High school recap for March 23, 2024: Pine-Richland hockey wins state title in OT

Saturday March 23, 2024 | 9:35 PM Christopher Horner | TribLive Pine-Richland's Josh Lanyard celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal in the Penguins Cup semifinals on March 11. Josh Lanyard completed a hat trick to tie the score as the goalie tied the game with 1:37 to play and AJ Verszyla scored the game winner in overtime as Pine-Richland rallied to defeat LaSalle College 5-4 in the Pennsylvania Cup Class 3A final Saturday. It is the fourth state title for Pine-Richland, the first since 2019. Colten Andrighetti also scored and Cullen Campbell had three assists for the Rams, who jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second period. Alistair St. Hilaire had a goal and an assist for LaSalle College. Pennridge 7, Thomas Jefferson 5 – Shand Dachowski and James Rush each had two goals and an assist to lead Pennridge to the Class 2A Pennsylvania Cup title. Kevin Pico had a goal and three assists for Pennridge, which scored twice in the final nine minutes of the second period to take the lead for good. Nathan Weiss and Scott Allan each had a goal and an assist and Jacob Stock, Lucas Blose and Liam Mahoney also scored for Thomas Jefferson, which took a 2-0 lead in the first period. Hershey 4, Chartiersvallei 2 – Hershey scored four unanswered goals, two in the second period and two more in the third, to win the Class A Pennsylvania Cup championship. Carson Hummer, Blake Umberger, Tyler Lucas and Kyle Kloss scored for Hershey. Noah Callender scored a pair of goals in the first period for Chartiers Valley. Basketball Avonworth 6, Sidwell Friends 5 – Hunter Blackson tripled, walked three and scored three times and Mason Metz and Ryan Hetko each drove in two runs to lead Avonworth (1-1). Grayslake North 15, Chartiers-Houston 5 – Chris Filas and Mitchell Hughes each went 4 for 4 to lead Grayslake North. Aaron Walsh went 3 for 3 and Brady Robaugh drove in two runs for Chartiers-Houston (0-3). North Hills 10, Avonworth 0 – The same Henc had a single and a double, Logan Hunt had two singles and an RBI and Connor Davis drove in two runs to lead North Hills (2-0). Austin Bakowski and Tristan Weimann combined for a five-inning no-hitter. Brandon Sapolsky doubled for Avonworth (1-1). West Mifflin 4, Severn 3 – Zane Griffaton went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Justin Dillon pitched four scoreless innings to lead West Mifflin (3-0). Chase Maggio doubled to drive in a run for the Titans. Softball Avonworth 3, Vineland (NJ) 0 – Sydney Savatt and Alivia Lantzy combined for a shutout and Lantzy singled, homered and drove in a pair to lead Avonworth (1-1). Elizabeth Forward 6, Avonworth 4 – Julia Resnik went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead Elizabeth Forward (2-0) to the non-section win against Avonworth (0-1). Shelby Telegdy doubled twice, drove in a run and also picked up the win on the mound, striking out five in four innings. Moore Catholic (NY) 6, Jefferson-Morgan 3 – Jordan Felci struck out 11 as Moore Catholic (NY) defeated Jefferson-Morgan (0-2) in Myrtle Beach. Emilee Bazzoli struckout six for Jefferson-Morgan. West Allegheny wins three – West Allegheny (4-0) scored three games in Myrtle Beach. In an 11-3 win over Stevenson, Averi Zdinak singled, doubled and drove in three, while Eliana Vicari-Baker had a single, triple and two RBIs. In a 16-0 win over Dublin Jerome, Aubrey Police doubled and homered and drove in three, while Ava Benish singled, tripled and three. In an 11-9 victory over Dublin Coffman, Police tripled, homered and drove in five runs. West Mifflin 4, Serra Catholic 0 – Rylie Dobnak threw a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts to lead West Mifflin (2-1) to a non-section victory. Aubrey Jaskulski doubled and tripled and Adlee Salopek doubled and drove in a pair for the Titans. Maria Goldman scored a goal for Serra Catholic (0-1). Boys volleyball North Allegheny Tournament — District 3's Central York, a PIAA semifinalist last season, defeated the host Tigers in the final of the North Allegheny tournament. Ambridge, Canon-McMillan, North Catholic, Penn-Trafford and Peters Township advanced to the quarterfinals. Canon-McMillan reached the semi-finals.

