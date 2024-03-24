No. 2 Terriers fall to top-ranked Boston College in the Hockey East title game





BOSTON In a matchup between the nation's top two teams, Boston University's No. 2 men's ice hockey team fell 6-2 in the Hockey East title game on Saturday night at TD Garden. The Eagles, who went 4-for-5 on the power play, jumped to a 2-0 lead before the middle of the first period, but freshman Gavin McCarthy cut the deficit in half with his first collegiate goal early in the second. BC added a power-play goal late in the second period, pushing the lead to 5-1 with a pair of third-period points. Freshman Macklin Celebrini added another for BU on the power play with his 31st goal of the season. The Eagles added an empty-netter to set up the 6-2 final. HOW IT HAPPENED The Eagles killed an early penalty and then opened the scoring on their first power play of the game when a left circle bid from Will Smith went off the skate of a BU defender and in at 5:46 of the first.

Less than three minutes later, Smith added another power-play tally – this time on a rush – when he converted from the right circle for a 2-0 lead.

The Terriers got on the board at 4:24 of the second when sophomore Ryan Greene found McCarthy at the right point, where the freshman sent a shot toward the net and beat BC netminder Jacob Fowler high to the glove side.

From the left corner, McCarthy found the right point, where the freshman sent a shot toward the net and beat BC netminder Jacob Fowler high to the glove side. BC regained a multi-goal lead with 1:14 remaining in the second on another power play marker, this time from the stick of Cutter Gauthier.

The Eagles extended their lead in the third when Smith finished off a hat trick after catching a pass at the base of the right circle at 6:46.

Gabe Perreault pushed the BC advantage to 5-1 on the fourth power play goal of the night with 8:28 left in regulation time.

Celebrini tried to get the Terriers back in it when he found the back of the net with a man advantage with 5:15 left on assists from sophomore Lane Hutson and Green.

The Eagles sealed the victory on an empty-netter from Smith for his fourth goal of the night. GAME NOTES Greene finished the Hockey East Tournament with five points on two goals and three assists, including four points (2g, 2a) at TD Garden.

Celebrini now ranks second all-time in goals scored by a BU rookie; Dave Silk scored 35 in 1976-77.

Hutson now ranks first among active defensemen with 94 career points (28g, 66a), despite playing just 74 games.

BU had a 36-29 edge in shots as junior Matthew Caron made 23 saves.

made 23 saves. Fowler turned in a 34-save effort for the Eagles.

Smith had a five-point game for BC, recording four goals and an assist.

The Terriers went 1-for-5 on the power play.

This was the third time that the Comm. Ave. rivals met in the Hockey East title game, with BU winning the previous two in 1986 and 2006. NEXT ONE The Terriers are in position to earn a berth to the NCAA tournament and will find out their draw during Sunday's selection show, airing on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m.

Regionals start on Thursday (March 28) and Friday (March 29).

