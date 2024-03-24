MEAC Roundup – Day 2: Men's tennis loses close match with NC Central





Next game: vs. Norfolk State University 24-3-2024 | 9:00 am March 24 (Sun) / 9am vs Norfolk State University History CARY, NC (March 23, 2024) The North Carolina Central men's tennis team rallied to hand Morgan Statae a 4-3 loss on Day 2 of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Roundup on Saturday at the Cary Tennis Courts in Cary, North Carolina. After the loss, Morgan falls to 5-8 on the season and 0-2 in conference play. NC Central improves to 5-10 overall (2-0). The Bears captured the doubles point and took a 1-0 lead, but the Eagles won four of the six singles matches. Lucas Artigas emerged victorious Anthony Parris on court 6. It was a close battle, with neither player giving an inch. However, it was Artigas who ultimately gained the upper hand and took the match with a 7-6, 6-4 victory. The Bears duo played doubles Rhajzon Rankins And Niles Rachal earned a 6-4 victory on court 1 against Oliver Saarinen and Kareem Abdul Hakim. Kondwani Patterson and Bakkijha Brown secured the doubles point for the Bears with a 6-3 win against Leo Fortier-Gariepy and Hugo Hidalgo Vega on court 2. Leo Fortier-Gariepy tied the match at 1-1 when he shook hands Makkijha Brown a crushing 6-0, 6-3 loss on Court 3. The Bears regained their lead on Court 2 when Niles Rachal defeated Kareem Abdul Hakim 6-3, 6-4. This victory not only extended his personal win streak to four matches, but also improved his overall record to an impressive 5-1 in singles. The Eagles responded with a pair of wins to win the game. Oliver Saarinen outlasted Kondwani Patterson with a 7-5, 3-6 victory on Court 5, followed by Lucas Artiga's victory on Court 6. Rhajzon Rankins ended the day with a hard-fought three-set victory against Naresh Bharathy. Rankins improved his record to 5-4 overall, and is now 4-0 in Court 4 action. Morgan returns to action Sunday morning at the Cary Tennis Center against Norfolk State. FOLLOW MORGAN STATE ATHLETICS IN CYBERSPACE There are many ways to keep up with MSU athletics online and on the go:

Visit www.morganstatebears.com, the official website of Bears Athletics, for news, schedules, stats, bios and more.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: /MorganStateBears

Twitter: @MorganStBears

Founded in 1867, Morgan State University is Carnegie-classified high research (R2) institution offering nearly 140 academic programs leading to degrees from the baccalaureate to the doctorate. Like Maryland's Leading public urban research university and the only university with a complete campus designated as a national treasure through the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Morgan serves a multi-ethnic and multi-racial student body and works to ensure that the doors of higher education are opened as wide as possible to as many people as possible.

