Wisconsin Women's Hockey vs. Ohio State Channel in NCAA Finals; time, television





The Wisconsin women's hockey team is undoubtedly hoping history repeats itself. Last year, the Badgers scored a 1-0 victory over defending champion Ohio State in the NCAA championship game. They want to do it again on Sunday. Second-seeded Wisconsin will face top-seeded Ohio State in the championship game in Durham, New Hampshire. On Friday, the Badgers defeated the Colgate Raiders 3-1 Ohio State defeated Clarkson 4-1 in the Frozen Four semifinals. It will be the sixth match between the two teams this season. Wisconsin has won the last two. In addition to competing for a second consecutive national title, the Badgers earn their fourth title in the last five tournaments and their eighth national title in team history. This is how you can watch or listen to Sunday's match: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State start time Date: Sunday March 24

Sunday March 24 Time:3pm CT What channel is Wisconsin vs. Want to see Ohio State today? TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Current: You can stream the game on the ESPN app with a subscription or through your television or streaming provider.FUBOalso offers a free trial.

Leah Hextall (play-by-play) and AJ Mleczko (analyst) call the shots. More:No Kazmaier Award for Wisconsin, but Badgers tie program record with 3 first-team AHCA All-Americans More:Why Britta Curl's work as captain has been invaluable to Wisconsin hockey

