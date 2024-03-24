Sports
Tigers finish second at ACCs in inaugural season, Lippeatt, Smith claim major honors – Clemson Tigers official athletics site
GREENSBORO, NC – No. 29 Clemson Gymnastics concluded the 2024 ACC Championships with a score of 196.425, placing second among league teams in the first appearance of the conference championship. Lilly Lippeatt, a redshirt freshman from Mason, Ohio, and Clemson's first freshman signee, was named ACC's Newcomer of the Year for the 2024 season. Amy Smith was named ACC Coach of the Year in her first competitive season guiding the Tigers .
NC State won the ACC's first national title since 1984 with a score of 197.550. Clemson's score was the third-highest away from home this season, trailing 196.825 at UCLA and 196.550 at North Carolina, meaning it will count toward Clemson's National Qualifying Score (NQS), which affects the regional selections of the NCAA.
The Tigers led all teams with a 49.200 on vault, their final rotation, and also finished second on floor (49.425) and tied for second on beam (49.225).
Twenty-three of Clemson's 24 lineup members in this year's championship are eligible to return for the 2025 season.
Rebecca Wells finished with a 39.325 in the all-around, placing second overall and earning her ACC All-Championship Team honors. Molly Arnold (floor, vault), Kielyn McCright (beam), Madison Minner (vault), Maggie Holman (vault), Wells (floor, vault), Lilly Lippeatt (beam, beam) and Lauren Rutherford (floor) also earned All- Championship Team honors by virtue of finishing in the top six of all performers in their respective events.
BARS (TEAM TOTAL: 49,225)
Freshman Trinity Webb became the first Tiger to officially compete in an ACC Championship event, starting with a 9.775. Eve Jackson followed with a 9.850 before redshirt freshman Bars All-ACC selection Lilly Lippeat matched her season high with a 9.900. Kaitlin DeGuzman, also an All-ACC selection on beam, competed in her final conference championship event and earned a 9.825. After a fall, AAI Award nominee Rebecca Wells jumped into action and matched her career-high with a 9.875. Clemson's 49.225 was the fourth-highest total of the season at the event.
BEAM (TEAM TOTAL: 48,475)
Lippeatt started with a 9.875, tied for second on the season. Wells, a beam All-ACC selection, posted a 9.700, and Kielyn McCright scored a 9.875. Freshman Quinn Kuhl, making her first appearance in the lineup since Feb. 17 at NC State, matched her season best with a 9.800 to anchor the Tigers, who had to count a fall in the event.
FLOOR (TEAM TOTAL: 49,525)
Lippeatt opened again – this time with a 9.875 on floor. Molly Arnold, an All-ACC selection on floor, matched her career high with a massive 9.950, second-best among all competitors. and Lauren Rutherford had the second-best grade of her career, earning a 9.925 and finishing fifth overall. Wells followed that with a 9.900, her fourth score of 9.900 or better on floor this season and sixth among all performers.
VAULT (TEAM TOTAL: 49,200)
Wells, an All-ACC performer on vault, led off for the Tigers with a 9.825. Arnold, also an All-ACC selection on vault, had a 9.850 when she landed her Yurchenko 1.5. Lauren Rutherford had a 9.800, Madison Minner had a 9.875, her second-best mark of the season and second among all competitors on Friday, and freshman Maggie Holman had a 9.825, which gave her a sixth-place finish individually. Clemson took four of the top six vault scores among all athletes and the 49.200 led all teams.
NEXT ONE: Clemson entered Saturday's meet with an NQS of 196.690, and awaits NCAA Regional seeding on March 25. The Regionals will take place from April 3 to 7. From the NCAA: How the NCAA Championships Work.
NCAA information
Regional selections announced: Monday, March 25
Regionals: Wednesday April 3 to Sunday April 7
April 3 – 6 | Regional Arkansas and Michigan
April 4 – 7 | Regional California and Florida
National Selections announced: Monday April 8
National Championship: Thursday, April 18 – Saturday, April 20 (Fort Worth, Texas)
FINAL RESULT
-
- NC STATE: 197,300
- CLEMSON: 196,425
- UNC: 196,300
PITT: 196,300
ACC HONORS
ACC Newcomer of the Year – Lilly Lippeatt
ACC Coach of the Year – Amy Smith
ACC All-Championship Team (Top Six per event)
Rebecca Wells: all-around (2), floor (6), vault (t3)
Molly Arnold: floor (t2), vault (t3)
Kielyn McCright: beam (t5)
Madison Minner: jump (2)
Maggie Holman: safe (6)
Lilly Lippeatt: bars (t4), beam (t5)
Lauren Rutherford: floor (5)
NCAA INFO FROM NCAA.COM [LINK]
How does the selection process for regional candidates work?
Regional locations are determined through a bidding process in which universities bid for regional locations in four-year blocks.
Each region consists of nine teams and a varying number of individuals. The competitors will be announced during the NCAA gymnastics selection show.
Thirty-six teams will qualify for the regional qualifiers based on national qualifying scores. NQS is determined by taking a team's top six scores, three of which must be eliminated, dropping the highest scores and averaging the remaining five. The top 16 teams from NQS are considered seeded.
For seeding, teams numbered 1, 8, 9 and 16 are placed in one region, numbers 2, 7, 10 and 15 in another, numbers 3, 6, 11 and 14 in the third and numbers 4 5, 12 and 13 in the regional final.
Teams outside the top 16 are placed geographically where possible.
As for the teams that will compete in the first round of the regional competitions, technically any unseeded team could be included to compete, but usually it comes down to dividing the teams numbered 29 through 36 about each of the four regional competitions. However, there was controversy in 2021 when No. 26 NC State was selected to participate in the first round, while No. 29 Kent State advanced straight to day two. The Wolfpack ultimately got the final say, as it reached the regional finals and finished fourth.
|
