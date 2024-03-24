USTA official explains why diversity in tennis is growing





This is why diversity in tennis is growing, according to a USTA official Updated: Mar 24, 2024 11:26 AM EDT PEOPLE GRAB RACKETS AND GO ON THE COURT. TENNIS IS WINNING OVER NEW FANS AND SEEING A GROWTH IN DIVERSITY. AND NOW JOINING US LINDSAY KEELER, THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE USTA UNITED STATES ASSOCIATION NEW ENGLAND TENNIS HAS SEEN A MAJOR RISE IN POPULARITY OVER THE LAST THREE YEARS, ESPECIALLY IN COMMUNITIES OF COLOR. THE NATIONAL TENNIS ASSOCIATION IS KEEPING THE STATISTICS AND YOU HAVE SEEN A 90% GROWTH AMONG HISPANICS AND LATINOS, AND A HUGE INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF NEW BLACK AND ASIAN PLAYERS. WHY DO YOU THINK THE FIGURES ARE SO TRENDING NOW? HOW ARE YOU? IT'S GOING GREAT. IT'S GREAT TO SEE TENNIS BEING BROUGHT INTO MORE DIVERSE COMMUNITIES. I HAVE TO GIVE SOME CREDIT TO FRANCES TIAFOE AND COCO GAUFF, WHO CONTINUE TO EXPOSURE WHERE TENNIS CAN TAKE YOU. AND HONESTLY I THINK IT WAS THROUGH THE WORK OF GREAT, GREAT LOCAL PROVIDERS IN USTA NEW ENGLAND. WORKING WITH MORE THAN 60 PARK PARTNERS, ENSURE THAT TENNIS IS ACCESSIBLE NO MATTER WHERE YOU ARE FROM OR WHERE YOU LIVE. STUDIES CONDUCTED BY THE TENNIS ASSOCIATION AND OTHERS SHOW THAT THERE ARE BOTH MENTAL AND PHYSICAL BENEFITS ASSOCIATED WITH TENNIS. CAN YOU EXPLAIN THAT RELATIONSHIP AND WHY THEY MAY BE STRONGER THAN SAYING IN ANOTHER SPORT LIKE SWIMMING OR OTHER RACQUET SPORTS? ABSOLUTE. TENNIS IS A TOTAL BODY WORKOUT AND RHONDELLA AND I CAN CONFIRM THAT. AS A TENNIS PLAYER, YOU NOT ONLY NEED TO MAKE SMALL ENERGY EXPENDITURES, YOU NEED TO BE ABLE TO SPRINT FAST, BUT YOU ALSO NEED TO HAVE THE STAMINA TO GET THROUGH A MATCH. AND ON TOP OF IT, YOU HAVE TO SOLVE THE PROBLEM. YOU NEED TO THINK STRATEGICALLY ABOUT POINTS AND YOU ALSO NEED TO PLAY WITH YOUR FRIENDS. TENNIS IS OFTEN CONSIDERED AN INDIVIDUAL SPORT, BUT IT IS A HUGE PART OF THE COMMUNITY THAT HAS BEEN CREATED HERE IN BOSTON. SO YOU GET THE PHYSICAL BENEFITS, YOU GET THE EMOTIONAL BENEFITS, AND YOU GET THE MENTAL BENEFITS. OKAY, FANS OF THE ABC SERIES THE BACHELOR ARE ALL RAGE ABOUT THIS SEASON'S BACHELOR. IT'S A TENNIS PRO. You know, JOEY LIVES THERE IN HAWAII WITH THE RACKET. WE'VE SEEN HIM ON THE TRACK A FEW TIMES. THIS IS A VIDEO OF HIM HERE. DO YOU THINK THIS WILL INSPIRE MORE PEOPLE TO PICK UP A RACKET? And if so, any advice for people who might just want to get into the sport? ABSOLUTE. I THINK HAVING JOEY SHOW TENNIS AS PART OF THE POP CULTURE AND INTRODUCING THIS TO THE BACHELOR NATION, I AM A BACHELOR FAN MYSELF, IS DEFINITELY GOING TO INSPIPE PEOPLE AND GET OUTSIDE, ESPECIALLY WHEN THE WEATHER WARMS UP AND BEGINS TO PLAY AND ultimately my tip would be to find the equipment, go to your local retailer and buy a racket and some balls. MAYBE RECRUITING A FRIEND. IT'S A LOT OF FUN TO TRY SOMETHING NEW WITH AN ENGAGED FRIEND. AND TENNIS IS PLAYED IN MORE THAN 50% OF TENNIS IN NEW ENGLAND IS PLAYED IN PUBLIC PARKS, SO FIND A COURT IN YOUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND USTA NEW ENGLAND MAKES IT EASY. GO TO PLAY TENNIS NEW ENGLAND.COM AND YOU CAN FIND A COURT NEAR YOU. YOU CAN FIND A PROGRAM, YOU CAN FIND A COACH AND WE HAVE MANY PROGRAMS OURSELVES. SOCIAL LEAGUES, OUR TENNIS IN THE PARKS PROGRAM COULD NOT BE EASIER TO ENGAGE INVOLVED. SO MANY POSSIBILITIES. YOU SHOULD BUY A RACKET, even though I know that. What does the price point look like? DOES SOMEONE YOU KNOW TELL YOU NOT TO SPEND A LOT OF MONEY IF YOU JUMP IN? NOT AT ALL. AND IF YOU PLAY IN USTA NEW ENGLAND PROGRAMS, WE WORK WITH WILSON. YOU GET A RACKET FOR FREE AND I THINK I KNOW THAT'S AWESOME. OK, LINDSAY KEELER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE US TENNIS ASSOCIATION, NEW ENGLAND, This is why diversity in tennis is growing, according to a USTA official Updated: Mar 24, 2024 11:26 AM EDT Lindsey Keeler, executive director of the US Tennis Association of New England, also talks about the mental and physical benefits associated with the sport. Lindsey Keeler, executive director of the US Tennis Association of New England, also talks about the mental and physical benefits associated with the sport.

