Rajasthan and Gujarat are enjoying winning starts in Indian Premier League cricket

JAIPUR, India (AP) Sanju Samson scored 82 not out off 52 balls as Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs on Sunday to make a winning start in cricket's lucrative Indian Premier League, and Gujarat Titans did enough in the final to beat Mumbai Indians by six runs.

Samson's half-century helped anchor the Royals innings as the team reached 193-4 in 20 overs.

In reply, Nicholas Pooran's 64 not out went in vain as Lucknow faltered in its chase and eventually finished at 173-6. Skipper Lokesh Rahul scored 58 off 44 balls.

Opting to bat first, Rajasthan made a fast start but also lost its openers early. Jos Buttler was caught behind for 11 and rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal made 24 off 12 balls, including three fours and a six, before chipping a catch straight to middle.

With the score at 49-2 in five overs, Samson got together with Riyan Parag, who was promoted to No. 4 after showing good domestic form, and it paid off.

The duo added 93 off 59 balls for the third wicket with Parag scoring 43 off 29 balls. He hit three sixes to provide Samson with a launching pad at the other end.

Samson scored 50 out of 30, including two fours and four sixes. He hit two more sixes and added another 32 runs off the last 22 balls he faced.

Afghan pacer Naveen ul Haq scored 2-41 in four overs, including Parag who was bowled out in the 15th over.

While Shimron Hetmyer was out cheaply due to Ravi Bishnois' wrist spin, Dhruv Jurel hit 20 instead of 12 balls.

Samson and Jurel added 43 of 22 as the Royals finished strongly.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult (2-35) then made two early breakthroughs as Lucknow fell to 11-3 in 3.1 overs.

Quinton de Kock was caught for four, while Devdutt Padikkal, who had switched from Rajasthan to Lucknow in the winter window, was bowled for a three-ball duck.

Impact substitute Nandre Burger ensured Ayush Badoni was just one behind but Rahul and Deepak Hooda countered with a partnership of 49 runs off 26 balls for the fourth wicket.

Just when things seemed settled, wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Hooda, who had come in as an impact sub. He scored a 13-ball 26s.

Pooran and Rahul added 85 off 52 balls for the fifth wicket, and their partnership got Lucknow back on track.

Rahul scored 50 off 35 deliveries while Pooran reached 50 off 30 balls as the chase saw off with 49 runs needed from the last four overs.

The skipper was caught immediately after the timeout break, which punctured Lucknow's momentum.

Ravichandran Ashwin sent Marcus Stoinis back with a big stroke for just three. With 38 runs needed in the last two overs, Pooran couldn't finish things off for Lucknow. He finished undefeated, hitting a total of four sixes and four fours.

Sandeep Sharma bowled impeccably at the death to finish with 1-22 in three overs.

GUJARAT WINS THRILLER

Mumbai's attempt to finally beat Gujarat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was thwarted again in a thrilling finish to Sunday's late match.

Hardik Pandya, who led Gujarat in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, returned to his former home ground to watch Shubman Gill make a winning start as Titans captain.

Chasing 169 to win, Mumbai were buoyed by 46 runs from impact substitute Dewald Brevis. Former skipper Rohit Sharma scored 43 off 29 balls.

The duo added 77 runs off 55 balls for the third wicket. Sharma fell in the 13th over, out lbw to left-arm spinner Sai Kishore (1-24). But Mumbai were in the driver's seat, needing 48 runs off the last 36 balls with seven wickets in hand.

The Gujarat pacers then pulled off a brilliant turnaround. Impact substitute Mohit Sharma (2-32) held on to a return catch from Brewis before catching Tim David with a big strike in the deep for 11.

Australian pacer Spencer Johnson sent back Tilak Varma (25) and Gerald Coetzee to leave Mumbai struggling at 150-7.

Pandya hit 11 off four balls to boost his hopes of victory but was caught on the boundary in the final over. Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav (2-31) defended 19 off the last over to restrict Mumbai to 162-9 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Gujarat rode Sai Sudharsan's 39-ball 45 and scored 168-6 after losing the toss.

Gill made a fast start, scoring 31 off 22 balls, and was helped by Wriddhiman Saha who scored 19 off 15 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah slowed down during the Titans innings, bowling four one-over spells and finishing with 3-14. He bowled Saha, while both Sudharsan and David Miller (12) were caught off the bowler.

Sudharsan's dismissal in the 17th over left Gujarat at 134-5, but then Rahul Tewatia's 22 from 15 balls proved crucial.

