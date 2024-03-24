Top 100 OL prospect Byron Washington commits to Syracuse over Texas





There have been a lot of big Syracuse Orange football recruits over the past four months, but none are literally like this big like this Texas blindside blocker. Byron Washington, a 68,380 lb. offensive lineman from state champion DeSoto High School, announced his commitment to SU on Saturday evening. He used to be one Texas Longhorns Crystal ball projection. Washington received an offer from SU in December, just a few weeks after Fran Brown took over as head coach. The consensus three-star prospect was also offered by TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Oregon, Houston and several others. This combination of size and power is so rare that you could call it unnatural – and in Washington's case, it really is. On one occasion, he experienced such a sudden growth spurt that he required emergency surgery to prevent serious structural damage. But the years of physiotherapy that followed have shaped Byron into the athlete he is today: someone who specializes in handing out pancakes to the opposition. Washington was present at football practice on Saturday, and even among the dozens of visitors on the sidelines, he was hard to miss. His addition, along with another, brings the number of Class of 2025 recruits to five, as well as the number of (eligible) offensive linemen for that season to 13. Here are some highlights from Washington's 2023 campaign:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nunesmagician.com/2024/3/24/24110136/syracuse-football-top-100-ol-byron-washington-commits-to-the-orange-class-of-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos