Three event wins, four top-10 program points in the opening meet for Sycamores

OXFORD, ma'am. Directed by Will Staggs' outdoor program record in the pole vault, Indiana State took three first-place finishes Friday and Saturday at the Ole Miss Classic. The Sycamores also achieved four program top-10 marks over the course of the weekend at the Ole Miss Track and Field Complex.

Elias Foor was responsible for half of the program's top-10 marks in the opening meet of the 2024 outdoor season, posting career-best performances in both the hammer throw (61.72 m/202-06) and the discus (53.77m/176-05) . Lillian Gibbs climbed into the top five in program history in the javelin (42.30m/138-09) in her collegiate debut, while Staggs (5.36m/17-07.00) set the Indiana outdoor pole vault record State broke, which had held for 30 years.

As a team, Indiana State recorded 25 top-five finishes against a field consisting of multiple programs that finished the indoor season in the top 25 nationally. Of those results, 16 were in the top three.

Event winners

Top three finishes

Tahj Johnson , Trent Jones , Napoleon Hernández , Cameron Stevens 4x400m relay (second, 3:15.04)

, , , 4x400m relay (second, 3:15.04) Alysha Bradford , Riley Tuerff , Chamomile Gaskin-Griffith , Janiya Bowman 4x400m relay (second, 3:49.52)

, , , 4x400m relay (second, 3:49.52) Laurens Mitchell high jump (second, 2.04 m/6-08.25)

high jump (second, 2.04 m/6-08.25) Brett Norton shot put (second, 17.57 m/57-07.75)

shot put (second, 17.57 m/57-07.75) Angel Thomas 100m (third, 11.98)

100m (third, 11.98) Daunte Majors 200m (third, 21.44)

200m (third, 21.44) Collin Forrest 110m hurdles (third, 14.61)

110m hurdles (third, 14.61) Collette Wolfe , Michelle McDonald , Sophie Jovanovich , Angel Thomas 4x100m relay (third, 47.00)

, , , 4x100m relay (third, 47.00) Kevin Krutsch high jump (third, 1.99m/6-06.25)

high jump (third, 1.99m/6-06.25) Kyrsten Fehribach high jump (third, 1.70m/5-07.00)

high jump (third, 1.70m/5-07.00) Claire Pittman long jump (third, 5.79 m/19-00.00)

long jump (third, 5.79 m/19-00.00) Dominique Hout triple jump (third, 11.90 m/39-00.50)

triple jump (third, 11.90 m/39-00.50) Elias Foor discus throw (third, 53.77 m/176-05, seventh in program history)

Other notable brands

Elias Foor hammer throw (61.72 m/202-06, fifth in program history)

hammer throw (61.72 m/202-06, fifth in program history) Lillian Gibbs javelin throw (42.30m/138-09, fifth in program history)

Sprints/obstacles

Indiana State posted top-five finishes in nearly all sprint and hurdle events contested. The Sycamores relay teams performed particularly well with top three finishes in both the women's 4x400m relay and 4x100m relay. On the men's side, Tahj Johnson , Trent Jones , Napoleon Hernández And Cameron Stevens combined to run a time of 3:15.04 to finish second in the men's 4×400. The women's 4x400m team, consisting of Alysha Bradford , Riley Tuerff , Chamomile Gaskin-Griffith And Janiya Bowman , also came second with a time of 3:49.52. Indiana State's women's 4×100-meter relay team Collette Wolfe , Michelle McDonald , Sophie Jovanovich And Angel Thomas came third with a time of 47.00.

Thomas also added a third-place finish in the 100 meters with a season-opening time of 11.98. She also belonged to the top three of the sprint and hurdles group Daunte Majors in the 200m (21.44) and Collin Forrest in the 110m hurdles (14.61). Johnson added a fourth-place finish in the 400 meters with a time of 48.21 Janiya Bowman He finished fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 24.54.

Among the other sprint and hurdle events the Sycamores competed in, Parker Doyle led the way in the 400 meter hurdles at 57.27, while Gaskin-Griffith edged de Trees in the 100 meter hurdles at 14.57.

Medium distance/distance

One of Indiana State's three wins over the weekend came from the distance team, such as Logan Pietrzak ended the first day of competition by winning the spire. Pietrzak clocked a time of 9:17.55 to take first place in the event Ryan York ran a time of 9:38.08 and came fourth.

The Trees also had a pair of top-five finishers in the 1500m, with Jason Dworak with a time of 3:54.27, finishing fourth Jackson War with a time of 3:54.44, finishing in fifth place. Hernandez also had a top-five finish this weekend, with his 800m time of 1:53.98 placing him fifth in the field.

Indiana State had just one women's distance runner during the opening weekend of the outdoor season Sara Skaff ran a time of 5.02.37 in the 1500m.

Jumps

The Sycamores recorded two event wins in the vault events, led by Will Staggs' record weekend in the pole vault. Staggs broke the Indiana State outdoor program record, which had stood since 1994, by clearing 5.36 meters (5-7 p.m.) to take first place.

So was achieving an event win over the weekend Jaden Smith , who came first in the triple jump in his first outdoor competition with Blauw-Wit with a top score of 14.68m (48-02.00). Indiana State also posted a top-three triple jump finish on the women's side Dominique Hout (11.90m), while Selene Weaver took a top-five finish in the pole vault by clearing 3.62 meters (11-10.50).

The Indiana State women's long jump group had their season on the right track, and so did Claire

Pittman placed third with a score of 5.79m (19-00.00) and Bowman finished fourth with a score of 5.71m (18-08.75). Sycamore's high jumpers also had a strong start to the season Laurens Mitchell (2.04m/6-08.25) and Kevin Krutsch (1.99m/6-06.25) achieved top three places in the men's category, while Kyrsten Fehribach (1.70m/5-07.00) finished third among the ladies. In the men's high jump Mitch Conard led the way for the Sycamores with a score of 6.96m (22-10.00) with Jake Ottersbach right behind him at 6.95m (22-09.75).

Throws

Indiana State pitchers accounted for three program top-10 marks at the Ole Miss Classic, starting their outdoor season with a bang.

Elias Foor was responsible for two of these points, moving to fifth place in program history in the hammer throw (61.72 m/202-06) and seventh in the discus throw (53.77 m/176-05), while winning in both events led the way for the Sycamores. This included reaching the top 10 program lists during the weekend Lillian Gibbs who climbed all the way to fifth in program history in the javelin (42.30m/138-09) in her collegiate debut.

Brett Norton opened his outdoor season with a strong performance in the shot put, finishing second with a top attempt of 17.57m (57-07.75), while Niesha Anderson finished in the top 10 of the women's shot put at 14.49m (47-06.50).

Hannah Redlin led the Sycamore women's throwers in the discus (44.68 m/146-07), while Anderson had the highest score in the hammer (50.97 m/167-02).

Next one

Indiana State makes the short trip to the Northwest to compete in the EIU Big Blue Classic March 29-30 in Charleston, Illinois.

