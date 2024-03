EUGENE, Or. – At perhaps the most prestigious athletics facilities in the world, E'lexis Hollis , Elise Hopper & Wyatt Franklin achieved four major event victories. The team finishes with 22 top-10 events. MEET INFORMATION Introducing: Oregon Preview

Location: Haywardveld | Eugene, Or.

RESULTS

OUTDOOR GNAC RANKINGS QUOTING HEAD COACH JONATHAN HILL “Today was a great follow-up to our opener at PLU. Both meetings offered stark contrasts in the experiences we sought for our teams. The Oregon Preview exposed our kids to a level of structure, professionalism and organization not often seen outside of a championship. We wanted to focus on performing under stress. It's easy to get upset when the weather is bad and your flow is disrupted. It's reassuring to start your offseason winning at Hayward. E'lexis Hollis did it twice. She's not yet comfortable with her model for either event, so seeing decent times and winning races is a nice achievement for this week. We won the women's sprints 100/200/400, with Elise opening in a tough 56.16. Our throwing group was competitive from top to bottom. Men and women, freshmen through seniors, all four events. We came up with a lot of finalists, several top 3 finishes and the highlight was Wyatt winning the discus throw and a PR of several meters.” ABOUT THE MEETING E'lexis Hollis scored the 1-2 double in her outdoor debut in 2024. In her first time back on the track since the NCAA Indoor Championships, Hollis earned a decisive victory in the 100-meter dash, with a provisional NCAA time of 11.77 seconds. She was the only athlete in the event to run under 12 seconds and is currently ranked 13th in all of Division II. Hollis doubled the distance and doubled the victory in the 200 meters in 24.60 seconds, leaving Oregon's Taylor Chocek at the line. That run was good for number two in the CWU outdoor record book.

After winning the 200 meter sprint at the PLU Open last week, Elise Hopper doubled the distance and won the 400 meter sprint in a PR of 56.16 seconds. That time leads the GNAC and puts Hopper at number four in the CWU outdoor record book.

Wyatt Franklin emerged to win the discus with three PRs and a best throw of 49.17 m (161'4″). After leading the competition through the first three rounds, Franklin was bumped into second place by Rafael in the fourth round Oregon's Rapp immediately responded with another PR pitch to overtake Rapp's short-lived lead and take victory in the event, which currently leads the GNAC.

Amy Ntekpere dazzled in her outdoor debut, placing second in the women's high jump with a height of 1.70 m (5'7″). This ranks Ntekpere third in CWU outdoor history and fifth in all of Division II. Ntekpere also finished third in the long jump with a jump of 5.61 m (18'5″).

Jos Green After running into the CWU outdoor top 10 at the PLU Open last week, he lowered his 200m time even further this week, running 21.62 seconds, moving him up to seventh in the CWU record books.

Payton Elenbaas PR'd in the discus throw for the second time in a row with a throw of 41.75 m (136'11″). This gave Elenbaas a third place, followed by Brenna Raad in sixth place with a throw of 38.93 m (127'8″). Elenbaas and Board are currently second and third respectively in the GNAC.

Wes Kriete scored a pair of fifth-place finishes this weekend. First, Kriete led all Wildcats with a fifth-place finish in the men's shot put, throwing 14.81 m (48'7.25″), good for second place in the GNAC. Later in the day, Kriete took another fifth-place finish in the men's discus throw, with a throw of 45.15 m (148'1″) just behind teammate Wyatt Franklin for second place in the GNAC.

Women's 100 meter hurdles Lauryn Chandler ran 14.49 seconds, followed by Ellie Degroot in a PR of 14.52 seconds, but Chandler & DeGroot in first and second place in the GNAC.

A group of three Wildcats earned a top-10 finish in the men's 110-meter hurdles. Aiden Wise led the way in second place in a time of 15.11 seconds, Drew Klein followed in fifth place with a time of 15.55 seconds, & Jos Brag achieved ninth place in a time of 16.06. Wise's time currently leads the GNAC.

The Wildcats earned three more top-10 finishes in the men's 400-meter hurdles. This time Jos Brag leads the team with a third place in 55.91 seconds, Reilly Williams came around sixth place in 57.10 seconds, & Aiden Wise finished in ninth place in 1:01.00. The Time of Bragging Rights currently leads the GNAC.

In the women's 400m hurdles, Zoe Mcdevitt finished in second place with a time of 1:04.23 with Carley Huber not far behind in fifth place in 1:06.90.

Logan Martin & Omar Young produced two top-10 finishes in the hammer throw. Martin threw 52.77m (173'01″) for sixth place and Young threw 44.53m (146'1″) for ninth.

Lauryn McGough & Burn Wise added to the total of the top-10 finishers in their javelin season openers. Mcgough in ninth place with a throw of 35m (114'10″) and Wise in eighth place with a throw of 57.40m (188'4″) NEXT ONE The Wildcats will take their talents south to compete in the 96th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays & the Bobcat Invitation in Texas from March 27-30.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wildcatsports.com/news/2024/3/23/track-and-field-hollis-hopper-franklin-take-big-event-wins-at-oregon-preview.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos