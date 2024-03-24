Sports
Is there a turnaround happening in Coral Gables?
The winter of 2021 marked an important moment for Miami Hurricanes athletics. Former Miami Athletic Director Blake James went out and in came Clemsons Then Radakovich.
In what certainly felt like a package deal, Mario Cristobal to replace a lot of Diaz as Hurricanes head football coach. Cristobal came to Miami from Oregon, where he had won two Pac-12 championships and a Pink bowl with the Ducks. Diaz had sputtered at one 21-15 file (16-9 in the ACC) and a 0-2 record in bowl games.
We'll get to Cristobal's tenure later, but Diaz's ended with one five overcomes six games, but a loss for FSU is a loss for FSU.
Talk about baseball
Onder Rad, baseball coach from Miami Gino DiMare also retired. DiMare played in Miami from 1989 to 1992 and coached the Canes in two stints: as an assistant from 1997 to 2008, and again as an assistant from 2012 to 2018, before taking the lead role from 2019 to 2023.
DiMares Canes Teams never dropped out of the regional round at a school once known for its annual trips to Omaha for the College World series.
J.D. Arteaga, Miami's longtime pitching coach and member of the Hurricanes Hall of Fame, replaced DiMare. Arteaga played in the low minors before being named Hurricanes pitching coach in 2003.
Women's hoops
Now, Katie Meier has chosen to retire and will take on an advisory role in the field of women's sports at UM. Meier had been the Hurricanes women's basketball coach since 2005 19 Years at the helm, Meier's Lady Canes competed in the NCAA tournament 10 times about one 13 annual stretch with three WNIT appearances over the 19 seasons.
Miami has replaced their AD, head football coach, baseball coach and women's basketball coach in less than three calendar years. The only remaining coach of the three major sports is the men's basketball coach Jim Larraga.
Coach L
Larraaga led Miami to their only Final Four appearance in the basketball team's history. He has also guided Miami to the Elite Eight and Sweet 16. The 74-year-old took the Canes from a tie for first place in the ACC to 14th this past season. While Meier stepped back as time to retire, Coach L appears locked in for another run in 2024-2025.
Ch-ch-ch changes
Has anything changed other than the nameplates on the office doors?
The baseball team is currently in its first year under Arteaga 12-9. However, they have series wins over Virginia and UNC and a win over the Florida Gators. Miami has struggled against their midweek opponents, losing to FGCU, FAU and UCF.
Series against Clemson (at home), Duke (here in Durham) and FSU (in Tallahassee) will define Miami's regular season after already beating ranked teams like UNC and UVA. If Miami can win series against top-10 teams in Clemson and Duke, that's a great sign heading into the ACC Tournament and Regionals.
The football team is a rotten club 12-13 in two seasons under Cristobal with a complete overhaul of the staff, a loss for Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl, and another offseason title with nothing to show on Saturdays in the fall. Cristobal has made an upgrade in terms of recruitment services. I think his new staff is better than the first year, and Cam Ward should provide a spark. But can Cristobal win close games, which he wants to be a part of (pace, style)?
The women's basketball team has been so stable for so long that whoever replaces Meier will have a big task ahead of them. I don't understand how hard it is to convince female basketball players to come to Coral Gables and play in a beautiful arena at a beautiful camp.
The cover
The 2024-2025 athletics season will be a big year for Radakovich and the UM athletics department. Cristobal needs to see that kind of season where Miami wins nine or 10 games, including the last games they've lost the last two seasons to teams like Georgia Tech and UNC.
This is Radakovich's football rental, his baseball rental and soon his women's basketball rental. Miami and the ACC are at the edge of the cliff and are either on the Titanic as it sinks or headed to a new and better world in the Big Ten or SEC. Rad may sooner or later be looking for a new men's basketball coach, Coach L is 74 and has been a head coach since the late 1970s.
If the baseball team doesn't make the post-season, the football team will be in a gimmick bowl and the basketball teams will be out of the NCAAs again. Radakovich might be the biggest failure of them all.
