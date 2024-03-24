Sharath Kamal: Who is Sharath Kamal, table tennis player leading the Indian contingent at the Paris 2024 Olympics





Ace table tennis player Sharath Kamal will carry the Indian flag at the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced. Kamal, ranked No. 88 in the world, has won a record 10 national table tennis championships and secured 13 medals at the Commonwealth Games, including seven golds. He has also won two medals at the Asian Games and is a three-time bronze medalist at the World Championships. Kamal's selection as flag bearer marks his fifth and final appearance at the Olympics. On being appointed India's flag bearer by the IOA for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, table tennis star Sharath Kamal said, “I really didn't expect that I would be the flag bearer this time. But when I got the information that I was the would be “I think more than me, people from the table tennis club, my family and my well-wishers, were proud of it. From the moment the news broke, I was really looking forward to it. I'm also a little excited and I can't wait to hold the flag in my hands during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris…” The great career of Sharath Kamal Sharath Kamal is ranked number 88 in the world and has a remarkable record of 10 national table tennis championship victories.

He has won thirteen medals at the Commonwealth Games, including seven golds, and won two medals at the Asian Games.

Kamal is a three-time bronze medalist at the World Championships, marking his fifth and final Olympic Games. MC Mary Kom appointed chef-de-mission

Olympic bronze medalist MC Mary Kom has been appointed chef de mission for the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics. Mary Kom, a six-time world champion and the first female boxer to win six world titles, created history as the first Indian female boxer to win gold at the 2014 Asian Games. She also won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Mary Kom's appointment highlights her dedication to sport and her inspiring journey as a boxer. Other important appointments Gagan Narang, a bronze medalist in the 10 meter air rifle event at the 2012 London Olympics, will oversee operations at the shooting village for the Paris Olympics. The shooting, which gave India its first individual Olympic medal in Beijing in 2008, has not produced an Indian medalist since London 2012. Luger Shiva Keshavan has been appointed deputy chef de mission and will support Mary Kom in her role.The Indian shooting contingent

India will send its largest ever shooting contingent to the Paris Olympics, with 19 quotas committed. Gagan Narang's expertise and understanding of athletes' needs is expected to create an enabling environment for the shooters, aiming to break India's medal drought in the sport since London 2012.

Leadership and expectations

IOA President PT Usha expressed confidence in the appointed officials, noting their expertise, dedication and passion for sports. The appointments are aimed at inspiring athletes to be the best they can be and make the nation proud at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, scheduled from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/sports/who-is-sharath-kamal-table-tennis-star-leading-indias-contingent-at-paris-olympics-2024/articleshow/108749531.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos