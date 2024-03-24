Georgia Football's Trevor Etienne arrested for DUI





Georgia running back Trevor Etienne was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with driving under the influence and three other offenses, online records show. Etienne, the younger brother of Jaguars star and former first-round NFL draft pick Travis Etienne, was booked at 4:35 a.m. and later released on nearly $1,900 bail, according to the Athens-Clarke County Jail. He was also charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain lane/improper driving on the road and installing materials that reduce window/windshield visibility. Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (l.) was arrested on four charges, including driving under the influence. Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK The incident continues a disturbing trend of motor vehicle arrests for the national football program. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, there were at least 15 traffic stops involving Georgia football players driving at excessive speeds in 2023. Three of the fifteen cases reportedly involved drunk driving, including one that resulted in two fatalities on January 15, 2023, when player Devin Willock and recruiter Chandler LeCroy were killed while racing a car driven by Jalen on the first lap from 2023. Carter (Eagles). Trevor Etienne, the brother of Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, moved from Florida to Georgia. Getty Images Georgia's athletics policy reportedly dictates that student-athletes convicted of driving under the influence will be suspended for at least one game. In the younger Etiennes' case, that would delay his Georgia debut, as he transferred in December from SEC rival Florida, where he accounted for 2,421 yards and 15 touchdowns, following in his older brother's footsteps. Etienne's drunk driving charge was classified as “less safe,” meaning he could be convicted even if his blood alcohol level is less than 0.08 under Georgia state law, according to ESPN. Trevor Etienne (7) runs the ball for Florida in a game against Georgia on October 28, 2023. Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK “We are aware of the allegations and are currently gathering additional information,” Steven Drummond, Georgia's executive athletic director for strategic communications, said in a statement to reporters. “This is an ongoing legal matter and we will have no further comment at this time.”

