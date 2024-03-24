RIT men's hockey wins conference title and earns NCAA tournament berth

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) The RIT men's hockey team was on a mission after last season's heartbreaking loss in the Atlantic Hockey semifinals: reach the championship game and win.

Mission accomplished on Saturday night, as top-seeded RIT defeated AIC 5-2 to win the Jack Riley Trophy and claim the conference's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

“It's very exciting for us,” said head coach Wayne Wilson. “It seems like it was something we've been trying to do since the end of last year, to be honest. It was a disappointing ending for us. Our captains have taken the team from the beginning and really guided them to this point.”

With the game tied 2-2 after the first period, Matthew Wilde scored a power play to give the Tigers the lead. His goal would be the game winner.

“It's something special. You don't realize how hard it is to win until you get an experience like last year,” said assistant captain Carter Wilkie, a junior forward. “That is a learning stone for us, now that a large group is coming back and coming back. I just think it's something special. On our walls it's always there, you see the pictures of people who have won championships and the team hoisting the trophy. It's a constant reminder in the room that stuff like that is hard and that's what you really want to achieve.

“We knew we had a good team coming back,” Wilson said. “I thought we played our best hockey in the playoffs.”

The sold-out crowd at the Gene Polisseni Center was silenced early. The Tigers took a penalty after just 65 seconds. After RIT managed to kill the penalty, AIC's Austen Long connected with Jordan Biro for a breakaway, putting him five-hole for the first goal of the match.

The Tigers weathered some sloppy play and found their game after the media timeout midway through the period.

“The players took over the team,” Wilson said. 'It has to come from them. It took us a little longer to get into our game tonight. The players have settled in now and that's what we had to do.”

Twelve minutes into the game, Dimitri Mikrogiannakis fired a puck from the sideboard, which went in off a defenseman. It was the senior defender's second straight game with a goal, after not scoring for the rest of the season.

“He stepped up in the big moments and I think we have a lot of players in the room who can do that,” Wilkie said.

With four minutes left in the first period, Wilkie made an odd rush into the zone. His shot rebounded to Elijah Gonsalves, who buried it to give RIT a 2-1 lead.

Biro tied the game with just 1:01 left in the first period. Biro scored both goals for AIC and is the brother of Amerks striker Brandon Biro.

The Tigers earned a power play and RIT cashed in, with Wilde knocking in a rebound on a point shot to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead.

“It just fell into my lap and I was lucky enough to take it home,” Wilde said.

That would be the only goal until the final 90 seconds, when Gonsalves got his second of the night, an empty-netter from beyond the blue line.

“My intention is to put empty nets in,” Gonsalves said. “I know I'll be there, so every day during practice I shoot at empty nets from full ice. I'm trying to cross the red line as best I can, but I'm confident I can do that.”

Wilde added another empty-netter, clinching the celebration's first NCAA tournament berth since 2016.

“It started in August, we all knew we could win a championship and we worked on that every day,” Wilde said. “I'm very happy that we got it done.”

“You create a memory like that, you see a man 30 years later and you'll remember it for the rest of your life,” Wilkie said. “It will keep us as brothers and friends and will only strengthen the close-knit family we have here.”

A number of former Tigers were on hand Saturday to witness the championship win, including a few players from last year's team who went above and beyond to reach Henrietta. Kolby Matthews flew in from British Columbia and Calvon Boots flew from Alaska to watch his former teammates get the job done.

“That's pretty special,” Wilson said. “That doesn't happen in many programs.”

“The standard is winning championships,” Gonsalves said. “Everyone's recruiting talk is that you come to RIT and you win. That's what brought me here. This place is amazing, it's been the best five years of my life.”

“I'm really proud of this group. We have set a mission and it cannot end as happily as today. We look forward to our next challenge,” said Wilson. “We're excited, we're going to enjoy this with our families and our teammates. We know it will be another turnaround before we can play on a bigger stage.”

The Tigers will learn where they're headed in the NCAA Tournament during the selection show on Sunday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m.

RIT is the 15th team in the field and is expected to play #2 Boston University in the columnology columns on both USCHO.com and CollegeHockeyNews.com. The regional host locations are Springfield, MA, Providence, RI, Sioux Falls, SD and Maryland Heights, Mo. The Tigers will likely head west to South Dakota or Missouri.