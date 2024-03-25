Ohio State Women's Hockey beats Wisconsin 1-0 to claim second national title in three years





For the second time in three years, Nadine Muzerall and the Buckeyes are national champions.

On Sunday, Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 1-0 in the Frozen Four final at Whittemore Center Arena in New Hampshire. With the win, the Buckeyes avenged their 1-0 loss to the Badgers in last season's Frozen Four final and the 6-3 loss to them in this season's WCHA Final Faceoff. NATIONAL CHAMPION AGAIN!!!!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/1j72RGNpRu Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) March 24, 2024 Joy Dunne scored the game winner for Ohio State. After two and a half periods of scoreless action, Dunne the Buckeyes' leading scorer in the regular season blasted a shot past Wisconsin goalie Ava McNaughton to give Ohio State the lead. The Buckeyes defense took care of business down the stretch and kept the Badgers off the board. Congratulations to the players and all the hard work they put in all year, Muzerall said in her opening statement after the match. Congratulations to Wisconsin. That was a great game. Both teams fought hard. We knew it would be a tough challenge. First period

TEAM 1 2 3 LAST #1 STATE OF OHIO 0 0 1 1 #2 WISCONSIN 0 0 0 0 The first period went as expected between the Buckeyes and Badgers. Before Sunday, Ohio State and Wisconsin had faced off five times in the 2023-2024 season, with the former sporting a 3-2 record in four regular season games and the WCHA Final Faceoff. The Buckeyes and Badgers understood the talent of their opponents and opted for a cautious, defensive approach in the twenty minutes. Although neither team scored, Ohio State and Wisconsin combined for 15 shots and nine blocks. The Badgers had a 12-9 edge in faceoffs. Second period

Both Ohio State and Wisconsin had chances to score in the second, although neither team's shots found the back of the net. Of the 22 combined shots between the teams, Ohio State had the best chances to take the lead. However, McNaughton saved several shots from the Buckeyes' top forwards, Hannah Bilka, Jenn Gardiner and Dunne. At the other end of the ice, Ohio State goaltender Raygan Kirk made 10 saves in the period. With ten minutes left in the period, Ohio State defenseman Hadley Hartmetz collided with a Wisconsin forward behind the Buckeyes net. The Badgers skater pinned Hartmetz to the board, causing her to fall to the ice. Hartmetz remained there until officials paused the action, allowing Ohio State medical staff to help her to the bench. Hartmetz did not return to the match. Third period

Caution was advised for forty minutes. The last 20 minutes? Not so much. In the final period, both Ohio State and Wisconsin were ruthless in their offensive attack. As the Buckeyes and Badgers traded shots, Kirk and McNaughton did well to keep their teams out of danger and their opponents off the board. But then, at the 7:12 mark, Ohio State scored the goal that would win the Buckeyes their second national title in three years. After an Ohio State shot and McNaughton's save, Wisconsin launched a counterattack and charged toward Kirk. However, Ohio State defender Cayla Barnes made an excellent poke check to steal possession from the Badgers. Shen then walked to the center of the ice and made a pass to Bilka, who dropped the puck to Dunne. Dunne took care of the rest. THE BUCKEYES BREAK THE SILENCE!!!! ESPNU#WFrozenFour X @OhioStateWHKY pic.twitter.com/O7S1rw5c36 NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 24, 2024 As the game came to a close, Wisconsin emptied the net in an attempt to tie the game. But the Buckeyes remained disciplined in their efforts to keep the puck out of the net, securing their one-goal victory over the Badgers. BUCKEYES pic.twitter.com/jDyccD0qcF Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) March 24, 2024 Game notes

The national championship between Ohio State and Wisconsin was attended by 4,378 fans, the third highest turnout ever and the most attended title game since 2006.

Ohio State is one of five teams to win a women's hockey national championship, along with Wisconsin, Minnesota, Minnesota-Duluth and Clarkson. The Badgers lead the five programs with seven titles, followed by the Gophers (six), Bulldogs (six), Golden Knights (three) and Buckeyes (two).

Ohio State has played four straight games in the Frozen Four and six overall. The Buckeyes have also reached three straight national championship games, winning one against Minnesota-Duluth in 2021 and another against Wisconsin on Sunday.

Ohio State's win over Wisconsin extends the program record for wins in a season to 36. It marks the third straight season in which the Buckeyes have won more than 30 games. It also marks Muzerall's sixth 20-win season in eight years in Columbus. Before she arrived, the Buckeyes surpassed 20 wins in 17 years.

