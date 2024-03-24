Penalty Adjustments – Wokingham.Today





In the changes to the rules agreed during this month's IFAB AGM. were two surprising adjustments for the penalty. However, several changes have been made to penalty kicks in recent years. Many, while beneficial to the goalkeeper, have been important, so let me look at a few of those changes before I reveal the new ones that will come into effect next season. Although the goalkeeper must remain with both feet on the goal line, facing the kicker, until the ball has been kicked, the law now allows the goalkeeper to take a step forward when the ball is kicked, but must do at least part of have one foot. touching, in line with or behind the goal line. Some changes were in addition to the criminal laws. For example, if the goalkeeper commits a foul, for example if he comes off the goal line and saves the ball, the penalty kick is still taken. But an added clause says that if the taker misses the goal or the ball rebounds from the goalposts or crossbar, the kick will not be taken again unless the goalkeeper's foul clearly affects the taker. Another important point is that if the illegal kick save was the goalkeeper's first offense, it should result in a warning and not a warning (YC), as before. Warning is not a word previously used in the Laws of the Game, except for club officials. If it happens again, the goalkeeper should be given a yellow card. Another change that tends to favor the goalkeeper is that if the goalkeeper and the kicker commit a foul at the same time, an indirect free kick is awarded to the goalkeeper's team. One of next year's changes concerns the penalty area. The shape and size are never defined, but are normally circular, with the center 12 meters from the goal line. Most referees have insisted that the ball be placed in the center of the mark. The law now says it can be placed over the center of the mark, no matter how large it may be. The other change concerns field players entering the penalty area before the kick is taken. This always meant a replay of the penalty kick. I've witnessed five second chances for one goal. From June this year, this will no longer be enforced unless the breach has some impact on the outcome. This will be especially useful for referees at local level who are tasked with simultaneously monitoring the goalkeeper, the kicker and any player infringement. By Dick Sawdon Smith

