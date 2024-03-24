Rare 221-year cicada apocalypse in eastern US will bury cricket swarms in Wyoming

Much of the United States is expected to be smothered by cicadas in late April and June, a rare time when two broods of the flying, swarming insects come together for the same party.

The two broods of periodical cicadas, one appearing every 13 years and the other every 17 years, will appear at about the same time the same year; an incredible biological event happens only once every 221 years.

Wyoming will miss the event because the synchronized outcomes will ravage the eastern United States, but that doesn't mean the Cowboy State won't be bugged by hordes of insects. It is expected that cicadas will emerge here this year, a little later.

Then there's the potential for overwhelming swarms of cicadas that periodically take over parts of Wyoming.

Cicada rhythms

Dr. Gene Kritsky is an entomologist at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He is celebrating his 50th year as one of the foremost experts on crickets, and to say he has been thinking about this unique confluence of crickets his entire professional life is an understatement.

“The last time this happened, Thomas Jefferson was president,” he said. “Lewis and Clark were exploring the West.”

In addition to his many books on cicadas, such as “A Tale of Two Broods,” Kritsky has studied the emergence of each cicada brood over the past half century. He even created an app, Cicada Safari, that allows curious people and scientists to track cicada broods and share their images and videos of the amazing insects.

Kritsky explained that different crickets occupy different regions of the country. Brood XIX, the 13-year-old brood, is clustered in the Midwest, primarily Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Brood XIII, the 17-year-old brood, extends across most of the Southeast, from Virginia through Georgia and Arkansas to Missouri and Illinois.

Both cicada broods enjoy underground life in Illinois, the land of Lincoln.

The soon-to-emerge cicada larvae have been living underground for more than a decade, using tree roots for food. During their short time above ground, they mate, lay their eggs and drop dead within a few weeks.

And they will make a lot of noise during their fast and furious lives. Their 100 decibel mating songs are comparable to the volume of a jackhammer or motorcycle.

Kritsky said there is a small region in central Illinois where the two broods' territories overlap. Naturally, he plans to be at the intersection of the cicada chicanery.

The deafening madness begins in late April, when Brood XIX begins to emerge in the southeast.

“People always ask me, 'What good are crickets?' They got me tenure,” he said.

There are so many crickets in Edgerton, Wyoming, that in some places they are inches deep. Local resident Ava Blackmore shared images of the contamination with Cowboy State Daily. (Cowboy State Daily Staff)

Wyoming Annual Invitation

The 221-year coincidence of Broods XIII and XIX is exciting for experts like Kritsky, but the Wyoming crickets didn't get an invite to the party.

Wyoming has plenty of cicadas that emerge to enjoy the summer sun, but the Cowboy State's cicada broods are annual rather than periodic.

“Annual cicadas appear in smaller numbers,” he said. “They are a little bigger, a different color, their songs are very different and they prefer different plants to lay their eggs.”

Hatchlings XIII and XIX wait the required years before emerging. The Wyoming cicadas appear every year, but Kritsky said they have their own deceptive longevity.

“The eggs that produce these crickets were laid six or seven years ago,” he said. “The cicadas that show up every summer in Wyoming are actually several years old.

Kritsky also said that periodic and annual crickets do not share the same calendar. Even if Wyoming's annual cicadas wanted to join the 221-year cicada celebration, they wouldn't get there in time.

“The periodical cicadas will be dead and mostly gone by the time the annuals appear,” he said.

Plagues of no locusts

According to Kritsky, the first cicada breeding in American history occurred in Massachusetts in 1634. Initially, they were believed to be grasshoppers, like the grasshoppers referenced several times in the Bible.

“Basically they used the King James Version Bible,” he said. “The native people of New England ate crickets. John the Baptist ate locusts. The plagues of Exodus, great numbers. Cicadas, large numbers. So they must be locusts.”

Further scientific analysis has shown that crickets are very different from grasshoppers. Although grasshoppers are closely related to crickets and grasshoppers, crickets are more closely related to the small aphids you may encounter in their gardens.

Kritsky doesn't begrudge anyone who might mistake a cicada for a grasshopper. That's why he understands how Wyomingites associate cicadas with another insect that emerges in large numbers in the summer: Jerusalem crickets.

The large, flightless Jerusalem crickets that occasionally appear in staggering numbers throughout Wyoming superficially resemble crickets. However, Kritsky said the similarities end with the numbers.

“Mormon crickets are coming in large numbers,” he said of the swarms of insects found throughout the state. “They occur regularly, but not in a pattern. The only thing they have in common (with crickets) is that they are insects. But I want to say that in Wyoming it is understandable that that confusion exists.”

Jerusalem crickets are in the same order of insects as grasshoppers. And Kritsky knows they can create their own plague.

“And if they start driving on roads, they will make the road slippery,” he said. “There have been accidents, cars have gone off the road because they are so slippery from the crickets.”

That's what happened last spring in areas around Wyoming. In the small town of Edgerton, the swarms were so thick it looked like the roads were moving. And the people here have been dealing with it since the area was inhabited.

In May 2023, there were so many squashed crickets on the road near Edgerton, Wyoming, that the insects' remains make the road slippery. ((Courtesy of photo Ava Blackmore)

Ecological pulses

The idea of ​​millions of loud, strange-looking insects emerging from the ground and smothering the eastern United States for weeks may be a little unsettling. But for plants, animals and people who aren't so squeamish, periodical crickets are a wonderful sign of a healthy environment.

Kritsky said crickets provide “ecological pulses” that communicate the health of their environment. The deciduous forests of the Midwest and Southeast benefit greatly from the regular emergence of cicadas.

“For example, when they come out of the ground, they come out of holes about the diameter of your little finger,” he said. 'There's enough clay in the ground that the nymph moving up and down in that tunnel made the ground slippery. Later in the summer, the hot summer sun bakes our soil and makes it hard. And when you have heavy rain, some of it goes through those holes. It's like natural aeration for the tree.”

The cicada broods are a real feast for the local animals. Dogs, cats, raccoons, chipmunks, squirrels, deer, owls, snakes and turtles feast on the all-you-can-eat cicada buffet.

Kritsky pointed to studies from Indiana and Ohio wildlife departments that examined the relationship between crickets and turkeys. They found that the body weight of male turkeys in areas where cicadas occur was greater than that of those that did not.

Even as the crickets die, their rotting carapace smother the soil with essential nutrients. Although Kritsky admits that the stench of rotting crickets, especially after heavy rain, is “an olfactory memory you will never forget.”

Emergency zone for cicada

Wyoming's annual cicadas also provide tasty morsels and have numerous ecological benefits. But as befits any true Wyomingite, their emergence and life cycle are not as dramatic as the incredible spectacle that the periodic cicada broods will soon put on in the eastern US.

Still, Kritsky hopes Wyomingites will get excited about the 221-year coincidence of Broods XIII and XIX. Even if they don't experience it firsthand, he hopes they will spread the word to anyone who wants to share their cicada experience so that scientists like him can make the most of the historic event.

“Some people (in Wyoming) have relatives who live in the 'cicada emergency zone,'” he said. “My Cicada Safari app has now been downloaded over 200,000 times and in three years I have received over half a million photos or verification. We hope this year, with the app and by making it known, that everyone will help us. We want to have this data and be able to monitor it.”

Contact Andrew Rossi at [email protected]

