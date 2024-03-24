China plays a crucial role in the global development of table tennis: ITTF chairman

Chinese players pose for a photo after winning the men's title during the final of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea, on February 25, 2024. Photo: VCG

As the Chinese men's and women's teams defended their titles at the recently concluded 2024 World Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea, they faced tough challenges from the host country, Japan and other emerging countries.

The thrilling victories provided young Chinese players with valuable experiences as they shift their focus to the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Petra Srling, president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and member of the International Olympic Committee, told the Global Times during an exclusive interview on Friday that the recent team championships have shown a refreshing level of competitiveness within the sport and expectations are high are for the Paris Games.

“The World Team Championships in Busan showed a remarkable display of skill and sportsmanship. In both the men's and women's events, teams from four continents advanced to the round of 16, setting the stage for intense matches with unexpected setbacks and the emergence of new contenders. “, said the Swede.

“While China ultimately retained its titles, the journey was marked by formidable challenges. This dynamic landscape promises an exciting future for table tennis, with each event offering exciting encounters and opportunities for growth,” she noted.

The women's team secured its sixth straight title with a nail-biting 3-2 victory over a tenacious Japanese team, marking China's record-breaking 23rd title at the tournament.

Led by table tennis legend Ma Long, the men's team fended off a ruthless South Korean side in the semi-finals before completing a convincing 3-0 victory over France in the final. It was also the 23rd time in history that China had lifted the Swaythling Cup.

Wang Hao, head coach of the men's team, admitted that the team withstood unprecedented pressure in the semi-final against the host and that the difficulties encountered in this competition were an asset to the Chinese team and their confidence in preparing for the Games Paris enlarged.

After the final, Ma announced that the Busan tournament would be his last world and it is unknown whether Ma will participate in the Paris Games.





ITTF President Petra S?rling Photo: VCG

Important milestone

China's triumph marks a major milestone in table tennis history and cements their unparalleled legacy and dominance on the world stage. While France's silver medal marks a commendable return to form, it also reflects the promising future of French table tennis, the ITTF president said.

Srling also recognized the efforts of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) in facilitating the global development of the sport.

China's dominance in table tennis is unparalleled, and their role in helping the development of the sport worldwide is crucial. By working with the ITTF, the CTTA has always supported the development of the sport worldwide, she said.

In 2023, the ITTF High Performance and CTTA jointly organized several youth training camps, providing an exceptional learning platform for future talent.

“We expect a continued partnership with the CTTA to nurture table tennis stars from around the world and continue to grow the sport,” Srling said.

With just over 100 days to go until the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, expectations are building as players compete for ranking points to secure the final qualifying spots and advantageous placement.

With the exception of China and host country France, around eleven teams have qualified for the Paris 2024 Games through the world championship in Busan.

“We have high expectations for table tennis at the 2024 Games in Paris. The recent historic performances of the French men's and women's teams, both of which won medals at the world championships for the first time, have especially increased our expectations,” she said.

“Let's not forget Para Table Tennis, which adds to our excitement for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Overall, we foresee a spectacular summer for our sport, packed with exciting competition and monumental achievements,” said Srling.

In 2021, Srling became the first female president of the ITTF and pledged to modernize table tennis and increase the sport's sustainability.

One of the efforts is the implementation of the Table Tennis Review (TTR) system during the 2025 World Championship Finals in Qatar.

“The introduction of the TTR system in 2025 marks an important step forward for table tennis. The TTR system is poised to improve our sport by providing instant replays of disputed decisions. This real-time feedback will allow video match officials to accurately assess incidents and potentially overturn rulings based on concrete evidence,” she said.

As a result, players will benefit from clearer and more transparent action, free from doubts or uncertainties. Overall, the integration of the TTR system promises to take table tennis competitions to the next level and ensure that results are determined with the highest level of accuracy and precision, she added.

'People, planet, prosperity'

To modernize table tennis and promote its sustainability and diversity worldwide, Srling said the ITTF is committed to putting People, Planet and Prosperity at the heart of every cause.

“Our goal is to create an environment where everyone within the table tennis community feels valued, respected and included,” she said.

The first Mixed Team World Cup, held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, in December 2023, showed a historic step in championing gender equality and diversity.

The groundbreaking format placed female players on an equal footing with their male counterparts, illustrating the values ​​of collaboration and inclusivity. The event will return to Chengdu in the coming years until 2027 and aims to leave a lasting legacy and inspire a new era of sporting inclusivity.

“I am extremely grateful to the CTTA for their invaluable support in making this historic event a reality. Their partnership was instrumental in delivering an event that not only had a significant impact within the table tennis community, but also set a new standard in area of ​​gender equality and diversity in sports,” said Srling.