spartans stopped. The Wolverines would get one power play goal later, but the penalties to keep the game tied at 1-1 in that earlier stretch were crucial.

Davidson's goal late in the second period was reviewed and determined to cross the line after initially being ruled a no-goal.

RELATED: Bank: The MSU hockey team is a great story. Now with a tangible legacy as Big Ten champions.

What's next

MSU awaits the selection show on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. to see when and where it will play in the NCAA tournament. The Spartans entered tonight with a No. 1 seed secured and will play a No. 4 seed at one of four regional sites.

“I am grateful for the opportunities our boys have experienced this year,” Nightingale said. “Now, this time of year, the dress rehearsal is over and it's win or go home. We've got to make sure we get a little rest here and then get back to work and get ready for whoever we're going to play .”

Contact Nathaniel Bott at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @Nathaniel_Bott