Sports
247Sports projects that will land Clemson in college football realignment
The realignment of the college football conferences seemingly happened quickly, and it is expected that more moves will be made at some point.
This felt obvious when the Florida State Seminoles sued the ACC, but things became even clearer when the Clemson Tigers did the same. Now that the two top members of the ACC are showing that they want change or an exit from the conference as a whole, things are about to get even more interesting.
One of the biggest questions surrounding Clemson and its realignment revolves around where the Tigers would land if they leave the ACC. Recently, 247Sports made their prediction.
Projection: SEC
Clemsons made it clear that it does not want to be left behind as a revenue source in the ACC and that the SEC seems best.
Clemson routinely comes up in SEC conversations as one of the league's next primary targets. The Tigers are one of the three major football powers in the ACC, along with Florida State and Miami, and they are the only ones to have shown the national championship hardware in recent years.
Clemson for the SEC would make the most sense considering all the factors like location, teams in the conference and history they have with some of those teams. While you can't count the Big Ten, there's a good chance it's the SEC that landed the Tigers.
This is all speculation, but it could be a reality before we know it.
The story originally appeared on Clemson Wire
