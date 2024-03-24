Bahr, Karren leave behind a legacy of success and selflessness in women's tennis

RIO GRANDE VALLEY Isabelle Bahr And Leah Karren have achieved their fair share of success during their time with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) women's tennis program.

They have helped improve the team's winning percentage each season and earn individual accolades along the way. The Vaqueros went from winning just five games during the duo's freshman season to an 11-10 season in 2022.

Last season was UTRGV's best since 2018, with the Vaqueros going 12-9 overall and 7-2 in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play and finishing tied for second in the regular season. Bahr and Karren combined for 44 wins that spring, holding the top two flights in singles and doubles.

During a team walk in Utah last year after earning their fifth straight conference victory, it dawned on Bahr and Karren how much their program had changed.

“We realized we were one game away from winning the WAC. That was a wow moment that is still in my mind,” Karren said. “At that moment we were all together and we thought, 'We can do this.' “We've come so far. Our first year we struggled. It doesn't happen overnight. So for me it was crazy to realize how far we've come.”

When asked what they were most proud of in their careers, Bahr didn't mention her WAC Freshman of the Year award and Karren didn't mention her doubles 2023 All-WAC Second Team nod. Instead, they expressed how much it meant to be part of this university and use their status as collegiate athletes to make a difference in their community.

“I know it sounds crazy, but just being able to play games day in and day out and represent what UTRGV is and how it's growing has been such an accomplishment for me,” Bahr said. “I didn't realize how much community service meant to me until I went through all those clinics with kids. It really meant a lot, giving back to the community around us and then seeing them come to our games.”

The Vaqueros were recognized with the ITA Texas Regional Community Service Award and as the UTRGV Community Engagement Team of the Year for their efforts during the 2021-2022 school year. They have reached countless children throughout the valley through free youth clinics in Edinburg, Harlingen and Brownsville. They have volunteered at hospitals and organizations throughout the region. Karren reflected on being recognized as a UTRGV tennis player along the way because of their efforts in the community.

Moreover, neither could think of an individual victory when talking about their most memorable moments on the field. Their selflessness shone as they reflected on team moments and reflected on the journey they have taken as a unit under the head coach West Nott .

“It's special to see your team win these tough games,” Bahr said. “Maybe sometimes I would lose, but in the end it's still a win for all of us, so it was such a treat to come together after winning those exciting 4-3 games.”

Nott took over the program in August 2019. Bahr and Karren were the very first student-athletes he recruited to UTRGV. He was looking for dedicated individuals who could set the standard for what he wanted, and he has consistently praised these two Vaqueros for going above and beyond.

“When I first came here, I was looking for special people who could help me build a strong team culture that would help me connect and extend these values ​​to their teammates, fellow students and the surrounding community. Fortunately “They both embodied many of the building blocks to build a successful program with their strong work ethic, optimistic attitude, fearless competitive fire and their ability to treat those around them with respect and kindness,” Nott said. “I will are forever grateful for their contributions in setting the tone for years to come. Hopefully we can make them proud by building on what they started.”

The duo began their collegiate careers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. They didn't have a fall season to support the transition. Nott gave them the option of reporting to campus in the fall or spring. Bahr did her first semester online from her home in Redding, California, while Karren chose to arrive from France in August 2020. After an empty flight from Paris, Karren was detained and interrogated at a New York airport until officials contacted the UTRGV Athletics administration to confirm she would be attending college.

“It was quite a challenge at first, but I got the most out of it,” Karren looked back with a laugh. “In the dorms it was just athletes. We had a curfew, no games, we couldn't go out to eat at restaurants. We spent time outside together, all the freshmen were trying to figure things out. That was the fun part, because we had Out Some very good friendships were born from that experience that I still have.”

Both Karren and Bahr said their direct connection to Nott was the main reason they chose UTRGV. It wasn't always smooth sailing, but they respected and aligned with his philosophies from day one.

They credit much of their individual success to Bahr's 49 career dual wins, which ranks fourth in program history; Karren's positive winning percentage in singles and doubles despite some injuries to their coach and the environment he creates for his student-athletes to thrive.

“We don't always agree on everything, and that goes for every player and coach, but at the end of the day, I never doubted for a moment that we always had the same mentality for the program,” Karren said. “West has built this foundation and it's a very healthy relationship for all the players, and we're fortunate. It's really a safe place in our program because of him.”

Bahr added: “West has trusted us over the years to be ourselves and it's been great. We both take pride in how hard we work and how much we try every day. But that is also thanks to West and his personality and coaching style. That comes out in us. We want to work hard for him and represent UTRGV well.”

Nott holds the two core members of his program in equally high regard. He appreciates the professionalism and dedication Karren shows in her craft and her ability to be a leader in a number of ways, both on and off the field. He sees Bahr as a winner, a tough player and a rock that others can look to, lean on and learn from.

“Lea has grown into a strong athlete who has worked hard, a true student of the game. She deserves everything she has earned on the field. Her vocal attitude is extremely infectious and it makes everyone around her better. She truly believes She can compete with anyone and her mentality allows us to overachieve as a team,” said Nott. “What I am most proud of is that Lea has come this far and made Texas her second home. She has truly opened her heart to the community and made lifelong friends, which has impacted everyone around her.

“From the day Izzy stepped onto campus, she guided her actions on and off the field. Her ability to be so consistent day after day in her mental approach allowed me to coach the team hard and push everyone to to get better. Toughness starts with her,” Nott continued. “I am very proud of the person Izzy has become over the past four years. People are naturally attracted to her. She has enabled us to achieve some extraordinary things over the years and made us consistent performers.”

There are six regular season games remaining in Bahr and Karren's careers. They are excited to play their final WAC tournament here in the Valley at Harlingen's HEB Tennis Center in Pendleton Park.

Yes, a conference title would be an incredible ending to their meaningful careers. But no matter, they will leave UTRGV with a sense of accomplishment and pride, and rightly so.

“It's been really exciting to see this team grow over time from just hoping to win a game to thinking that we can win the WAC. That's something you dream of as a player to hear, that you helped lay the foundation,” Bahr said. . “We have had a great run so I hope they will continue to build on that in the future.”

Karren said: “Winning is great, but you won't remember all your victories because there is so much more important than that. It's being a good person and being hard workers and being very grateful for what you have and showing respect. Hopefully when I come back to watch the games, I see that everyone on the team is still a great person, so I can say, 'Yes, that's why I represented this school and this program.'”

