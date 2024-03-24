Hobart wins its 2nd straight NCAA Division III national hockey championship





By Hobart Athletics Hobart's top-ranked hockey team defeated third-ranked Trinity 2-0 on Bantams' home ice to win the NCAA Division III men's hockey championship for the second year in a row. Sophomore Damon Beaver stopped all 25 shots he faced as he recorded his seventh shutout of the season, tying his Hobart single-season record from last season. Juniors Luke Aquaro and Matthew Iasenza scored the goals for the Statesmen (28-2-1). Senior Jonah Alexander added an assist. Devon Bobak played just over 58 minutes in goal for the Bantams (25-4-1). He made 32 saves and kept Trinity in the game most of the night, making several saves. Hobart is the first team to win consecutive national championships in Division III men's ice hockey since St. Norbert in 2011 and 2012. Hobart extended its winning streak to 14, matching a program record, and its undefeated streak to 25 games, tied for 10th in Division III history. The Statesmen were 24-0-1 after losing to Babson in November. Hobart killed four power plays. For the season, the Statesmen killed 92 of their opponents on 95 power plays (.968), breaking the NCAA single-season record (.946) set by UW-River Falls in 2015-2016. Hobarts' 28 wins this season are the second most on the Statesmen's single-season wins list, behind last year's 29 wins. The Statesmen's 13 shutouts this season tied an NCAA Division III record. The first twenty minutes went as expected, with the two best goaltenders in the country facing off. Bobak made 12 saves in the opening frame and Baver stopped eight. The goalkeeper duel lasted until the last minute of the second period. Jonah Alexander forced a turnover in the neutral zone and made a pass to Aquaro. He spun around a defender and fired a backhand past Bobak, for his seventeenth goal of the season. Aquaro's goal was his 100th career point. He is the twelfth player in program history to reach the 100-point plateau and the first since Craig Levey did so in 2005. Iasenza ended the match with an empty net goal with 25 seconds left. It was his second goal of the season. After the match, senior Austin Mourar was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, junior Luke Aquaro, sophomore Tanner Hartman and Beaver were named to the all-tournament team.

