Raleigh, North Carolina, United States–Swing racket + paddle in Raleigh, North Carolina, a mix of hospitality and sports, with shops, food and tennis courts, there will be almost 100 courts for tennis, pickleball, paddle and table tennis; The complex will have 29 tennis courts (including clay and hard), 24 pickleball courts, 16 paddle courts, 12 table tennis tables and four beach tennis/volleyball courts and will set the world record as the world's largest racket sports complex

The world's largest racket sports complexaccording to the WORLD RECORD ACADEMY.

“Swing Racquet + Paddle, founded by local entrepreneurs Rob Autry and Jason DeGroff, is investing $125 million in the Brier Creek area and hopes to attract one million visitors per year,” the release said.

Axios.com say. “The City of Raleigh this week also committed $10 million in financial support for the facility, which is being built on city-owned land at 6121 Mt. Herman Rd.

“Final plans for the 44-acre facility, Autry told the Raleigh City Council, include: 28 tennis courts

25 pickleball courts

16

padel courts

padel courts Beach tennis and volleyball courts

A ping-pong lounge

Restaurants, bars, a Wilson research center and shops

A nature trail

“Adrenaline pumping sports. Delicious food and drinks. An atmosphere you won't find anywhere else. Welcome to a new kind of racquet and paddle sports experience. A fun, no-holds-barred destination. Get ready to find your new home court in Swing. “Tennis, Pickleball, Padel and Ping Pong. We've got all your old favorites plus some new ones you need to try. Find the best equipment, coaches and courts to take your swing to the next level. It's not like that, it's just it's about the game, it's about the people you meet along the way. The best part of Swing is our community of fellow players, fans, athletes and friends,” says the

official website say. “From morning to night, our menu will satisfy everyone's cravings. Nourishing, energizing and oh-so-delicious, Swing's 'better for you' approach never disappoints.”



“Raleigh owns the property and Swing will pay $275,000 in annual rent, with an increase of 3% per year. That will generate $20 million in rent payments for the city over 50 years,” the spokesperson said.

AOL.com say. “Racket sports facility officials also agreed to provide an annual grant to the Raleigh Youth Council; commitments for free community events at the facility and beyond; scholarships for youth and families in Raleigh to play at the facility; and employment opportunities through city programs. “It is expected that this facility will attract significant tennis and racquet tournaments and events and bring 1 million visitors to the facility annually.”



