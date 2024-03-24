Cricket Australia's six-year Test schedule benefits Perth, Adelaide





South Australian Prime Minister Peter Malinauskas was furious with Cricket Australia for scheduling back-to-back Tests against lowly West Indies in Adelaide over the past two summers. Brisbane's Gabba will be the loser in a new long-term planning deal to be announced after Easter. Credit: Getty Cricket Australia really gave us a kick in the guts by giving us the West Indies two years in a row, starting the Test on a Wednesday and prioritizing Perth. Look how that worked out for them, Malinauskas told News Corp. in late December. The fact that we get the West Indies two summers in a row is nothing short of disgraceful, especially considering the deliberate decision to schedule Australia versus Pakistan in Perth right above Adelaide. Cricket Australia have reaped what they sowed by showing disdain to South Australian cricket goers with the results of the crowd they had in Perth. Loading Ironically, Malinauskas' criticism of the poor Perth Test crowd highlights one of the reasons why Western Australia has been awarded the first Test each season as a promotional tool for the start of the summer, with CA determined to improve Test cricket in Perth. As the 40-year-old Gabba reaches the end of its life, the new 60,000-seat Perth Stadium has excellent facilities but was just over a quarter full for Tests against the West Indies and Pakistan. With much larger crowds expected for the next two summer Tests against India and England, CA and the West Australian Cricket Association will look to build a Test match culture that is not possible at the old WACA Ground across the Swan River. The WACA held just 18,000 spectators and as many as half of the fans were stuck in the scorching sun during Perth's hot summers. Perth cricket fans have flocked to the new stadium to support the Scorchers in the Big Bash League. The highest attendance for the Test against Pakistan last December was 17,666 on day two, while the lowest attendance of six Scorchers matches was 28,494. Two of those matches attracted more than 40,000 spectators. Sports news, results and expert commentary. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

